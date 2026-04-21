ACELA TRUCK COMPANY UNVEILS AMERICAN-MANUFACTURED MONTERRA II™ CAB-OVER COMMERCIAL TRUCK CHASSIS AT FDIC Post this

Designed with flexibility at its core, the Monterra II will be offered in day cab, extended cab, and crew cab (CrewCabPlus™) configurations, along with 4x4 and 6x6 drivetrain options, and commercial or military super-single axle options, enabling customers to tailor the chassis to virtually any mission. "We're launching the Monterra II at a time when our customers are being pushed farther into remote, unforgiving environments," said Acela Truck Company President David Ronsen. "They need a chassis they can trust—one that delivers uncompromising capability, durability, and confidence wherever the job takes them. That's exactly what we've built."

Engineered to excel in the harshest conditions, the 4x4 Monterra II features a GVWR of up to 40,000 pounds, payload capacity up to 25,000 pounds, and a maximum towing capacity of 20,000 pounds. High ground clearance and aggressive approach and departure angles further enhance off-road performance, making it a true workhorse in challenging terrain.

"Another unique attribute is that the chassis was designed with as many commercial off-the-shelf parts and components as possible," added Ronsen, "Our customers are often working in remote locations or away from their home base. Having common parts availability was at the forefront of our engineering and design efforts."

Inside, the cab is purpose-built for operators, offering seating for up to five, a 12-inch digital instrument cluster, integrated connectivity, and a commercial-grade HVAC system for all-climate comfort. "This truck is the result of an intensive three-year design and engineering effort," added Ronsen. "We worked closely with our customers every step of the way to create a platform that not only meets—but exceeds—the real-world demands they face every day."

With its powerful combination of innovation, capability, and American-built strength, the Monterra II marks an exciting new chapter for Acela Truck Company and the customers it serves.

Acela Truck Company is a leading manufacturer of high-mobility, commercial-grade expedition and specialty vehicles built on proven military platforms. Acela combines rugged durability with advanced engineering to deliver trucks designed for the most demanding environments—on and off the road.

Acela Truck Company is committed to innovation, quality craftsmanship, and customer-driven design, ensuring every vehicle meets the highest standards of strength, safety, and functionality.

To learn more about the entire Acela Truck product line go to www.acelatruck.com

Media Contact:

Louise Rainone

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406-924-8143

SOURCE Acela Truck Company