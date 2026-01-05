Acer Introduces the Veriton RA100 AI Mini Workstation, a Windows 11 Copilot+ PC Powered by AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 Processors for Advanced AI Performance

Acer also launches the Veriton 2000 Large Tower and Veriton All-In-One desktop series, powered by Intel Core Ultra processors, providing businesses with more options for secure, AI-powered performance

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer announced a comprehensive new range of Veriton desktop computers for businesses, including all-in-ones (AIO), a large tower, and an AI mini workstation, designed to boost productivity and creativity amid increasing business demands.

Acer Veriton RA100 AI Mini Workstation for Prosumers, Creators, and Gamers

The Acer Veriton RA100 AI Mini Workstation (VRA100) is a Copilot+ PC powered by AMD Ryzen™ AI Max+ 395 processors, providing prosumers, creators, and gamers with advanced AI performance and unique AI experiences on Windows 11. With AMD Radeon™ 8060S Graphics, 50 NPU TOPS, and 60 TFLOPS, the Acer Veriton RA100 delivers up to 120 billion parameters for demanding workloads such as running local AI models, generative AI, 3D design, and content creation. The ultra-fast and high storage capacity, four channel memory of up to 128 GB LPDDR5X, and up to 4 TB M.2 2280 SSD storage provide smooth multitasking and reliable performance across demanding applications. The Acer Veriton RA100 can easily handle tasks that require high-frequency processing, making it ideal for product designers and engineers, AI developers, animators and other creators dealing with large 3D models and complex renderings in real time.

Designed for AI creativity, the Acer Veriton RA100 AI Mini Workstation accelerates 3D design, making light work for professionals developing and deploying local LLMs, generative AI applications, or for creators editing and rendering high-resolution assets. The device's AI-optimized performance supports design, coding, and light gaming. The workstation's adaptive performance feature allows professionals to adjust the power by choosing from Silent Mode for general office tasks, Balanced Mode for lightweight gaming or multitasking, or Performance Mode for AI computing or AAA gaming. The adaptive modes also enable users to manage of cooling and noise levels based on workflow needs. To ensure stable connectivity, the Acer Veriton RA100 comes with an RJ45 Ethernet port, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth® 5.4, while a Kensington lock slot helps safeguard the device in shared environments.

Acer Veriton Vero 4000 and 6000 Series of All-in-One Desktops for Modern Workplaces

The Acer Veriton Vero 4000 (VVZ4734G/VVZ4734GT) and Acer Veriton Vero 6000 (VVZ6734G/VVZ6734GT) All-in-One desktops blend strong AI performance with robust security and efficient manageability in a sleek, eco-conscious design for modern workplaces. Users can achieve more with this pair of AIO desktops built on Intel Core Ultra 9 Series 2 processors with up to 64 GB DDR5 memory and up to 2 TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage for seamless multitasking and responsiveness. The Acer Veriton Vero 4000 AIO sports Intel Graphics, and the Acer Veriton Vero 6000 model additionally features Intel vPro for enhanced security, remote management capabilities for IT departments, and improved stability and performance for business users.

Both Acer Veriton Vero AIOs feature a 23.8-inch Full HD (1920x1080), 144 Hz touch display, with 250 nits brightness. The ergo stand and VESA mount support flexible workspace setups, offering smooth, responsive experiences. For seamless connectivity, it offers Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth® 5.4, and an RJ45 connector for wired environments. Teams can work together effortlessly with a 5.0 MP infrared webcam with privacy shutter, built-in stereo speakers, and Acer PurifiedVoice software for crisp audio during meetings and hybrid team collaboration. These robust business devices are tested to MIL-STD 810H standards and feature EPEAT Gold registration, TCO, and Energy Star 9.0 certification for dependable, energy-efficient, and durable all-in-one operation. For device security, it features a Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 and a Kensington lock. Built with the planet in mind, the Acer Veriton Vero 4000 and 6000 AIOs are built using post-consumer recycled materials and shipped in 100% recyclable packaging, reflecting Acer's commitment to sustainability and circular design.

