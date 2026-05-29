Acer Introduces Predator Helios 18 AI: The Ultimate Gaming Laptop

Gaming lineup also includes the Acer Nitro 16 laptop, the Acer Nitro Blaze Link streaming handheld device, and accessories for leveling up gaming experiences

Editor's Summary

Winner of the iF Design Award 2026, the Predator Helios 18 AI gaming laptop delivers ultimate performance with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 290HX Plus, up to an NVIDIA ® GeForce RTX™ 5090 Laptop GPU, 6th Gen Predator AeroBlade 3D Fans, and patented Predator Vox audio.

gaming laptop delivers ultimate performance with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 290HX Plus, up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 5090 Laptop GPU, 6th Gen Predator AeroBlade 3D Fans, and patented Predator Vox audio. The Acer Nitro 16 is the first Acer gaming laptop to feature up to an AMD Ryzen™ 9 9955HX3D processor for high-powered mobile gaming experiences; it also offers up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU and a dual-fan, quad-intake, quad-exhaust cooling system.

is the first Acer gaming laptop to feature up to an AMD Ryzen™ 9 9955HX3D processor for high-powered mobile gaming experiences; it also offers up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU and a dual-fan, quad-intake, quad-exhaust cooling system. With Wi-Fi 6 and a 7-inch FHD touchscreen, the Acer Nitro Blaze Link streaming handheld extends the reach of an existing PC gaming setup without local processing.

streaming handheld extends the reach of an existing PC gaming setup without local processing. The Predator Aethon 750 TKL keyboard offers tournament-grade precision and control with magnetic switches; the Predator Robust Plus Backpack features a specialized laptop compartment and a charging cable pass-through for easy on-the-go charging.

TAIPEI, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today announced a new lineup of mobile gaming solutions designed to push the boundaries of performance, portability, and immersive play. The new lineup includes the flagship Predator Helios 18 AI gaming laptop; Acer Nitro 16, a value-driven powerhouse and the first Acer gaming laptop to feature up to an AMD Ryzen™ 9 9955HX3D processor; and the Acer Nitro Blaze Link streaming handheld. Both Windows 11 laptops come equipped with top-performance CPUs, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series Laptop GPUs, and three months of PC Game Pass[1].

Powered by NVIDIA Blackwell, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series Laptop GPUs bring game-changing capabilities to gamers and creators. Equipped with a massive level of AI horsepower, the RTX 50 Series enables new experiences and next-level graphics fidelity. Multiply performance with NVIDIA DLSS 4.5 and generate images at unprecedented speed.

In addition, Acer announced the new Predator Aethon 750 TKL keyboard and the Predator Robust Plus Backpack for a complete premium gaming experience.

Predator Helios 18 AI: The Ultimate AI Gaming Laptop

The Predator Helios 18 AI (PH18-I71) is Acer's flagship gaming laptop at Computex 2026 and the winner of an iF Design Award 2026. Purpose-built for enthusiast gamers and esports competitors in need of top-tier performance, it delivers desktop-level power in a laptop form factor. With up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 290HX Plus, it represents a new class of gaming laptops built for split-second responsiveness, rock-solid FPS, and smart tuning that maintains high performance across an extensive selection of games and apps. For top-notch graphics, it comes with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU to deliver next-level visual fidelity and AI-accelerated performance. The device can be configured with as high as 256 GB of memory and 6 TB of storage, letting competitive gamers push the upper limits of laptop performance while providing room for vast game libraries.

A first-rate display complements the laptop's top-tier system hardware. Its 18-inch Mini LED WQUXGA display renders gamescapes in painstaking detail and clarity, with 1000 nits of brightness in HDR mode and Calman Verified color accuracy with 100% DCI-P3 coverage. As a Dual-Mode Display, it also enables seamless switching between 4K at 120 Hz for stunning visuals and Full HD at 240 Hz for ultra-smooth gameplay.

To keep the system cool under the most demanding workloads, dual 6th Gen Predator AeroBlade 3D Fans each pack in 100 of the world's thinnest metal fan blades[2] at just 0.05 mm. This generation of fan blades also dynamically adjust based on fan speed, enabling the system to deliver a 20% increase in airflow over generic plastic fans. Vector heat pipes and liquid metal thermal grease further enhance thermal efficiency.

The laptop's audio uses Acer's patented Predator Vox technology, a proprietary six-speaker system built for high-fidelity nearfield audio that enhances directionality, clarity, and immersive range. Its internal tube structure improves waveform consistency, enhances projection, and keeps output distortion-free at high volumes.

For fast, stable Wi-Fi connections, Predator Helios 18 AI features Intel Killer DoubleShot Pro technology, combining Intel Killer Wi-Fi 7 BE1750x and Intel Killer Ethernet E5000B to intelligently prioritize the most critical network traffic. Paired with two next-generation Thunderbolt 5 ports, users can enjoy ultra-high bandwidth, lightning-fast data transfer, and seamless connectivity across all high-performance devices. The laptop rounds out its premium design with an array of dynamic RGB lighting and the latest Predator MagKey™ 4.0 mechanical switches.

