Acer Presents Latest Visual Product Lineup Including QD-OLED Monitors

Also announces two portable monitors for on-the-go productivity

Editor's Summary

The professional-grade 31.5-inch 4K QD-OLED Acer ProDesigner PE320QK G0 monitor offers Delta E <1 color accuracy and a 0.03 ms (GTG) response time for creators and designers who require studio-quality detail, color, and smoothness.

monitor offers Delta E <1 color accuracy and a 0.03 ms (GTG) response time for creators and designers who require studio-quality detail, color, and smoothness. The premium 31.5-inch 4K QD-OLED Acer CE320QK G monitor combines Delta E <2 color accuracy, a 0.03 ms GTG response time, AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro, and an ErgoStand design for prosumers seeking a deluxe canvas.

monitor combines Delta E <2 color accuracy, a 0.03 ms GTG response time, AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro, and an ErgoStand design for prosumers seeking a deluxe canvas. The Acer HL6820GTV laser projector combines 4K Ultra HD visuals, an embedded Google TV dongle [ 1 ][ 2 ] , and support for Variable Refresh Rate to deliver top-tier projections in homes and professional settings.

laser projector combines 4K Ultra HD visuals, an embedded Google TV dongle , and support for Variable Refresh Rate to deliver top-tier projections in homes and professional settings. The portable Acer HD1500 smart projector offers Full HD 1080p visuals, auto-adjusting abilities, smart system for content access, and a Swivel Stand design for adapting to various environments.

smart projector offers Full HD 1080p visuals, auto-adjusting abilities, smart system for content access, and a Swivel Stand design for adapting to various environments. As portable monitors, the 15.6-inch Acer PM161Q JB for mobile productivity and the 12.3-inch PM131QT for secondary display setups connect easily to smartphones, offering plug-and-play convenience for professionals, students, and digital nomads on the go.

for mobile productivity and the 12.3-inch for secondary display setups connect easily to smartphones, offering plug-and-play convenience for professionals, students, and digital nomads on the go. Designed for young creators, the Aspire Badge is a sleek digital wearable that displays content on its vibrant screen, offers safety features, and pairs with devices via Bluetooth.

TAIPEI, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today announced a new lineup of visual solutions to power creativity, entertainment, and productivity: the Acer ProDesigner PE320QK G0 monitor, Acer CE320QK G monitor, Acer HL6820GTV laser projector, Acer HD1500 portable smart projector, Acer PM161Q JB and PM131QT portable monitors, and the wearable Aspire Badge accessory. The new visual solutions deliver Acer's latest advancements in display technology, color accuracy, and smart connectivity across a wide range of use cases — from professional creative workflows and home cinema to mobile productivity and personal expression.

Acer ProDesigner PE320QK G0 Monitor: Professional Color Accuracy Meets QD-OLED Performance

Designed for creative professionals with visually intensive workflows, the Acer ProDesigner PE320QK G0 brings together cutting-edge QD-OLED panel technology with professional-grade color science. It features a 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) display that delivers remarkable clarity, bringing creative work to life with exceptional detail and depth, while true 10-bit color and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification produce stunning contrasts.

Color precision is at the heart of the ProDesigner PE320QK G0. With Delta E <1, Calman Verified certification, and coverage of DCI-P3 99% and Adobe RGB 98%, creators can trust the monitor to render the full spectrum of vibrant, accurate colors with a wide color gamut providing precise color representation for every project.

For smooth, lifelike motion in video-intensive workflows, the display offers a 120 Hz refresh rate and an ultra-low 0.03 ms (GTG) response time. Rounding out the professional feature set is the Acer Smart Dial, which allows users to control the monitor from a remote control, enabling adjustment of brightness, contrast, and input without reaching behind the screen. The ProDesigner PE320QK G0 comes with the Creator Hub software that gives creators the ability to freely adjust color space according to their project, pair with the external color calibrator to achieve accurate, true-to-life color, and configure a multi-monitor setup with a variety of split-screen options.

Acer CE320QK G Monitor: Premium QD-OLED Performance for Prosumers and Content Creators

The Acer CE320QK G is built for prosumers, tech-savvy users, and content creators who seek premium performance and vivid detail. It combines a 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) QD-OLED panel with true 10-bit color and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification, delivering supreme clarity and contrasts.

The CE320QK G achieves Delta E <2 color accuracy and DCI-P3 99% color gamut coverage, providing the full spectrum of vibrant colors and the precise color representation that creative and content-focused workflows demand. Its 120 Hz refresh rate and low 0.03 ms GTG response time deliver smooth, fluid motion suited to video playback, creative editing, and productivity tasks alike. In addition, support for AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro brings variable refresh rate (VRR) technology to the monitor, eliminating tearing, stuttering, artifacts, and flicker for professional-grade experiences.

