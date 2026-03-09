Acela Truck Company Unveils its new Jeep-based Dispatcher™ 4x4 Work Truck

Built on a highly modified Jeep® Gladiator® chassis, Acela transforms the platform into a two-door extended cab paired with a custom, lightweight yet durable 7' x 5' "ute"-style flatbed — larger than any half-ton pickup bed — with folding and removable sides and tailgate for exceptional versatility. The Dispatcher is also available as a cab-chassis with a bed-delete option for full customization.

Acela's patent-pending design delivers a comfortable, easy-to-drive truck with a compact footprint and tight turning radius. Combined with Jeep's legendary on- and off-road capability, the Dispatcher is ideal for municipalities, mining operations, tradespeople, campuses, construction sites, and utilities operating in access-challenged environments. Its short and narrow footprint also allows it to navigate tight urban job sites with ease.

"Fleet managers are being asked to do more with less, especially when access, maneuverability, payload, and uptime matter," said David Ronsen, President of Acela. "The Dispatcher delivers higher payload and superior maneuverability compared to half- ton pickup trucks, all on a compact chassis at a significantly lower price point — even lower than some worksite UTVs. It gives Acela a powerful platform to support our customers' critical missions."

Powered by a proven V6 engine, 9-speed automatic transmission, and selectable four- wheel drive, the Dispatcher delivers confident performance. Modern safety systems, ergonomic cab design, and available advanced driver-assistance features support operator comfort and fleet safety. A 240-amp alternator and robust payload capacity allow fleets to easily power and support vocational equipment.

Key Features of the Acela Dispatcher

Infinite Versatility: Supports service bodies, stake bodies, and custom trade solutions with 7 feet of usable frame rail.

Proven Power: V6 engine paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission and selectable 4WD.

Fleet Ready: Equipped with a 240-amp alternator to support vocational equipment.

Extensive Options: Available with advanced safety systems, commercial-duty snowplows, bed rail kits, suspension modifications, upfitter switches, dump beds, warning lights, winch bumpers, and more.

The Acela Dispatcher will be on display at the Tafco Equipment booth (#2829) during NTEA Work Truck Week and will be available through Acela and its select dealer network beginning in April 2026.