Acer Nitro 16: Top Mobile Performance Made Accessible

A value-driven powerhouse, the 16-inch Acer Nitro 16 (AN16-A91) succeeds at making top performance accessible—it is the first Acer gaming laptop to be powered by up to an AMD Ryzen™ 9 9955HX3D processor. With 2nd Gen AMD 3D V-Cache™ technology, the CPU delivers top-notch mobile gaming performance, ensuring players stay unstoppable even when unplugged. For high-powered graphics to match, it features up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU.

To maintain top performance, a dual-fan, quad-intake, quad-exhaust cooling system and vector heat pipes keep the Acer Nitro 16 cool. For ultra-smooth, vivid visuals during gameplay, it offers a WQXGA (2560 x 1600) display with 100% sRGB coverage, up to a 240 Hz refresh rate, and as fast as a 3 ms response time. Connectivity is covered by USB 4 and Wi-Fi 6E, making it well-suited for streaming games and staying connected on the go. In addition, the Acer NitroSense utility gives users full control over the system's performance, fans, and settings.

Acer Nitro Blaze Link: A New Category of Mobile Gaming Experiences

Acer is innovating to create a novel category of mobile gaming experiences with the Acer Nitro Blaze Link (GN772), a streaming-first handheld and companion device that extends the capabilities and reach of an existing PC gaming setup, without the hardware overhead of local processing. Optimized for real-time control accuracy, the device pairs seamlessly with Acer devices like the Predator Helios 18 AI and Acer Nitro 16 to stream a user's gaming library, making it ideal for gamers who want more flexibility from their current PC setup and households with multiple users needing to share a single system simultaneously.

The Acer Nitro Blaze Link delivers high-quality streaming with the speed and stability of Wi-Fi 6[3], while a 7-inch WUXGA touchscreen renders gameplay in ultra-smooth visuals. The ultra-lightweight device is merely 464 grams, with ergonomic grips and balanced weight distribution for comfortable use when taking it around the house. Dual 2-watt speakers deliver immersive audio, with tuning that prioritizes dialogue clarity and in-game sound cues.

Predator Aethon 750 TKL: Tournament-Grade Keyboard

The Predator Aethon 750 TKL keyboard (PKR750) offers precision and reliability for serious gamers, with full anti-ghosting for the limited margin for error required in competitive gameplay. Custom Predator Magnetic Switches allow for faster actuation with adjustable control, while top-tier signal stability comes from an 8,000 Hz polling rate. Besides a low-latency wired connection, the keyboard can connect via Bluetooth and 2.4 GHz wireless connections, adding flexibility.

The keyboard offers a Tenkeyless (TKL) design that keeps the desk clear and focus tight, a volume roller for intuitive sound control, and per-key programmable RGB backlighting for tailoring aesthetics. It also debuts Predator QuarterMaster 2.0 software, giving gamers a range of capabilities, including customizing keyboard settings, setting up profiles for each game, and managing device settings.

Predator Robust Plus Backpack for Taking High-Powered Laptops Anywhere

Designed for commutes, work, and travel, the versatile, all-in-one Predator Robust Plus Backpack (PBG691) safeguards a laptop while providing ample space for other essentials. A dedicated padded compartment fits laptops of up to 18 inches, and the backpack's Tri-Core Compartment System provides multiple additional compartments, including a vacuum compression storage compartment, for staying organized anywhere. An integrated charging cable pass-through enables easy on-the-go charging of devices via an external power bank. The exterior is water resistant, and a waterproof storage compartment inside adds an extra layer of protection for valuables and electronics.

Price and Availability

The Predator Helios 18 AI will be available in North America in August 2026; in EMEA in August 2026; and in Australia in Q4'2026.

The Acer Nitro 16 will be available in North America and EMEA in August 2026.

The Acer Nitro Blaze Link will be available in North America in Q4'2026. Pricing will be announced at a later date.

The Predator Aethon 750 TKL keyboard will be available in EMEA in Q4'2026, starting at EUR 149; and in Australia in Q3'2026, starting at AUD 219.

The Predator Robust Plus Backpack will be available in North America in Q3'2026, starting at USD 199.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com.

