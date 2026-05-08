Acer Announces April Revenues at NT$31.31 Billion, a Record Month in 12 Years, up 68.4% Year-on-year

TAIPEI, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced its consolidated revenues for April at NT$31.31 billion, a record month in 12 years, with growth of 68.4% year-on-year (YoY) and 4.7% month-on-month. Consolidated revenues for year-to-April reached NT$103.74 billion, a record high in 13 years for the same period, with 29.7% growth YoY.

Highlights in April and year-to April, respectively, include:

Revenues from PCs grew by 82.8% YoY and 30.8% YoY

Revenues from Chromebooks PCs grew by 57.1% YoY and 20.5% YoY

Revenues from gaming businesses grew by 107.5% YoY and 40.2% YoY

Revenues from the commercial line [1] grew by 80.4% YoY and 46.4% YoY

grew by 80.4% YoY and 46.4% YoY Revenues from tablet PCs grew by 122.9% YoY and by 38.0% YoY

Acer's strategy to expand multiple business engines continued to gain momentum. Revenues from businesses other than personal computers [2] and displays contributed 31.2% of the group's total revenues in April and 33.6% year-to-April. Among businesses under incubation, Acer ITS Inc. revenue grew 106.0% in April and 112.0% in year-to-April.

[1] Acer's commercial products, excluding Chromebooks

[2] Personal computers business includes desktops and notebooks

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top technology companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. The company continues to evolve by embracing innovation across its offerings, which include computers and displays, while branching out to new businesses. Acer is also committed to sustainable growth, exploring new opportunities that align with its environmental and social responsibilities. The Acer Group employs nearly 12,000 employees that contribute to the research, design, marketing, sales and support of products, solutions, and services that break barriers between people and technology. Visit www.acer.com for more information.

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SOURCE Acer