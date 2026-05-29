Acer Launches New Swift Air 14 Powered by Latest Intel Core Series 3 Processors

Debuting along with the Swift Spin 14 AI, both thin-and-light laptops maximize AI performance in ultra-mobile form factors

Editor's Summary

The Acer Swift Air 14 features an all-metal body that is stylish and durable, immersive quad-speaker audio, and is powered by the new Intel Core Series 3 processors that deliver long battery life and excellent performance for everyday computing.

features an all-metal body that is stylish and durable, immersive quad-speaker audio, and is powered by the new Intel Core Series 3 processors that deliver long battery life and excellent performance for everyday computing. Introducing a convertible design to the Swift line, the Acer Swift Spin 14 AI features up to Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors, housed in a premium, durable thin-and-light aluminum chassis.

features up to Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors, housed in a premium, durable thin-and-light aluminum chassis. Both enable AI experiences on Windows 11 and are complemented with a full suite of Acer's AI tools for enhanced productivity, creativity, and utility.

TAIPEI, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today introduced two new Swift laptops -- the Acer Swift Air 14 and the Acer Swift Spin 14 AI. Both Windows 11 PCs with dedicated NPUs, the thin-and-light devices feature the latest technology and powerful on-device capabilities to run AI workloads and offer exclusive AI experiences.

James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, Acer Inc., remarked: "In addition to a new high-powered convertible laptop, we are delighted to be launching the thin-and-light Acer Swift Air 14 powered by the latest Intel Core Series 3 processors. With robust performance housed in a sophisticated design, this new laptop caters to the value the market needs, delivering advanced capabilities and AI features in an accessible laptop that is as refined as it is powerful. The Swift Air 14 represents Acer's commitment to making cutting-edge technology more broadly available, wrapped in the elegant chassis the Swift family is known for."

Josh Newman, General Manager and Vice President of Consumer PC, Client Computing Group at Intel commented: "With the launch of Intel Core Series 3 processors, we've been excited to see its purpose-built balance of right-sized performance, exceptional battery life, and AI-ready capabilities come to life in inspiring new designs. The new Acer Swift Air 14 is a great example of how, through close collaboration with partners, we're delivering devices that elevate the computing experience for students, families, and small businesses — delighting them with just how much performance and value is packed into these new PCs."

Acer Swift Air 14 – Ultralight, Durable, and Highly Capable

The new Swift Air 14 (SFA14-I31) is designed for modern, on-the-go living – whether that means going to class, client meetings, or traveling to the latest adventure. Powered by new Intel Core Series 3 processors, the laptop features up to 40 platform TOPS and a dedicated NPU delivering up to 17 TOPS. Plus, long battery life of up to 19 hours[[1]] is available on the Swift Air 14's fast-charging battery, which can be charged to 50 percent in only 30 minutes[[2]].

Available in sage green, frost blue, blossom pink, or lilac purple, the laptop offers a stylish all-aluminum chassis, ensuring that it is lightweight – only 1.25 kg – while remaining durable. Swift Air 14 is easy to take anywhere for collaboration since it measures as thin as 12.9 mm, while the 180-degree hinges allow it to lay open flat. The Swift Air 14 vibrantly highlights images, entertainment, as well as programs for work and school on its 14-inch WUXGA display with 120 Hz refresh rates and accurate 100 percent sRGB color reproduction. The first-rate visuals are complemented by powerful quad speakers sharing immersive 3D spatial audio with DTS X:Ultra.

To encourage secure connectivity, the Swift Air 14 features a 1080p IR camera to enhance video calls and ensure privacy. The webcam protects users with secure facial logins via Windows Hello as well as a physical camera privacy shutter. The teleconferencing experience is further enhanced by Acer's PurifiedVoice technology through AI-aided noise cancelation and visual enhancements with PurifiedView. The Swift Air 14 provides physical and wireless connections with Intel Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, while it comes with essential ports including dual Thunderbolt 4 Type-C and a Type-A.

