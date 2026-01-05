Acer Expands Connectivity Product Lineup with New Predator 5G CPE, Wi-Fi 7 Mesh Routers, and Mobile Hotspot

New Predator Connect X7S 5G CPE, Acer Connect Ovia Wi-Fi 7 mesh routers, and Acer Connect M4D 5G Mobile Wi-Fi deliver ultra-fast, secure connectivity for gaming, home, and on-the-go use

Editor's Summary

The Predator Connect X7S 5G CPE combines 5G connectivity and Wi-Fi 7 tri-band performance with gaming-oriented features and traffic prioritization for responsive online play and streaming.

The Acer Connect Ovia T360 and T520 Wi-Fi 7 mesh routers provide flexible dual-band and tri-band options, designed to help reduce dead zones and deliver smooth, reliable coverage across homes and small offices.

The Acer Connect M4D 5G Mobile Wi-Fi offers portable 5G connectivity with multi-device sharing, extended battery life, and flexible SIM options to support frequent travelers and hybrid workers.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today expanded its connectivity product lineup with four new networking devices that bring next-generation Wi-Fi 7 and 5G performance to more usage scenarios. The new lineup includes the Predator Connect X7S 5G CPE, the Acer Connect Ovia T360 Wi-Fi 7 Dual-Band Mesh Router, the Acer Connect Ovia T520 Wi-Fi 7 Tri-Band Mesh Router, and the Acer Connect M4D 5G Mobile Wi-Fi, designed to deliver fast, stable, and secure connections for smart homes, gamers, hybrid workers, and frequent travelers.

Predator Connect X7S 5G CPE: 5G and Wi-Fi 7 for Gaming and Entertainment

For gamers and performance-focused users, the Predator Connect X7S 5G CPE delivers 5G connectivity with downlink speeds of up to 4.67 Gbps, designed to handle more demanding gaming and streaming scenarios even in locations with limited fiber connectivity. It supports tri-band Wi-Fi 7 (2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz bands) to deliver low latency and high throughput throughout the home.

Advanced Multi-Link Operation (MLO) and Wi-Fi 7 speeds of up to 5,764 Mbps further enhance responsiveness by utilizing multiple bands to stabilize connections when many devices are active. The device is also equipped with Hybrid Quality of Service (QoS), compatible with the Intel® Killer™ Prioritization Engine, to help optimize bandwidth for latency-sensitive and bandwidth-intensive applications such as online gaming, video streaming, and cloud services.

The Predator Connect X7S 5G CPE supports Nano-SIM-based 5G or 4G LTE and includes multiple antennas for strong signal reception. It can use its mobile connection as the primary link while offering the flexibility to switch to a backup 2.5 Gbps Ethernet WAN, helping maintain continuous connectivity for gaming, streaming, and smart home control.

Acer Connect Ovia T360 Dual-Band and T520 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 7 Mesh for Smart-Home and Small-Office Coverage

The Acer Connect Ovia T360 dual-band Wi-Fi 7 router delivers high-speed connectivity across the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands and is specified to cover up to 90 m² per node, making it suitable for typical apartments or smaller homes that need reliable everyday coverage. The Acer Connect Ovia T520 tri-band Wi-Fi 7 router adds a 6 GHz band alongside 5 GHz and 2.4 GHz, with each node covering up to 110 m² for larger living spaces or environments with more devices connected at the same time, and Wi-Fi 7 speeds of up to 5,764 Mbps to accommodate heavier streaming and gaming workloads.

Both routers are designed to extend coverage and help reduce Wi-Fi dead zones in homes and small offices, offering more consistent connectivity from room to room. Both support Wi-Fi 7 features such as MLO, which can help lower latency and improve throughput by using multiple bands simultaneously[1].

Their minimalist industrial designs help them blend into modern interiors, while dedicated WAN and LAN ports provide high-bandwidth wired connections to devices such as smart TVs, gaming consoles, and desktop PCs. In a multi-mesh setup, additional nodes can be added to extend coverage as needed, with automatic node-switching helping support a more seamless roaming experience as users move from room to room.

Acer Connect M4D 5G Mobile Wi-Fi: High-Speed Connectivity Anywhere

The Acer Connect M4D 5G Mobile Wi-Fi is a compact, portable hotspot that shares its mobile connection to laptops, tablets, and smartphones, with capacity for up to 16 connected devices at a time over dual-band Wi-Fi 6 (2.4 GHZ + 5 GHz). It is designed for people who need dependable, high-speed connectivity on the move, whether they are traveling for business, commuting, attending events, or sharing access with friends, family, or colleagues.

The Acer Connect M4D offers battery life of up to 15 hours[2] of typical use while sharing its connection, supporting a full working day away from fixed power. It supports multiple SIM formats – including Nano-SIM, eSIM, and Virtual SIM – to enable 5G access across different operators and regions and can operate in Wi-Fi Internet Service Provider (WISP, Wi-Fi Extender) mode by connecting to an existing Wi-Fi AP (access point) and redistributing internet connectivity to other devices. Users can store multiple eSIM profiles and switch providers as needed when traveling, enabling them to stay connected as they move between locations. The Acer Connect M4D supports USB tethering for systems running Windows, macOS, ChromeOS, or Linux.

