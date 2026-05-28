Acer Expands Gaming Portfolio With Predator Atlas 8 Handheld Powered by Intel

New Predator gaming handheld expands possibilities for mobile gaming, combining new Intel Arc G-Series processors with up to Intel Arc B390 graphics, formidable Predator AeroBlade cooling, stunning visuals, and extensive battery life

Editor's Summary

The Predator Atlas 8 is powered by up to the new Intel Arc G3 Extreme processor, delivering breakthrough handheld performance and battery efficiency for serious PC gamers.

The new platform is available with up to Intel Arc B390 graphics, which combines ray tracing support and Intel X e SS 3 AI-powered upscaling to deliver smooth gameplay and high-fidelity visuals in handheld power ranges, maximizing usage on up to an 80 Wh battery.

SS 3 AI-powered upscaling to deliver smooth gameplay and high-fidelity visuals in handheld power ranges, maximizing usage on up to an 80 Wh battery. Predator AeroBlade cooling combines dual-fan airflow, the first metal fan in a handheld for delivering up to a 10 percent [ 1 ] increase in airflow, and Vortex Flow tuning to control thermals and sustain high performance.

increase in airflow, and Vortex Flow tuning to control thermals and sustain high performance. An 8-inch WUXGA 120 Hz touchscreen with Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) support delivers smooth, immersive visuals for on-the-go gameplay.

The device brings the full benefits of Windows 11 gaming experiences, including XBOX Mode, and access to a vast library of games with XBOX Game Pass.

TAIPEI, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today announced the Predator Atlas 8 (PA08-I51) gaming handheld, broadening the portfolio of high-performance solutions under the Predator brand. The device is powered by up to the new Intel Arc G3 Extreme processor[2], delivering breakthrough handheld performance and battery efficiency for serious PC gamers to take on the go[3]. Offering the full Windows 11 experience combined with XBOX Game Pass, the Predator Atlas 8 provides faster access to gaming, system tools, and settings, keeping every session moving with less friction.

Jerry Kao, Chief Operating Officer at Acer, commented: "With the Predator Atlas 8, we are combining the Predator design philosophy with the power of the new Intel Arc G-Series processors to blur the lines between gaming PC and handheld performance. From the Predator AeroBlade cooling system to PredatorSense to the adaptive trigger controls, every element of this handheld is curated to give gamers maximum control over their own experiences, wherever they choose to play."

Jim Johnson, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Client Computing Group at Intel, remarked: "Handheld gamers want PC-class performance without being tied to a desktop or charger. With Intel Arc G-Series processors and Acer's Predator Atlas 8, we deliver smooth, high-fidelity gameplay with exceptional battery life in a form factor you can take anywhere. By combining console-like accessibility with innovative technologies like AI-powered XeSS 3 upscaling, we maximize performance and efficiency on the go."

A New Standard for Handheld Performance

At the heart of the Predator Atlas 8 lies Intel Arc G-Series processors, with a new generation of high-performance graphics built to push smooth gameplay and visual fidelity into handheld power ranges. Up to Intel Arc B390 graphics with support for ray tracing deliver richer visual detail and faster handheld play[4], while Intel XeSS 3 technology uses AI-powered upscaling to maintain high frame rates during heavy GPU workloads — reducing stutter and input lag to provide a more consistent gaming experience[5].

To balance its performance with portability, the Predator Atlas 8 offers up to an 80 Wh battery paired with Intel Endurance Gaming, which intelligently balances frame rate and power draw to allow for longer sessions on the road without interruption.

Predator AeroBlade Cooling

Drawing inspiration from the Predator laptop portfolio, the dual-fan cooling system on the device is designed to keep sustained performance under control and debuts the first metal fan in a handheld[1]. The precision metal Predator AeroBlade fan features 89 blades at just 0.1 mm of thickness, delivering up to a 10 percent[1] increase in airflow. Working alongside a second fan made of plastic, Vortex Flow tuning uses angled internal channels to guide air through the chassis more efficiently, allowing hot air to exit faster and the system to stay better controlled when gameplay demands escalate.

Immersive Visuals and Audio

The Predator Atlas 8 features an 8-inch WUXGA touchscreen with a 120 Hz refresh rate, 500 nits of peak brightness, support for VRR, and a 16:10 aspect ratio, ensuring vivid visuals, smooth motion during gameplay, brilliant contrasts, and a wider vertical field of view. Its cover glass is protected by Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus™ with DXC, which offers scratch protection and reduces glare so players can maintain visual clarity in a variety of lighting environments. Touch input supports 10-point multi-touch, enabling responsive and intuitive interaction across the full surface of the display.

The device comes equipped with DTS:X® Ultra audio, delivered through dual 2-Watt speakers, giving games more width, detail, and presence. When communication matters, dual microphones powered by Acer PurifiedVoice provide AI-assisted noise reduction, ensuring chat comes through with greater clarity even during loud, fast-paced gaming moments.

Premium On-the-Go Gameplay Experiences

The Predator Atlas 8's connectivity is designed around speed, stability, and scalability. Dual Thunderbolt 4 ports support high-bandwidth docking, display output, and accessory connections, while UHS-II microSD support accommodates fast external storage expansion. Intel Killer Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth® 5.4 keep the device linked at the latest wireless standards.

To get started right out of the box, the device comes with a subscription to XBOX Game Pass, giving players immediate access to hundreds of titles. Running on Windows 11, Predator Atlas 8 combines the performance optimization of XBOX Mode, familiar system access, and broader PC flexibility into one handheld environment, reducing friction between navigation and play while keeping content discovery, launcher access, and key system tools close at hand.

