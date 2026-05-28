Acer Broadens Portfolio with Two New Laptops Powered by the Latest Snapdragon Processors

Launches the Swift Spin 14 AI powered by Snapdragon® X2 Series processors; Acer also becomes the first PC maker to announce a device powered by the new Snapdragon® C processor

Editor's Summary

Introducing a convertible design to the Swift line, the new Acer Swift Spin 14 AI is powered by the Snapdragon ® X2 Elite or Snapdragon ® X2 Plus processor with up to 80 TOPS for the ultimate AI performance.

is powered by the Snapdragon X2 Elite or Snapdragon X2 Plus processor with up to 80 TOPS for the ultimate AI performance. Convertible thin-and-light design delivers versatile usage in any environment; it offers military-grade durability and comes with an Acer Active Stylus 420 (Wacom AES 2.0 Protocol) for intuitive control on its touchscreen display.

As a Copilot+ PC, it offers unique experiences [1] on Windows 11, complemented with a full suite of Acer's AI tools for enhanced productivity, creativity, and utility.

on Windows 11, complemented with a full suite of Acer's AI tools for enhanced productivity, creativity, and utility. The Acer Aspire Go 15 laptop is powered by the new Snapdragon® C processor, offering long-lasting battery life and responsive performance in a cool, quiet design for the entry-tier price point.

TAIPEI, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today introduced the Swift Spin 14 AI and the Aspire Go 15, broadening the company's laptop portfolio with a greater range of devices powered by Snapdragon. A premium ultraportable AI laptop, Swift Spin 14 AI features a Snapdragon X2 Elite or Snapdragon X2 Plus processor.

"Snapdragon X2 Series processors deliver leading performance combined with a highly portable, convertible design, coalescing to result in more than the sum of their parts in Acer Swift Spin 14 AI," said James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, Acer Inc. "With these synergies, this laptop powered by Snapdragon is the ultimate engine for high-output achievers who demand uncompromising speed, AI integrated processing, and multi-day battery life."

In the mainstream segment, Acer Aspire Go 15 is the first laptop powered by the Snapdragon C platform.

"Acer's announcements reflect the strength and breadth of the Snapdragon portfolio from premium AI experiences with the Snapdragon X2 Series to accessible, everyday computing with the new Snapdragon C Platform," said Nitin Kumar, VP, Product Management, SVP & GM, Compute and Gaming, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "Together, these platforms are helping expand the Windows ecosystem, while giving our partners new opportunities to reach more users."

Ultimate AI Mobility and Unplugged Performance with Multi-Day Battery

The Swift Spin 14 AI (SFSP14-Q51T) is Acer's new convertible laptop for those who demand blazing AI performance in a refined mobile design. Powered by the latest Snapdragon X2 Elite or Snapdragon X2 Plus processors, this multitasking powerhouse features a robust NPU with 80 TOPS for fast and tightly integrated agentic and multi-modal AI support to work smarter. Powered by the new processors, the Swift Spin 14 AI can be the centerpiece of a high-performance workspace both at the office and on the go; it supports up to three external 4K monitors and delivers excellent battery performance when unplugged. It offers a configuration with up to 32 GB of LPDDR5X memory and up to 1 TB of SSD storage. Premium graphics performance with the integrated Adreno GPU provides DirectX 12.2 support for advanced tasks like hardware accelerated ray tracing. Plus, the processors enable multi-day battery life – up to 23 hours under video playback scenarios and 16.5 hours under web browsing scenarios[2] - eliminating the stress of being away from an outlet during travel and long meetings. For quick power-ups, the device offers fast charging with up to a 100-watt DC-in port via USB 4 Type-C.

Versatile Design to Thrive Across Environments

The new Swift Spin 14 AI convertible laptop fluidly adapts to a range of environments; its 360-degree hinges allow it to transform from a productivity machine for drafting reports, into modes optimized for presenting and collaborating, as well as into a sleek tablet for notetaking, editing, and signing documents. The 14-inch WUXGA IPS glass display is touch-enabled, both with a fingertip and the responsive and accurate Acer Active Stylus 420, which comes standard with the laptop. The stylus uses Wacom AES 2.0 technology that supports 4,096 pressure levels and has tilt detection for shading, so pen interactions are precise and realistic. When not in use, the stylus can be kept in the laptop's convenient stylus garage, where it is stored safely and can be charged for 100 minutes of use with a quick 30-second charge.

Further elevating its versatility, the laptop's sleek profile fits easily in a small backpack or satchel, measuring just 15.9-16.5 mm (0.63-0.65 inches) thin and weighing as light as 1.34 kg (2.95 lbs). The stylish laptop features an aluminum chassis in striking cobalt blue that offers military-grade durability certified to MIL-STD-810H, helping ensure creators, students, and businesspeople on the go keep pace with a non-stop schedule. Plus, even with a compact frame, it features a full suite of ports including dual USB Type-C, dual USB Type-A, and HDMI 2.1.

Connectivity on the Acer Swift Spin 14 AI is fast, reliable, and convenient. The laptop's 5 MP IR camera supports secure facial login via Windows Hello and can automatically lock the laptop to protect information and remind the user to take breaks for eye health. When using the webcam for teleconferencing, the experience is enhanced by Acer PurifiedView for AI-enhanced effects. The audio is crisp and clear thanks to the three microphones to accurately pinpoint the speaker's voice and Acer's PurifiedVoice technology that further improves the experience with AI-aided noise cancelation.

DTS:X® Ultra Audio on the new laptop enhances sound quality through its onboard dynamic dual speakers, so audio is clear whether on a conference call or when enjoying entertainment. In addition, Snapdragon Sound™ technology delivers immersive audio when connected to wireless earphones and earbuds. The Swift Spin 14 AI connects to networks and peripherals with Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, and Bluetooth LE Audio.