Acer Veriton 2000 Large Tower for Powerful Content Creation and Everyday Productivity

Powered by up to Intel Core Ultra 9 Series 2 processors and NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 5080 GPUs, the Acer Veriton 2000 Large Tower (VK2730G) is a high-performance desktop PC, designed to streamline AI-assisted content creation and everyday productivity among SMBs. Powered by NVIDIA Blackwell, GeForce RTX™ 50 Series GPUs bring game-changing capabilities to gamers and creators. Equipped with a massive level of AI horsepower, the RTX 50 Series enables new experiences and next-level graphics fidelity. Multiply performance with NVIDIA DLSS 4, generate images at unprecedented speed, and unleash creativity with NVIDIA Studio.

The powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 GPUs deliver 1,801 AI TOPS for smooth AI tasks, modeling, content creation, rendering, and editing. With scalable memory and fast storage for expansion as workloads grow, it offers up to 64 GB of dual-channel DDR5 memory and up to 2 TB M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage for large media files and faster project load times.

Featuring smart device management, the Acer Veriton 2000 Large Tower can be managed with little to no IT support thanks to Acer Sense, a single intuitive app that manages, monitors, and maintains systems effortlessly and streamlines updates, diagnostics, and performance tracking. For fast, reliable connectivity, the large tower is supported by Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth® 5.4, and comes with an RJ45 connector for stable, high-speed networking across devices and platforms. Certified for efficiency, the Acer Veriton 2000 Large Tower is designed responsibly with Energy Star compliance and EPEAT Bronze registration for energy-efficient and sustainable business operation.

Acer Veriton 2000 All-In-One for Small and Medium Businesses

Built for SMBs, field crews, and office operations that rely on fast, efficient, and unified computing, the Acer Veriton 2000 All-In-One (VZ2515G) is powered by up to Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 2 processors with Intel Graphics, up to 64 GB DDR5 memory, and 1 TB SSD storage for fast access to files and data, delivering responsive and efficient performance for everyday business demands. The Acer Veriton 2000 All-In-One features a 23.8-inch Full HD (1920x1080) display with 250 nits brightness for sharper clarity, and a 16:9 aspect ratio supports VESA mount compatibility for flexible installation in offices or kiosks. The panel is also tilt-adjustable for flexible positioning during meetings and presentations.

This business-ready AIO desktop is designed for the world of hybrid work with Windows 11 Pro shielding against potential emerging cybersecurity threats. Sensitive data is safeguarded with Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 and a Kensington lock slot, providing hardware-level protection and physical security in shared or public environments. Connectivity and collaboration are seamless with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth® 5.2, supported by the RJ45 connector for stable, high-speed wired connections.

Availability

The Acer Veriton RA100 AI Mini Workstation (VRA100) will be available in North America in Q1'2026 and in EMEA in Q1'2026.

The Acer Veriton Vero 4000 All-In-One (VVZ4734G/VVZ4734GT) will be available in EMEA in Q1'2026 and in Australia in Q1'2026.

The Acer Veriton Vero 6000 All-In-One (VVZ6734G/VVZ6734GT) will be available in EMEA in Q1'2026.

The Acer Veriton 2000 Large Tower (VK2730G) will be available in EMEA in Q1'2026.

The Acer Veriton 2000 All-In-One (VZ2515G) will be available in EMEA in Q1'2026 and in Australia in Q1'2026.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com.

Name Acer Veriton RA100 AI Mini Workstation Model VRA100 Operating System Windows 11 Pro Processor AMD Ryzen™ AI Max+ 395 Processor Graphics AMD Radeon™ 8060S Graphics Memory Up to 128 GB of Four-channel LPDDR5X 8533 MT/S Storage Up to 4 TB M.2 2280 PCI-e SSD Dimensions 203 (W) x 192 (D) x 70 (H) mm (7.99 x 7.56 x 2.76 inches) Wi-Fi and Connectivity Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth® 5.4, 2.5G Ethernet Ports Front: Card reader, audio jack, two USB 3.2 Gen2 10Gbps Type-A ports, USB 4 Gen3 40Gbps Type C port Rear: USB 4 Gen3 40Gbps Type C port, USB 3.2 Gen2 10Gbps Type A port, two USB 2.0 Type A ports, HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort, LAN, audio jack