When the real gameplay starts after opening sequences, the control layout for Predator Atlas 8 is built around customization and ergonomics for extended sessions. Full-size analog sticks deliver intuitive gameplay across any game, while a dual-mode design allows for adjusting trigger feedback based on genre. With this capability, users can change control response on command with a trigger switch: a micro-switch mode provides instant-click response for first-person shooter games, while Hall-effect analog control supports racing games, flight simulators, and other games requiring more range and pressure variation.

Rounding out the experience is access to PredatorSense, an app that has been a cornerstone of Predator gaming laptops and is now available on a handheld for the first time. PredatorSense gives players live system monitoring, performance mode activation, customization of RGB lighting, and access to gameplay settings, and a dedicated PredatorSense button enables fast in-game adjustments.

Availability

The Predator Atlas 8 will be available in North America, EMEA, and Australia from October 2026.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com.

Specifications

Name Predator Atlas 8 Model PA08-I51 Operating System Windows 11 Home Processors Intel Arc G3 Extreme processor Intel Arc G3 processor Graphics Intel Arc B390 graphics Intel Arc B370 graphics Display 8-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200), 16:10 aspect ratio, IPS-level, sRGB: 100%, Adobe: 77.68%, Gorilla® Glass Victus™, Gorilla® Glass DXC, 10-point multi-touch, 120 Hz refresh rate, 500 Nits brightness, supports VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) Memory Up to 24 GB LPDDR5x (7467MT/s) Storage Up to 1 TB via one PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 SSD slot (2280) Cooling Two fans (one Predator AeroBlade metal fan and one plastic fan), Vortex Flow I/O Ports Two Thunderbolt 4, UHS-II micro SD card reader, up to SD 4.0 (support for SD, SDXC, SDHC, SDUC), 3.5 mm audio jack (combo) Control and Input A B X Y buttons, D-Pad, L/R full-size analog joysticks (Carbon Film), XBOX Game Bar Widget button, PredatorSense button, L/R bumpers, View button, Menu button, Power button with fingerprint sensor, Volume button(+/-), L2/R2 Hall-effect analog triggers, L/R Macro buttons, L/R Adjustable Trigger switches Audio Two 2 W speakers, Realtek ALC712, two onboard mics, DTS:X® Ultra and Hi-Res Audio, Acer PurifiedVoice Battery Up to 80 Wh, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion Power Supply Option 1 Wall Mount: AC Power Adapter, 65W Type-C Power Cord Option 2 Brick: AC Power Adapter, 65W Wi-Fi and Connectivity Intel Killer Wi-Fi 7 BE1775s, Bluetooth® 5.4 Software PredatorSense, XBOX Game Pass Premium[6] (2 months), PC Game Pass[7] (3 months) Dimensions 299 x 127.4 x 28.5/58.37 mm Weight Under 810 g with 80 Wh battery Under 770 g with 60 Wh battery

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top technology companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. The company continues to evolve by embracing innovation across its offerings, which include computers and displays, while branching out to new businesses. Acer is also committed to sustainable growth, exploring new opportunities that align with its environmental and social responsibilities. The Acer Group employs nearly 12,000 employees that contribute to the research, design, marketing, sales and support of products, solutions, and services that break barriers between people and technology. Visit www.acer.com for more information.

© 2026 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

© Intel, the Intel logo and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

[1] Based on Acer internal research of publicly available handheld gaming PCs as of April 17th, 2026. First metal fan claim refers to models with built-in active cooling fans. 10%+ airflow improvement is based on Acer internal testing comparing the metal fan with a plastic fan. Actual results may vary. [2] Specifications may vary depending on model and/or region. All models subject to availability. [3] Intel technologies' features and benefits depend on system configuration and may require enabled hardware, software, or service activation. Performance varies depending on system configuration. No product or component can be absolutely secure. [4] Intel® Arc™ graphics and related Intel technologies are available on select models and configurations. OEM enablement may be required. AI features may require software purchase, subscription, or enablement by a software or platform provider, or may have specific compatibility requirements. Intel technologies may require enabled hardware, software, or service activation. Results may vary. [5] XeSS, frame generation, AI features, and other advanced graphics capabilities may require supported titles, software, drivers, or system configurations. Results may vary. [6] Claim within 30 days of device activation. Valid payment method required. Subscription continues automatically at regular monthly price unless cancelled. Subject to XBOX.com/subscriptionterms. Eligible existing Essential and Premium membership(s) will upgrade to Ultimate. See XBOX.com/code-conversion. Benefits vary by XBOX Game Pass plan. Game library varies over time, by region, device, and XBOX Game Pass plan. XBOX.com/gamepass. For details on partner subscriptions included with XBOX Game Pass Ultimate: https://www.ea.com/ea-play/, https://store.ubisoft.com/ubisoftplus/classics. In-game benefits vary by game, region, and over time. Game must be installed to access in-game benefits. Rewards: Terms apply. Microsoft Account required. Select markets only. Rewards vary by Game Pass Plan and Rewards Level. Point values vary by local market currency, Rewards level, and the number of points redeemed. Point multipliers compared to Game Pass Essential earning potential. Gameplay rewards for 18+. Exclusive quests with Premium and Ultimate plans only, for titles in the Game Pass library. Qualifying purchases at Microsoft Store (online, or on Windows or console) at Rewards with XBOX. Value with Game Pass Ultimate includes 20% off the purchase price of select titles in the Game Pass library, plus 10% of purchase price back in Rewards points, plus up to 4% of the purchase price depending on Rewards Level. [7] PC Game Pass: Subscription continues automatically at regular monthly price unless cancelled. Subject to XBOX.com/subscriptionterms. Terms and exclusions apply. Game catalog varies over time, by region, and by device. All rights reserved. XBOX.com/pcgamepass, ea.com/ea-play/terms.

SOURCE Acer