For a comfortable studio setup, the monitor's ErgoStand design supports tilt, swivel, and height adjustment, enabling users to optimize their viewing position for improved ergonomics during extended use.

Acer HL6820GTV Projector: 4K Laser Projection With an Embedded Google TV Dongle for Home and Professional Cinema

The Acer HL6820GTV is a laser projector embedded with a Google TV dongle[1][2], designed to deliver top-quality cinematic experiences in a variety of environments. Its 4K Ultra HD laser projection system provides exceptional clarity and rich color with up to 35% lower energy consumption compared with traditional lamp-based solutions.

Beyond image quality, the HL6820GTV is engineered for versatile, high-performance use in environments such as exhibitions and art installations. It offers 1080p at 240 Hz and an ultra-low 1 ms latency, while supporting VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) of up to 144 Hz, making it ideal for immersive gaming and fluid video playback. It supports continuous, 24/7 use for public display scenarios, and the laser light source is mercury free. Its 360-degree projection capability and IP5X dust resistance further extend its flexibility and durability across environments. Laser technology also ensures fast powering on and off, without the warm-up or cool-down periods associated with lamp-based solutions, and the projector offers a low total cost of ownership with up to 30,000 hours of lifespan.

With a Google TV[1][2] dongle embedded, the HL6820GTV offers instant access to a wide range of apps and popular streaming platforms without the need to connect to external devices. The smart projector can be controlled using voice-activated prompts with a dedicated remote for added convenience.

Acer HD1500 Projector: Taking Big-Screen Experiences and FHD On the Go

The Acer HD1500 is a portable smart projector built for enjoying high-quality viewing experiences from any room. It delivers Full HD 1080p resolution for cinematic visuals, backed by an 8,000 LED lumens light source for bright, clear images in a variety of environments.

Setup is effortless thanks to several functions that work together to automatically adjust for better viewing instantly—Auto-Focus, Auto Screen Fit, and Auto Obstacle Avoidance, which resizes the image to avoid detected objects. The HD1500's swivel stand with tilt design supports 360-degree rotation and 180-degree tilt for versatile projection angles, while a built-in smart system[3] enables streaming from popular apps and platforms. Dual 5-watt speakers provide crisp audio to complete the portable cinematic experience.

Acer PM161Q JB Portable Monitor: A Compact Mobile Workstation

The Acer PM161Q JB features a 15.6-inch IPS panel with Full HD (1920 × 1080) resolution and wide viewing angles, delivering clear and consistent visuals for professionals on the go. Designed to support mobile productivity, multitasking, and light content creation, it strikes a balance between portability and a stable, comfortable viewing experience, with support for a detachable pogo keyboard to enhance typing efficiency and overall usability.

Acer PM131QT Auxiliary Monitor: A Versatile Magnetic Touchscreen Display

The Acer PM131QT is a 12.3-inch multifunctional touchscreen display designed for flexible secondary and in-vehicle use. With its magnetic mounting design and single-cable plug-and-play connectivity, it easily adapts to extended display setups or mobile environments. Featuring a 1920 × 720 resolution and 5-point touch support, it delivers an intuitive and responsive user experience and can also serve as an interactive interface for AI assistants, supporting a wide range of information display and user interaction needs.

Both portable monitors offer VESA mount support, enabling attachment to a tripod for added versatility in how and where it can be used.

Aspire Badge: A Wearable Digital Canvas for Personal Expression and Safety

The Aspire Badge (AD19) is a sleek digital wearable designed for students, kids, and young creators who want to show off their personal style. Functioning as a wearable canvas, it allows users to display images, animations, and other content on its vibrant screen. It connects via Bluetooth to a companion mobile app on a paired device and can be worn as a pin, lanyard, or magnet to suit any style. Beyond personal expression, it includes practical safety features: an emergency alarm, an SOS alert that flashes in Morse code, and a night flash mode for enhanced visibility and security.

Price and Availability

The Acer ProDesigner PE320QK G0 will be available in North America in Q4'2026, starting at USD 1299.99; in EMEA in Q4'2026, starting at EUR 999; and in China in Q3'2026, starting at RMB 8999.

The Acer CE320QK G will be available in North America starting at USD 899.99; in EMEA in Q4'2026, starting at EUR 999.

The Acer HL6820GTV will be available in EMEA in Q3'2026, starting at EUR 1399.

The Acer HD1500 will be available in EMEA as the AOpen QP30t projector in Q3'2026, starting at EUR 149.

The Acer PM161Q JB will be available in North America in Q4'2026, starting at USD 149.99; in EMEA in Q1'2027, starting at EUR 199; in China in Q3'2026, starting at RMB 1099; and in Australia in Q3'2026, starting at AUD 299.