Name Acer Veriton Vero 4000 All-In-One Desktop Model VVZ4734G/VVZ4734GT Operating System Windows 11 Pro Processor Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 285 Graphics Intel Graphics Display 23.8-inch, 16:9 (1920*1080), 250 nits Memory Up to 64 GB of Dual-channel DDR5 6400 MT/S Storage Up to 2048 GB M.2 2280 PCI-e Gen4 Performance SSD Optical Media Drive 8X DVD-RW drive Dimensions 540 (W) x 52.5 (D) x 344.2 (H) mm (21.26 x 2.07 x 13.55 inches) without stand Wi-Fi and Connectivity Up to Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth® 5.4 Ports Front: Card reader, audio jack, two USB 2.0 Type A ports Rear: HDMI 1.4b, DisplayPort, Serial COM port, LAN, USB 3.2 Gen2x2 20Gbps Type C port, four USB 3.2 Gen2 10Gbps Type A ports, Audio Built-in stereo speakers Web Cam Integrated 5.0 MP+IR webcam with 2 stereo microphones Hinge Panel tiltable from -5° to 35°, Swivel: +/- 30°, Pivot: +/-90°, Height Adjustment:165mm

Name Acer Veriton Vero 6000 All-In-One Desktop Model VVZ6734G/VVZ6734GT Operating System Windows 11 Pro Processor Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 285 Graphics Intel Graphics Display 23.8-inch, 16:9 (1920*1080), 250 nits Memory Up to 64 GB of Dual-channel DDR5 6400 MT/S Storage Up to 2048 GB M.2 2280 PCI-e Gen4 Performance SSD Optical Media Drive 8X DVD-RW drive Dimensions 540 (W) x 52.5 (D) x 344.2 (H) mm (21.26 x 2.07 x 13.55 inches) without stand Wi-Fi and Connectivity Up to Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth® 5.4 Ports Front: Card reader, audio jack, two USB 2.0 Type A ports Rear: HDMI 1.4b, DisplayPort, Serial COM port, LAN, USB 3.2 Gen2x2 20Gbps Type C port, four USB 3.2 Gen2 10Gbps Type A ports, Audio Built-in stereo speakers Web Cam Integrated 5.0 MP+IR webcam with 2 stereo microphones Hinge Panel tiltable from -5° to 35°, Swivel: +/- 30°, Pivot: +/-90°, Height Adjustment:165mm

Name Acer Veriton 2000 Large Tower Model VK2730G Operating System Windows 11 Pro Processor Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 285 Graphics Up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5080 Memory Up to 64 GB of Dual-channel DDR5 5600 MT/S Storage 2048 GB M.2 2280 PCI-e Gen4 Performance SSD Dimensions 190 (W) x 438 (D) x 378 (H) mm (7.48 x 17.24 x 14.88 inches) Wi-Fi and Connectivity Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth® 5.4 Ports Front: Audio jack, USB 3.2 Gen1 5Gbps Type C port, two USB 3.2 Gen1 5Gbps Type A ports Rear: LAN, PS/2, three audio jacks, two USB 3.2 Gen1 5Gbps Type A ports, four USB 2.0 Type A ports

Name Acer Veriton 2000 All-In-One Desktop Model VZ2515G Operating System Windows 11 Pro Processor Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 255U Graphics Intel Graphics Memory Up to 64 GB of Dual-channel DDR5 5600 MT/S Storage Up to 1024 GB M.2 2280 PCI-e SSD Dimensions 540.40 (W) x 163.22 (D) x 415.51 (H) mm (21.28 x 6.43 x 16.36 inches) Wi-Fi and Connectivity Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth® 5.2 Ports Front: Audio jack, USB 2.0 Type C port, USB 2.0 Type A port Rear: HDMI 1.4b, DisplayPort, LAN, two audio jacks, two USB 3.2 Gen2 10Gbps Type A ports, two USB 2.0 Type A ports

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top technology companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. The company continues to evolve by embracing innovation across its offerings, which include computers and displays, while branching out to new businesses. Acer is also committed to sustainable growth, exploring new opportunities that align with its environmental and social responsibilities. The Acer Group employs nearly 12,000 employees that contribute to the research, design, marketing, sales and support of products, solutions, and services that break barriers between people and technology. Visit www.acer.com for more information.

