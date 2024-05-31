Acer Announces Aspire C Series Desktops; Acer's First AI All-in-One PCs Powered by Intel Core Ultra Processors

Editor's Summary

New Acer Aspire C Series PCs are powered by the Intel ® Core™ Ultra processors [1] , Intel AI Boost and Intel Graphics, unlocking elevated performance and immersive experiences all-in-one.

Core™ Ultra processors , Intel AI Boost and Intel Graphics, unlocking elevated performance and immersive experiences all-in-one. Paired with AI-supported features with Copilot in Windows [2] , Windows Studio effects, and Acer PurifiedVoice™ for videoconferencing; Plus Intel Unison ™[3] and fast Wi-Fi 7 [4] connection to enhance daily productivity and collaboration.

, Windows Studio effects, and Acer PurifiedVoice™ for videoconferencing; Plus Intel Unison and fast Wi-Fi 7 connection to enhance daily productivity and collaboration. Space-saving 23.8- and 27-inch designs come with FHD displays with narrow, near-borderless bezels, 1440p QHD webcams, and flexible ergonomic stands that seamlessly fit within any home or office setup.

TAIPEI, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today announces two new models in its Aspire series of all-in-one PCs, delivering seamless AI-powered experiences for everyday computing and entertainment. With immersive 23.8- and 27-inch display options, smart collaboration features, and sleek, versatile designs, the Acer Aspire C range appeals to multiple types of users, including students, hybrid workers, and families.

Exceptional Performance with AI and More

The new Acer Aspire C24 (C24-195ES) and Acer Aspire C27 (C27-195ES) are powered by up to an Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor 155U with Intel AI Boost and Intel Graphics built-in, with support for up to 32 GB dual channel DDR5 memory[1] and up to 2 TB M.2 PCIe SSD[1] to produce impressive overall performance and experiences.

To further complement the usability of the all-in-one AI computers, productivity features such as Copilot, the everyday AI companion, leverage the power of AI to boost productivity and unlock creativity, while the Intel Unison™[3] software lets multiple devices and operating systems come together into an integrated experience focused on a single screen. Their 1440p QHD 5.0-megapixel webcams (with privacy shutter) support Windows Studio effects and Acer PurifiedVoice™ with AI noise reduction technology to suppress unwanted background noises when conducting online meetings and discussions. Users will also be pleased with ultra-fast and stable connectivity when streaming and surfing thanks to Wi-Fi 7[4] connectivity, along with Bluetooth® LE audio which allows for multistream transmission of enhanced, wireless sound quality through more audio devices.

Standout Displays and Versatile Designs

Acer Aspire C All-in-one PCs come in 23.8- and 27-inch FHD IPS resolution displays with narrow bezels and impressive screen-to-body ratios, up to 95.7% for the 27-inch model, and featuring Acer Bluelight Shield™ technology that lets users lower the level of blue light on screen for more comfortable viewing.

Designed for versatility, the slim, and minimalist Aspire C series delivers exceptional flexibility and maneuverability with a tiltable screen (-5 to 25°) and swivel (up to 30° Left/Right) on a height-adjustable ergonomic stand that can go up to 120 mm, plus an optional VESA mount kit for more setup options. It is bundled with the elegant Acer Elite 19 wireless keyboard and mouse set that could fit into any space or workstation, and a generous number of ports for multiple device connections and fast data transferring: four USB Type-A ports, a Type-C port, and HDMI.

Pricing and Availability

The Acer Aspire C27 (C27-195ES) will be available in North America in Q3, starting at USD 899.99, and in EMEA in July starting at EUR 999.

The Acer Aspire C24 (C24-195ES) will be available in EMEA in July, starting at EUR 899.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com .

Visit Acer's Media Center for product images and specifications, or visit the Acer Press Room to see all announcements.

Specifications

Name Acer Aspire C27 Model C27-195ES Operating System Windows 11 Pro, Windows 11 Home Processors Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor 155U (Intel® AI Boost capable) Intel® Core™ Ultra 5 processor 125U (Intel® AI Boost capable) Graphics Intel® Graphics Memory Up to 32 GB DDR5 5600 MHz, dual-channel Display 27" FHD IPS display (1920 x 1080), 16:9 aspect ratio, 250 nits brightness Storage Up to 2 TB, M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4 SSD, Dual slots Camera Integrated 5.0 MP, 1440p QHD camera with Privacy Shutter and Dual-mic support Ports One USB 2.0 Type A, three USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, HDMI Connection Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5 or above Dimensions 612.5 (W) x 37.3 (D) x 445.52 (H) mm [24.11 (W) x 1.47 (D) x 17.54 (H) inches] Hinge Panel tiltable from -5°to 25°, Swivel +/- 30°, height adjustment:120mm

Name Acer Aspire C24 Model C24-195ES Operating System Windows 11 Pro, Windows 11 Home Processors Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor 155U (Intel® AI Boost capable) Intel® Core™ Ultra 5 processor 125U (Intel® AI Boost capable) Graphics Intel® Graphics Memory Up to 32 GB DDR5 5600 MHz, dual-channel Display 23.8" FHD IPS display (1920 x 1080), 16:9 aspect ratio, 250 nits brightness Storage Up to 2 TB, M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4 SSD, Dual slots Camera Integrated 5.0 MP 1440p QHD with Privacy Shutter and Dual-mic support Ports One USB 2.0 Type A, three USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, HDMI Connection Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5 or above Dimensions 540.4 (W) x 37.3 (D) x 405.24 (H) mm [21.28 (W) x 1.47 (D) x 15.95 (H) inches] Hinge Panel tiltable from -5°to 25°, Swivel +/- 30°, height adjustment:120mm

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. As Acer evolves with the industry and changing lifestyles, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another, creating ecosystems and opening up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. Acer's 7,700 employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

© 2024 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

[1] Specifications may vary depending on model and/or region. All models subject to availability.

[2]Feature availability and rollout timing varies by market and device.

[3] Intel® Unison™ solution is currently only available on eligible designs on Windows-based PCs and only pairs with Android- or iOS-based phones; all devices must run a supported OS version. See intel.com/performance-evo for details, including set-up requirements. Results may vary.

[4] Wi-Fi 7 compatible devices are required to reach the stated speeds/benefits of Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be).

SOURCE Acer