A bundled docking station allows the Acer Connect M4D to act as a compact home or office router, with an RJ45 LAN port for cabled devices. With the docking station, it supports 5G NR to LAN and WAN (switchable through the screen) functions. On the security front, the device supports advanced WPA2/WPA3 encryption, firewalls, SIM lock, screen PIN lock, and VPN use to help keep data protected. With automatic software updates delivered over-the-air (OTA), the Acer Connect M4D is designed to help users stay connected and protected with minimal effort.

Security and Simple Control Across the Predator and Acer Connect Ovia Lineup

Across the new Predator and Acer Connect Ovia devices, ease of management and security are key design considerations. All three products support management via the Acer Connect app, allowing users to handle setup, adjust or add mesh nodes, review connected devices, and configure guest access from a smartphone. They also provide a consistent set of security capabilities, including WPA3 encryption, VPN support, parental controls, and firewall options, to help safeguard home networks and connected devices against online threats.

Pricing and Availability

The Predator Connect X7S 5G CPE will be available in North America starting at USD 499.99; and in EMEA in May 2026, starting at EUR 349.

The Acer Connect Ovia T360 will be available in North America in March 2026, starting at USD 149.99 (1 pack), USD 279.99 (2 pack), USD 399.99 (3 pack); and in EMEA in April 2026, starting at EUR 79.99 (1 pack), EUR 149.99 (2 pack), EUR 219.99 (3 pack).

The Acer Connect Ovia T520 will be available in North America in Q2'2026, starting at USD 199.99 (1 pack), USD 379.99 (2 pack), USD 549.99 (3 pack); and in EMEA in July 2026, starting at EUR 159.99 (1 pack), EUR 299.99 (2 pack), EUR 449.99 (3 pack).

The Acer Connect M4D 5G Mobile Wi-Fi will be available in North America in Q2'2026, starting at USD 299.99; and in EMEA in June 2026, starting at EUR 249.99.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com.

Specifications

Name Predator Connect X7S 5G CPE Model X7S Processor IPQ5322+FM550 quad-core A53 Memory 1GB LPDDR4 Storage 512 MB NAND Connectivity 5G NR, 4G LTE, 3G WCDMA, and Wi-Fi 7 (Tri-band 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, 6 GHz) APP Acer Connect app Connector Type 12V 4A DC jack USB Type-C RJ45 ports x3 (WAN Port, LAN Ports x2) Color Black Dimensions 109 mm x 109 mm x 212 mm Weight 950±10g

Name Acer Connect Ovia T360 Model T360 Processor 2.0 GHz Quad-Core ARM-based Processor Memory 512 MB (4 Gbit) DDR3L Storage 128 MB (1 Gbit) NAND Connectivity Wi-Fi 7 (Dual-band 2.4 GHz: 688 Mbps, 5 GHz: 2,882 Mbps) APP Acer Connect app Connector Type 12V 1A DC jack RJ45 ports x3 (WAN Port, LAN Ports x2) Color White Dimensions 110×154.5 mm, (4.33×6.08 inches) Weight 360±10g

Name Acer Connect Ovia T520 Model T520 Processor 1.5 GHz quad-core ARM-based Processor Memory 512 MB (4 Gbit) DDR4 Storage 128 MB (1 Gbit) NAND Connectivity Wi-Fi 7 (Tri-band 2.4 GHz: 688 Mbps, 5 GHz: 2882 Mbps (160 MHz), 6 GHz: 5,764 Mbps) APP Acer Connect app Connector Type 12V 2A DC jack RJ45 ports x4 (WAN Port, LAN Ports x3) Color White Dimensions 116×202 mm, (4.57×7.95 inches) Weight 850g±10g

Name Acer Connect M4D 5G Mobile Wi-Fi Model M4D Software On device software and Web UI Memory 3GB LPDDR4 Storage 8 GB eMMC SIM SIM, eSIM, vSIM Connector Type USB Type-C Connectivity 5G NR, 4G LTE, 3G WCDMA, and Wi-Fi 6 Dimensions Mi-Fi: L 140 mm x W73.5 mm x H 15.4 mm Docking: L 150 mm x W56 mm x H 47 mm Weight Mi-Fi: <205g Docking: <155g Max connected devices 16 Battery Up to 15 hours

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top technology companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. The company continues to evolve by embracing innovation across its offerings, which include computers and displays, while branching out to new businesses. Acer is also committed to sustainable growth, exploring new opportunities that align with its environmental and social responsibilities. The Acer Group employs nearly 12,000 employees that contribute to the research, design, marketing, sales and support of products, solutions, and services that break barriers between people and technology. Visit www.acer.com for more information.

© 2026 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

[1] Where supported [2] Based on internal test conditions

SOURCE Acer