Copilot+ PC and Acer AI Solutions for Smarter Workflow

As a Windows 11 Copilot+ PC with on-device AI, the Swift Spin 14 AI delivers AI experiences designed to boost productivity and creativity. Unique Copilot+ PC features like Click-to-Do[3] enable quick, context-aware actions based on what is on a screen for a smarter workflow. It also includes Acer AI solutions for productivity and creativity, including AcerSense, that enhance the overall experience by giving customers personalized ways to work, create, and connect. The customizable Acer My Key is a programmable hotkey for launching apps, websites, and Windows 11 features with a single press, providing additional convenience.

Acer Aspire Go 15

The Aspire Go 15 (AG15-Q31P) delivers the best of the essentials at an affordable price point for users to stay connected, productive, and ready for what the day brings. Powered by the new Snapdragon C processor, it offers smooth and responsive performance for essential tasks like working, web browsing, and streaming, paired with a cool, quiet design. For ample file and document storage, it offers up to 8 GB of memory and 512 GB storage, while long-lasting battery life powers unplugged productivity throughout the day. Its 15.6-inch display provides clear visuals with narrow bezels for a streamlined viewing experience. For connectivity, dual full-function USB Type-C ports and an HDMI port enable seamless device connection and charging, while Wi-Fi 6E delivers fast, reliable online experiences. Intuitive device control is available at the touch of a button through AcerSense software, which manages battery settings, storage, and apps for optimal performance. Packaged in 100% recyclable materials and featuring components made from post-consumer recycled plastic[[4]], Aspire Go 15 also meets the standard for both Energy Star certification and EPEAT[[5]] registration, making it the perfect option for eco-conscious consumers.

For more information on the Snapdragon C platform, please visit: https://www.qualcomm.com/news/releases/2026/05/introducing-snapdragon-c--designed-to-revolutionize-entry-tier-l

Availability

The Acer Swift Spin 14 AI (SFSP14-Q51T) will be available in North America in August 2026; in EMEA in July 2026; and in Australia in Q3'2026.

Availability for the Acer Aspire Go 15 (AG15-Q31P) will be announced at a later date.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications, and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com.

Specifications

Name Acer Swift Spin 14 AI Model SFSP14-Q51T Operating System Windows 11 Home Processor Snapdragon® X2 Elite (12-core) with Qualcomm® Hexagon™ NPU (80 TOPS) Snapdragon® X2 Plus with Qualcomm® Hexagon™ NPU (80 TOPS) Graphics Qualcomm® Adreno™ GPU Display 14"16:10 WUXGA 1920 x 1200 IPS; multi-touch 120 Hz sRGB 100% 300 nits display; Wacom AES 2.0 Stylus support, integrated stylus garage, 1200:1 contrast ratio Memory Up to 32 GB LPDDR5X Storage Up to 1 TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD Camera 5MP IR with Acer TNR solution, privacy shutter Audio DTS®X: Ultra with Snapdragon™ Sound; dual speakers, three microphones Ports Two USB-C ports (supporting USB4, DisplayPort USB Charging 5 V, 3 A) two USB 3.2 Type-A, HDMI 2.1, audio jack Battery 65 Wh battery: Up to 23 hours battery life (based on video playback test results) Up to 16.5 hours under a web browsing scenario 100 W PD adapter for fast charging Networking Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0 Dimensions/Weight 313.8 (W) x 230.2 (D) x 15.9-16.5 (H) mm (12.35 (W) x 9.07 (D) 0.63 - 0.65 (H) inches) 1.34 kg (2.95 lbs) Chassis Materials and Color Aluminum chassis in cobalt blue Features Copilot+ PC, Acer PurifiedView, Acer PurifiedVoice, MIL-STD-810H certification

Name Acer Aspire Go 15 Model AG15-Q31P Operating System Windows 11 Home Processor Snapdragon® C Graphics Qualcomm® Adreno™ GPU Display 15.6-inch Full HD (1920x1080), 16:9 aspect ratio Memory Up to 8 GB memory Storage Up to 512 GB storage Camera 1080p FHD webcam Audio Dual speakers Ports Two full function USB Type-C, USB Type-A, HDMI 1.4, Audio jack Battery 53 Wh battery Networking Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4 or above Features Copilot key, AcerSense, Acer My Key

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top technology companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. The company continues to evolve by embracing innovation across its offerings, which include computers and displays, while branching out to new businesses. Acer is also committed to sustainable growth, exploring new opportunities that align with its environmental and social responsibilities. The Acer Group employs nearly 12,000 employees that contribute to the research, design, marketing, sales and support of products, solutions, and services that break barriers between people and technology. Visit www.acer.com for more information.

© 2026 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

© Qualcomm, Adreno, Hexagon, and Snapdragon are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated. Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

[1] Copilot+ PC experiences vary by device and market and may require updates continuing to roll out; timing varies. See aka.ms/copilotpluspcs [2] Battery life of Acer Swift Spin 14 AI (SFSP14-Q51T) with 65Wh battery was measured under specific test settings resulting in 23 hours under a video playback scenario, and 16.5 hours under a web browsing scenario. Actual battery life may vary considerably by specifications, depending on product model, configuration, applications, power management settings, operating conditions, and features utilized. Performance variation also arises based on components in use, which includes but is not limited to the processor, RAM capacity, storage, display, resolution, etc. [3] Image actions now available across devices; other actions vary by device, region, language, and character sets. Subscription required for some actions. [4] Post-consumer recycled plastic is used in the back cover (30%) and the power adapter (50%). [5] EPEAT ratings may vary by country — please see http://www.epeat.net for registration status by country.

SOURCE Acer