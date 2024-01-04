Acer Listed on Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, Scores Full Marks Across Various Components

News provided by

Acer

04 Jan, 2024, 03:10 ET

TAIPEI, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced that it has been listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) Emerging Markets Index in 2023, marking the 10th consecutive year. Acer ranked among the top companies in the THQ (Computers & Peripherals and Office Electronics) industry, scoring in the 100th percentile with full marks across various components: Transparency & Reporting, Emissions, Resource Efficiency and Circularity, Waste, Water, and Customer Relationship Management.

Acer is accelerating its ongoing efforts toward sustainability in response to the climate change. It has joined the RE100 initiative, committed to source 100% renewable electricity by 2035, and pledged to achieve net zero emissions by 2050. With a focus on business and environmental sustainability, Acer continues to be recognized by global sustainability indices throughout 2023:

  • Listed in the MSCI ESG Leaders Indexes for the 10th consecutive year, garnering the best rating of "AAA"[1] that represents the top 9% in the category of technology hardware, storage and peripherals industry.
  • Awarded Platinum medal for EcoVadis' Sustainability Ratings for the second straight year. The highest tier of recognition represents the top 1% of rated companies, assessed among 100,000+ companies from 200+ industries globally.
  • A constituent of the FTSE4Good Emerging Index for the eighth consecutive year
  • In the subcategory FTSE4Good TIP Taiwan ESG Index[2] supported by the Taiwan Stock Exchange, which integrates ESG management practices and financial performances of companies, for the sixth year.

Sustainability efforts made by Acer have expanded beyond computers and display products to lifestyle products, such as e-mobility (e-bikes and e-scooters) and energy storage solutions to contribute to the renewable energy industry. Acer recently unveiled its "Conscious Technology" vision, technology designed with consideration for the future, envisioning how such innovations can change the industry, and guide it to a healthier world for future generations.

[1] MSCI ESG AAA Rating as of November 26, 2021, updated on November 21, 2023
[2] First Taiwan domestic benchmark developed using FTSE ESG Ratings and data model, developed in partnership with Taiwan Stock Exchange's (TWSE) wholly-owned subsidiary, Taiwan Index Plus Corp. (TIP)

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. As Acer evolves with the industry and changing lifestyles, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another, creating ecosystems and opening up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. Acer's 7,700 employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

© 2024 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

SOURCE Acer

Also from this source

Acer Unleashes New Predator Triton Neo 16 with Intel Core Ultra Processors

Acer Unleashes New Predator Triton Neo 16 with Intel Core Ultra Processors

Acer today announced the new Predator Triton Neo 16 (PTN16-51) gaming laptop, designed with the new Intel® Core™ Ultra processors with dedicated AI...
Acer Debuts AI-Ready Swift Go 14 Laptop with New Intel Core Ultra Processors

Acer Debuts AI-Ready Swift Go 14 Laptop with New Intel Core Ultra Processors

Acer today announced new models of the AI-ready Acer Swift Go 14 (SFG14-72) powered by Intel® Core™ Ultra processors[1] that feature Intel Arc...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Peripherals

Image1

Peripherals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.