Acer Swift Spin 14 AI – Premium Performance Meets Precision Design

The Swift Spin 14 AI (SFSP14-I51T) will appeal to savvy laptop users who demand the latest in superior AI performance in a convertible form factor, for productive and creative experiences in a wide array of settings. Powered by up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 386H, the laptop handles the latest in AI apps and tools with ease; it includes a dedicated NPU with up to 50 TOPS of performance and up to 100 platform TOPS, creating a smoother and responsive user experience that is smarter and more tightly integrated with the user's workflow. As a result, the new Swift Spin 14 AI can handle a broad range of scenarios, from productivity tasks like editing, multitasking, and video calls to streaming and light gaming — all with minimal lag. It also offers up to 26 hours[[3]] of battery life, delivering extended use on a single charge for staying productive on the go.

The convertible design is versatile as well as durable and stylish. The 360-degree hinge enables it to convert into four modes: a traditional laptop for input on the backlit keyboard, presentation and display modes for viewing and collaborating on the touch display, and finally as a tablet for sketching and note-taking. The aluminum chassis in platinum silver features MIL-STD-810H certification for military-grade durability, ensuring an extra level of protection for on-the-go users. The 14-inch WUXGA IPS glass display features a 120 Hz refresh rate for smoother video and graphics. The screen also features multi-touch and an Acer Active Stylus with Wacom AES 2.0 support for convenient navigation, responsive access to apps, and precise pen interactions for creating and signing documents and more. The Acer Active stylus, sold as an option with the Swift Spin 14 AI, supports shading and 4,096 pressure levels, making the combination of it with the compelling new laptop ideal for creators, hybrid professionals, and entrepreneurs who want stylus input.

With a plethora of connectivity ports, the Acer Swift Spin 14 AI offers a level of functionality and flexibility that many traditional devices cannot match. Wi-Fi 7 technology and Bluetooth 5.4 provide faster and more reliable connectivity, while the latest peripherals can easily connect via the dual Thunderbolt 4 Type-C, dual USB Type-A, and HDMI 2.1 ports. The new laptop also offers quick power-ups with fast charging of up to 100 Watts DC-in. For boosting security, the 5 MP IR camera with a human presence detector and a biometric fingerprint reader both support secure logins via Windows Hello. The webcam also features a privacy shutter, and the AI-assisted Acer User Sensing™ detects the users' presence and protects the devices against unwanted access. Audio and visuals on video calls are crisp and clear thanks to AI-aided noise cancelation via Acer's PurifiedVoice and visual enhancements with PurifiedView.

AI Productivity Features

The new Swift laptops offer a number of features that allow users to make the most of the systems' AI capabilities. A single click of the dedicated Copilot button enables quick access to tools and features based on what customers are doing, boosting creativity and productivity with an improved workflow. In addition, the Swift Spin 14 AI is a Windows 11 Copilot+ PC, offering unique AI experiences.

Both laptops are also powered by a suite of AI tools developed exclusively by Acer to boost productivity and creativity. This includes AcerSense and Acer Intelligence Space, which host features co-developed with Intel like Acer QR Capture, Acer AI Image Generator, and Acer Video Speed Controller. Together, these intuitive solutions offer personalized ways to work, create, and connect by streamlining the overall PC experience.

Availability

The Acer Swift Air 14 (SFA14-I31) will be available in North America in August 2026; in EMEA in July 2026; and in Australia in Q3'2026.

The Acer Swift Spin 14 AI (SFSP14-I51T) will be available in North America in August 2026 and in EMEA in July 2026.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications, and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com.