Specifications

Name Predator Helios 18 AI Model PH18-I71 Operating System Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Pro Processor Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 290HX Plus Graphics Up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5090 Laptop GPU with 24 GB GDDR7 VRAM Display Up to 18-inch 16:10 Mini LED, 4K WQUXGA 3840 x 2400, HDR mode, 1000 Nits, Calman Verified (Delta E<2), DCI-P3 100%, Dual-Mode Display enables switching between 4K/120Hz or FHD/240Hz, NVIDIA® Advanced Optimus, NVIDIA® G-SYNC Memory Up to 256 GB DDR5 Storage Up to 6 TB total, including via three PCIe Gen 5 NVMe SSD slots Cooling Dual 6th Gen Predator AeroBlade 3D Fans, vector heat pipe, liquid metal thermal grease Dimensions and Weight 400.96 (L) x 307.9 (D) x 17.3~29.55 (H) mm 3.5 kg Battery 99 Wh Wi-Fi and Connectivity Intel Killer DoubleShot Pro, Intel Killer Wi-Fi 7 BE1750x and Intel Killer Ethernet E5000B, Bluetooth 5.4 Ports Two Thunderbolt 5 Type-C, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, HDMI 2.1, SD™ card reader, 3.5 mm combo audio jack, RJ-45, DC-In, Kensington Lock Audio 6 speakers with Predator Vox technology, DTS®:X Ultra Camera FHD 1920 x 1080 IR webcam with PurifiedView AI assistance Features PredatorSense, Acer Intelligence Space, per-key RGB keyboard, Acer PurifiedVoice AI noise reduction, Predator MagKey 4.0, mechanical switch, PC Game Pass (3 months)

Name Acer Nitro 16 Model AN16-A91 Operating System Windows 11 Home Processor AMD Ryzen™ 9 9955HX3D processor AMD Ryzen™ 9 9955HX processor Graphics Up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5070 Ti Laptop GPU with 12GB GDDR7 VRAM Display Up to 16-inch WQXGA 2560 x 1600, 16:10 aspect ratio, up to DCI-P3 100%, up to 240 Hz refresh rate, up to 3 ms response time, NVIDIA® Advanced Optimus, NVIDIA® G-SYNC Memory Up to 32 GB DDR5 5600 MT/s Storage Up to 2 TB total: two PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD slots, each supporting up to 1 TB of connected M.2 NVMe storage Cooling Dual-fan quad-intake quad-exhaust cooling, vector heat pipe Dimensions and Weight 356.78 (W) x 275.5 (D) x 22.05~27.95 (H) mm 2.5 kg Battery 92 Wh Wi-Fi and Connectivity Intel Killer™ Ethernet E3100G and Wi-Fi 6E RZ616:E, Bluetooth 5.3+ Ports USB 4 Type-C, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, USB 2.0 Type-A, HDMI 2.1, microSD™ card reader, 3.5 mm combo audio jack, RJ-45, DC-In, Kensington Lock Audio 2 speakers with DTS: X® Ultra Camera FHD 1920 x 1080 IR PurifiedView AI-assisted webcam Features Acer NitroSense, Acer Intelligence Space, 4-zone RGB backlit keyboard, Acer PurifiedVoice AI noise reduction, PC Game Pass (3 months)

Name Acer Nitro Blaze Link Model GN772 Operating System Linux (Debian) Display 7-inch WUXGA 1920 x 1200, 5-point multi-touch touchscreen, 16:10 aspect ratio Memory 1 GB LPDDR4, 2133 MT/s Storage 8 GB eMMC Ports USB Type-C (charging only), 3.5 mm audio combo jack Control and Input A B X Y buttons, D-Pad, L & R bumpers, L & R joysticks, L & R triggers, power button, volume button (+/-), Start/Enter button, Back button, Home button, Overlay widget button Audio Dual 2W speakers Battery 1-cell 18 Wh Power Supply AC power adapter, 15-watt Type-C power cord Wi-Fi and Connectivity Wi-Fi 6 80 Mhz Software Sunshine, Moonlight Dimensions 286.87 x 109.8 x 15.5/33.52 mm Weight 464 g

Name Predator Aethon 750 TKL Model PKR750 Switch Type Custom Predator magnetic switches Mode WASD Rapid Trigger, Global Actuation, Fine Actuation Keyboard Size TKL, 87 keys Report Rate 8,000 Hz polling rate Keyboard Backlighting Per-key RGB backlighting Anti-ghosting Keys N-key rollover, anti-ghosting supported Support On-board profiles, driver-based configuration Software Predator QuarterMaster 2.0

Name Predator Robust Plus Backpack Model PBG691 Dimensions and Weight 33.5 x 46.5 x 14.5 cm, 1.08 kg Material Polyester Capacity Expandable: 25 L to 32.5 L Features Anti-theft and ergonomic design

Full-opening design with compression compartment

Fits up to 18" laptops

Charging cable pass-through for on-the-go charging

Intuitive internal organization

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top technology companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. The company continues to evolve by embracing innovation across its offerings, which include computers and displays, while branching out to new businesses. Acer is also committed to sustainable growth, exploring new opportunities that align with its environmental and social responsibilities. The Acer Group employs nearly 12,000 employees that contribute to the research, design, marketing, sales and support of products, solutions, and services that break barriers between people and technology. Visit www.acer.com for more information.

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[1] Specifications may vary depending on model and region. All models subject to availability. [2] Based on Acer's internal research as of Apr. 2026. Claim refers to the thinnest cooling fan blade for laptops, measuring 0.05 mm. Patent pending/held by Acer Inc. [3] Performance may differ based on network conditions and the game's hardware requirements.



SOURCE Acer