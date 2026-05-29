Acer Expands Lineup of Aspire AI Copilot+ PCs With New Laptops and All-in-Ones

Editor's Summary

The Acer Aspire X 16 AI laptop includes up to the latest Intel Core Ultra X9 processors with up to 180 platform TOPS, multi-day battery life, advanced cooling, and a thin-and-light chassis.

laptop includes up to the latest Intel Core Ultra X9 processors with up to 180 platform TOPS, multi-day battery life, advanced cooling, and a thin-and-light chassis. The Acer Aspire 18 AI laptop combines the performance of Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors, multi-day battery life, and durable chassis design.

laptop combines the performance of Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors, multi-day battery life, and durable chassis design. The Acer Aspire C AI Series all-in-one desktops combine the high performance of the latest processors from AMD and Intel with stunning visuals and a new ErgoStand design for ergonomic adjustability.

all-in-one desktops combine the high performance of the latest processors from AMD and Intel with stunning visuals and a new ErgoStand design for ergonomic adjustability. Marking an expansion of Acer's Copilot+ PC portfolio, the new Aspire devices offer unique experiences[[1]] on Windows 11, complemented with a full suite of Acer's AI tools for enhanced productivity, creativity, and utility.

TAIPEI, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today announced the expansion of its Aspire AI lineup of Copilot+ PCs with four new models: the Acer Aspire X 16 AI laptop, Acer Aspire 18 AI laptop, and Acer Aspire C27 AI and Aspire C24 AI all-in-one desktops. Showcasing intuitive AI capabilities coupled with the latest processing power, these Windows 11 PCs offer varied configuration options, combining powerful computing with modern designs for a range of user needs and scenarios.

Acer Aspire X 16 AI Laptop

Offering a thin-and-light profile, the premium Acer Aspire X 16 AI laptop (AX16-I71M) draws inspiration from high-performance laptops to deliver exceptional power and portability for creative workflows and productivity. Powered by up to the latest Intel Core Ultra X9 processors with up to 180 platform TOPS, the laptop delivers fast and responsive performance whether working, playing, or creating. The built-in Intel Arc graphics bring the power of larger laptops into a thin-and-light design, paired with fine-tuned thermal technology — dual fans with Vortex Flow for quiet yet efficient cooling[[2]].

The Aspire X 16 AI features a 16-inch 3K OLED WQXGA+ display with DCI-P3 100% coverage and 120 Hz refresh rate, delivering sharper visuals, better document viewing, and a superior, balanced experience for both office tasks and creative work.

With up to 24 hours of battery life[[3]], the laptop was built to drive on-the-go productivity. It offers Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E AX1675i for high-speed, stable connections, and 1080p FHD IR camera with Acer Purified View facilitates high-quality video conferencing. Advanced connectivity continues with dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI 2.1, a microSD card slot, and Bluetooth 5.4.

At 15.9 mm thin and weighing just 1.6 kg, the laptop comes in an aluminum refined steel gray finish with a metal chassis and a 150-degree wide-opening hinge design so that it can be opened smoothly with one hand.

Acer Aspire 18 AI Laptop

Designed for home users, students, and digital content creators, the stylish Acer Aspire 18 AI laptop (A18-I71M) is a Copilot+ PC powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors with up to 100 platform TOPS to support everyday productivity, learning, and content creation. Paired with up to 22 hours of battery life[[4]], it delivers a balance of performance and portability for everyday productivity.

The Acer Aspire 18 AI features a spacious 18-inch WUXGA display with 1920 x 1200 resolution, 91% screen to body ratio, narrow bezels, and an ultra-smooth refresh rate up to 165Hz for vibrant detail. The extra-large design keeps longer sessions comfortable and makes multitasking feel effortless, and it is housed in a durable chassis with an aluminum lid and a new Acer logo design that changes color at different angles. For smoother control, it features an extra-large touchpad designed for comfort with the 180-degree hinge, making it easy to adjust the viewing angle or lay the screen flat for content sharing or collaboration.

The laptop delivers practical convenience, including an FHD IR camera that enables fast, secure facial sign-in, up to Intel Wi-Fi 7, dual Thunderbolt™ 4 ports, a camera privacy shutter and Bluetooth 5.4, all while coming in 100% recyclable packaging materials and designed for EPEAT Gold registration[[5]].

Acer Aspire C AI Series All-in-One Desktops

Coming in both 23.8-inch and 27-inch form factors with an optional touchscreen, the new Acer Aspire C 27 AI and Aspire C 24 AI all-in-one desktops cater to a diverse range of users, including home users, students, families. The devices feature a sleek, modern design and an enhanced ErgoStand for comfortable viewing angles and improved ergonomics in any workspace. Both models offer robust performance for AI computing, multitasking, and entertainment experiences with a choice of the latest processors.