Specifications

Name Acer Swift Air 14 Model SFA14-I31 Operating System Windows 11 Home Processor Up to Intel Core 7 processor 350 Graphics Intel Graphics Display 14-inch WUXGA (1920x1200) Display 16:10 aspect ratio, sRGB 100%, 120 Hz refresh rate, 350 nit brightness Memory Up to 16 GB LPDDR5 onboard memory Storage Up to 512 GB M.2 SSD (upgradeable to 1TB) Camera FHD IR camera with privacy shutter, Windows Hello facial recognition Audio Built-in quad stereo speakers, built-in dual digital microphones Ports Two USB Type-C (full function), USB 3.2 Type-A, Audio jack Battery 70 Wh 3-cell Li-ion battery Battery life: Up to 19 hours (based on video playback test results) Up to 16 hours (based on web browsing test results) Up to 12 hours (pursuant to MobileMark® 30) Networking Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211, Bluetooth 5.3 or above Dimensions/Weight 313.99 mm (W) x 222.65 mm (D) x 12.9/13.3 mm (H) (12.36 x 8.77 x 0.51/0.52 inches) 1.25 kg Chassis materials and color Aluminum chassis in sage green, frost blue, blossom pink, or lilac purple Features DTS® X:Ultra Audio, AcerSense, Acer Intelligence Space, Acer PurifiedView, Acer PurifiedVoice

Name Acer Swift Spin 14 AI Model SFSP14-I51T Operating System Windows 11 Home Processor Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 386H Graphics Intel Graphics Display 14-inch WUXGA (1920x1200) Display 16:10 aspect ratio, sRGB 100%, 120 Hz refresh rate, 300 nits brightness Memory Up to 32 GB DDR5 memory Storage Up to 1 TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD Camera 5 MP + IR camera with privacy shutter, Windows Hello facial recognition Audio DTS®X: Ultra, dual speakers, built-in triple digital microphone array Ports Two Thunderbolt™ 4, two USB 3.2 Type-A, HDMI 2.1, Audio jack, microSD card reader Battery 71 Wh 4-cell Li-ion battery Battery life: Up to 26 hours battery life (based on video playback test results) Up to 16.5 hours (based on web browsing test results) Up to 14 hours (pursuant to MobileMark® 30) Networking Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 or above Dimensions/Weight 312.8 (W) x 231.6 (D) x 16.9/17.1 (H) mm, 12.31 (W) x 9.12 (D) x 0.67 inches 1.40 kg Chassis materials and color Aluminum chassis in platinum silver Features 360-degree hinges, Biometric fingerprint reader, Copilot+ PC, Acer Sense, Acer Assist, Acer VisionArt, Acer User Sensing, MIL-STD-810H certification, Acer PurifiedView, Acer PurifiedVoice

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top technology companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. The company continues to evolve by embracing innovation across its offerings, which include computers and displays, while branching out to new businesses. Acer is also committed to sustainable growth, exploring new opportunities that align with its environmental and social responsibilities. The Acer Group employs nearly 12,000 employees that contribute to the research, design, marketing, sales and support of products, solutions, and services that break barriers between people and technology. Visit www.acer.com for more information.

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[1] Battery life of Acer Swift Air 14 (SFA14-I31) with 70Wh battery was measured under specific test settings resulting in 19 hours under a video playback scenario, 16 hours under a web browsing scenario, and 12 hours pursuant to MobileMark30 testing. Actual battery life may vary considerably by specifications, depending on product model, configuration, applications, power management settings, operating conditions, and features utilized. Performance variation also arises based on components in use, which includes but is not limited to the processor, RAM capacity, storage, display, resolution, etc. [2] Fast charging supports up to 50% charge in 30 minutes with a 100W power adapter. Actual charging speed may vary depending on system conditions, usage, and other factors. [3] Battery life of Acer Swift Spin 14 AI (SFSP14-I51T) with 71Wh battery was measured under specific test settings resulting in 26 hours under a video playback scenario, 16.5 hours under a web browsing scenario, and 14 hours pursuant to MobileMark30 testing. Actual battery life may vary considerably by specifications, depending on product model, configuration, applications, power management settings, operating conditions, and features utilized. Performance variation also arises based on components in use, which includes but is not limited to the processor, RAM capacity, storage, display, resolution, etc.

SOURCE Acer