Acer Listed on Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, Scores Full Marks Across Various Components

TAIPEI, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced that it has been listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) Emerging Markets Index in 2023, marking the 10th consecutive year. Acer ranked among the top companies in the THQ (Computers & Peripherals and Office Electronics) industry, scoring in the 100th percentile with full marks across various components: Transparency & Reporting, Emissions, Resource Efficiency and Circularity, Waste, Water, and Customer Relationship Management.

Acer is accelerating its ongoing efforts toward sustainability in response to the climate change. It has joined the RE100 initiative, committed to source 100% renewable electricity by 2035, and pledged to achieve net zero emissions by 2050. With a focus on business and environmental sustainability, Acer continues to be recognized by global sustainability indices throughout 2023:

Listed in the MSCI ESG Leaders Indexes for the 10 th consecutive year, garnering the best rating of "AAA" [1] that represents the top 9% in the category of technology hardware, storage and peripherals industry.

consecutive year, garnering the best rating of "AAA" that represents the top 9% in the category of technology hardware, storage and peripherals industry. Awarded Platinum medal for EcoVadis' Sustainability Ratings for the second straight year. The highest tier of recognition represents the top 1% of rated companies, assessed among 100,000+ companies from 200+ industries globally.

A constituent of the FTSE4Good Emerging Index for the eighth consecutive year

In the subcategory FTSE4Good TIP Taiwan ESG Index[2] supported by the Taiwan Stock Exchange, which integrates ESG management practices and financial performances of companies, for the sixth year.

Sustainability efforts made by Acer have expanded beyond computers and display products to lifestyle products, such as e-mobility (e-bikes and e-scooters) and energy storage solutions to contribute to the renewable energy industry. Acer recently unveiled its "Conscious Technology" vision, technology designed with consideration for the future, envisioning how such innovations can change the industry, and guide it to a healthier world for future generations.