The models powered by AMD (C27D-GGP, C24D-GGP) feature the latest AMD Ryzen™ AI 400 Series processors based on the advanced "Zen 5" architecture, paired with up to AMD Radeon™ 880M Graphics, delivering supercharged AI performance and lightning-fast responsiveness to breeze through intense workloads.

The Intel-powered models (C27D-PTL, C24D-PTL) feature Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors with Intel Graphics, providing premium performance, optimized power efficiency, and greater freedom to roam.

To maximize productivity, the Acer Aspire C Series delivers smooth visuals on a sharp, bright FHD (1920 x 1080) display with up to a 144 Hz refresh rate, narrow bezel design, and screen to body ratio of 90%. Each model offers a touchscreen option. For high-quality connections on video calls, the devices offer up to Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and a pop-up 5 MP IR webcam with facial recognition.

Copilot+ PC and Acer AI Solutions for Smarter Workflow

The new Aspire Copilot+ PCs deliver AI experiences designed to boost productivity and creativity. Unique Copilot+ PC features like Click-to-Do[[6]] enable quick, context-aware actions based on what is on a screen for a smarter workflow.

The devices are also powered by a suite of AI tools developed exclusively by Acer to boost productivity and creativity. This includes AcerSense and Acer Intelligence Space, which host features co-developed with Intel like Acer QR Capture, Acer AI Image Generator, and Acer Video Speed Controller. Together, these intuitive solutions offer personalized ways to work, create, and connect by streamlining the overall PC experience.

Availability

The Acer Aspire X 16 AI laptop will be available in North America in August 2026 and in EMEA in July 2026.

The Acer Aspire 18 AI laptop will be available in North America in August 2026 and in EMEA in June 2026.

The Acer Aspire C27 AI and Aspire C24 AI all-in-one desktops will be available in North America in Q3'2026; in EMEA in September 2026; and in Australia in Q4'2026 (Intel-powered version of the Aspire C27 AI only).

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com.

Specifications

Name Acer Aspire X 16 AI Model AX16-I71M Operating System Windows 11 Home Processor Intel Core Ultra X9 processor 388H Intel Core Ultra X7 processor 358H Intel Core Ultra 5 processor 338H Graphics Intel Arc Graphics Display Up to 16" 3K OLED WQXGA+ (2880 x 1800), DCI-P3 100%, 16:10 aspect ratio, DisplayHDR™ True Black 500 certified, peak brightness 500 nits, 100,000:1 contrast ratio, 120 Hz refresh rate Memory Up to 32 GB LPDDR5X Storage Up to 2 TB via dual M.2 PCIe Gen4 SSD slots Camera 1080p IR with temporal noise reduction Audio DTS® X:Ultra, triple mics, Ports Two Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1, microSD™ card reader, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 3.5 mm combo jack, RJ-45 Battery 84 Wh 4-cell Li-ion battery Battery life: Up to 14 hours (based on MobileMark® 2030 test results) Up to 24 hours (based on video playback test results) Up to 19 hours (based on web browsing test results) Networking Intel Killer Ethernet and Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E AX1675i, Bluetooth® 5.4 Dimensions/Weight 354.7 (W) x 250.4 (D) x 10.02/15.9 (H) mm (13.96 x 9.86 x 0.39/0.63 inches) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs.) with 4-cell battery pack with metal cover Features Copilot+ PC experience, dual fans with Vortex Flow, AcerSense, Acer Intelligence Space

Name Acer Aspire 18 AI Model A18-I71M Operating System Windows 11 Home Processor Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 386H Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 355 Intel Core Ultra 5 processor 325 Intel Core Ultra 5 processor 322 Graphics Intel Graphics Display Up to 18" WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS 16:10 sRGB 100% display, 400 nits brightness, 165 Hz refresh rate, 1200:1 contrast ratio Memory Up to 32 GB LPDDR5X Storage Up to 2 TB via dual M.2 PCIe Gen4 SSD slots Camera 1080p IR with temporal noise reduction Audio DTS® Audio Ports Two Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A Battery 71 Wh 4-cell Li-ion battery, supports fast-charging technology Battery life: Up to 11.5 hours (based on MobileMark® 2030 test results) Up to 22 hours (based on video playback test results) Up to 17.5 hours (based on web browsing test results) Networking Intel Wi-Fi 7 BE211, Bluetooth® 5.4, Intel Bluetooth LE audio Dimensions/Weight 400 (W) x 272.4 (D) x 12.4/19.0 (H) mm (15.75 x 10.72 x 0.49/0.75 inches) 2.19 kg (4.83 lbs.) with 4-cell battery pack Features 180-degree hinge, MIL-STD-810H certified, Copilot+ PC experience, AcerSense, Acer Intelligence Space

Name Acer Aspire C27 AI, Acer Aspire C24 AI Model C27D-GGP, C24D-GGP Operating System Windows 11 Home Processor AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 465 processor AMD Ryzen™ AI 7 445 processor AMD Ryzen™ AI 5 430 processor Graphics Up to AMD Radeon™ 880M Graphics Display 27" or 23.8", FHD (1920 x 1080), optional touchscreen, up to 144 Hz refresh rate, narrow bezel design Memory Up to 64 GB dual-channel DDR5 Storage Up to 1 TB M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4 SSD Camera 5MP IR pop-up camera with 2 stereo mics Audio Built-in stereo speakers Ports USB 2.0 Type C, two USB 2.0 Type A, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, HDMI 1.4b, DisplayPort, LAN, two combo jacks Power Supply 120 W AC adapter Networking Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth® 5.3 Dimensions 27": 614.65 (W) x 163.22 (D) x 458 (H) mm (24.2 x 6.43 x 18.03 inches) 23.8": 540.40 (W) x 163.22 (D) x 415.51 (H) mm (21.28 x 6.43 x 16.36 inches) Features ErgoStand design, Copilot+ PC experience, Acer Sense, Acer Intelligence Space,

Name Acer Aspire C27 AI, Acer Aspire C24 AI Model C27D-PTL, C24D-PTL Operating System Windows 11 Home Processor Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 356H Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 355 Intel Core Ultra 5 processor 325 Graphics Intel Graphics Display 27" or 23.8", FHD (1920 x 1080), optional touchscreen, up to 144 Hz refresh rate, narrow bezel design Memory Up to 64 GB dual-channel DDR5 Storage Up to 1 TB M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4 SSD Camera 5MP IR pop-up camera with 2 stereo mics Audio Built-in stereo speakers Ports USB 2.0 Type C, two USB 2.0 Type A, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, HDMI 1.4b, DisplayPort, LAN, two combo jacks Power Supply 120 W AC adapter Networking Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth® 5.3 Dimensions 27": 614.65 (W) x 163.22 (D) x 458 (H) mm (24.2 x 6.43 x 18.03 inches) 23.8": 540.40 (W) x 163.22 (D) x 415.51 (H) mm (21.28 x 6.43 x 16.36 inches) Features ErgoStand design, Copilot+ PC experience, Acer Sense, Acer Intelligence Space

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top technology companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. The company continues to evolve by embracing innovation across its offerings, which include computers and displays, while branching out to new businesses. Acer is also committed to sustainable growth, exploring new opportunities that align with its environmental and social responsibilities. The Acer Group employs nearly 12,000 employees that contribute to the research, design, marketing, sales and support of products, solutions, and services that break barriers between people and technology. Visit www.acer.com for more information.

© 2026 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

© Intel, the Intel logo and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

[[1]] Copilot+ PC experiences vary by device and market and may require updates continuing to roll out; timing varies. See aka.ms/copilotpluspcs [[2]] Specifications may vary depending on the model and region. All models subject to availability. [[3]] Battery life of Acer Aspire X 16 AI (AX16-I71M) with a WQXGA+ panel and 84Wh battery was measured under specific test settings resulting in 24 hours under a video playback scenario, 19 hours under a web browsing scenario, and 14 hours pursuant to MobileMark30 testing. Actual battery life may vary considerably by specifications, depending on product model, configuration, applications, power management settings, operating conditions, and features utilized. Performance variation also arises based on components in use, which includes but is not limited to the processor, RAM capacity, storage, display, resolution, etc. [[4]] Battery life of Acer Aspire 18 AI (A18-I71M) with WUXGA (1920 x 1200) panel and 71 Wh battery was measured under specific test settings resulting in 22 hours under a video playback scenario, 17.5 hours under a web browsing scenario, and 11.5 hours pursuant to MobileMark30 testing. Actual battery life may vary considerably by specifications, depending on product model, configuration, applications, power management settings, operating conditions, and features utilized. Performance variation also arises based on components in use, which includes but is not limited to the processor, RAM capacity, storage, display, resolution, etc. [[5]] EPEAT ratings may vary by country — please see http://www.epeat.net for registration status by country. [[6]] Image actions now available across devices; other actions vary by device, region, language, and character sets. Subscription required for some actions.

SOURCE Acer