The Acer PM131QT will be available in North America in Q4'2026, starting at USD 179.99; in EMEA in Q1'2027, starting at EUR 199; and in Australia in Q3'2026, starting at AUD 349.

The Aspire Badge will be available in North America starting at USD 49.99; and in EMEA in Q4'2026, starting at EUR 79.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com.

Monitor Specifications

Name Acer ProDesigner PE320QK G0 Display Size 31.5" Panel Type QD-OLED Max. Resolution and Refresh Rate HDMI: 3840x2160 @ 120 Hz DP: 3840x2160 @ 120 Hz Type-C: 3840x2160 @ 120 Hz Glare Semi-glare Response Time 0.03 ms (GTG) Contrast Ratio 1,500,000:1 (native) Brightness Typ. 300 nits, peak 1000 nits @ HDR 3% Viewing Angle 178° (H), 178° (V) Color Gamut 99% DCI-P3 / 98% AdobeRGB Colors 1.07 B Bits 10 Input Signal 2 HDMI (2.1) + 1 DisplayPort (1.4) + 1 Type-C (90W) + SPK + Audio out + USB 3.2 x 2 + USB-B (2 up

2 down) VESA Wall Mounting 100 x 100 mm Speakers 5 W x 2 Power Supply Internal (C13/C14) Tilt/Swivel/Height Adjustment/Pivot -5ﾟ~ 25ﾟ/ ±178ﾟ / 120 mm / N/A

Name Acer CE320QK G Display Size 31.5" Panel Type QD-OLED Max. Resolution and Refresh Rate HDMI: 3840 x 2160 @ 120 Hz DP: 3840 x 2160 @ 120 Hz Tear Technology AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro Glare Yes Response Time 0.03 ms (GTG) Contrast Ratio 1,500,000:1 (native) Brightness Typ. 300 nits, peak 1000 nits @ HDR 3% Viewing Angle 178° (H), 178° (V) Color Gamut 99% DCI-P3 Colors 1.07 B Bits 10 Input Signal 2 HDMI (2.1) + 2 DisplayPort (1.4) + Audio out; 2 HDMI (2.1) + 2 DisplayPort (1.4) + SPK + Audio out VESA Wall Mounting 100 x 100 mm Speakers 3 W x 2 Power Supply External (C5/C6) Tilt/Swivel/Height Adjustment/Pivot -5° to 25° / ±178ﾟ/ 150 mm / N/A

Projector Specifications

Name Acer HL6820GTV Display Panel 0.47" DMD Resolution 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) Brightness 4,000 ANSI Lumens (Standard), 3,200 ANSI Lumens (ECO) Light Source Laser Aspect Ratio 16:9 (Native), 4:3 / 16:10 / 2.35:1 (supported) Dynamic Contrast Ratio 3,500,000:1 Dynamic Black Throw Ratio 1.127-1.465 (100" @ 2.5 m) Zoom Ratio 1.3 x Lamp Life 20,000 hours (Standard), 30,000 hours (ECO) Projection Lens F=1.94-2.12, f=11.9-15.5 mm Manual Zoom & Focus Keystone Correction +/- 25° (Vertical, Manual), +/- 25° (Horizontal, Manual) 4-corner adjustment Audio 10 W speaker x 1 Noise Level 29 dBA (ECO) Input Interface HDMI 2.1 (HDCP 2.2) x 2 Output Interface PC audio (3.5 mm mini jack) x 1 DC out (5V / 1.5A, USB Type A) x 1 Control Interface USB (Type A 2.0) x 1, share output port RS232 (D-sub) x 1 Dimensions 322 x 225 x 109.7 mm (w/feet) (12.7" x 8.9" x 4.3") Weight 3.4 kg (7.5 lbs)

Name Acer HD1500 Display Panel LCD Resolution 1080p (1,920 x 1,080) Brightness 8,000 Lumens (LED brightness) 350 ANSI Lumens (Standard) Light Source LED Aspect Ratio 16:9 (native), 4:3 (supported) Contrast Ratio 1,000:1 Throw Ratio 1.29 (70" @ 2 m) Zoom Ratio 1x Lamp Life Up to 30,000 hours Projection Lens F = 2.5, auto focus Keystone Correction +/- 30° (Vertical, Manual & Auto), +/- 30° (Horizontal, Manual & Auto) 4-corner adjustment Smart System Yes Audio 5 W speaker x 2 Bluetooth Wireless Audio (v 5.4, In/Out) Noise Level 35 dBA (Standard) Input Interface HDMI 1.4 (HDCP) x 1 USB (Type A 2.0) x1, share output port Output Interface DC Out (5V / 0.5A, USB Type A 2.0) x 1 PC audio (3.5 mm mini jack) x 1 Control Interface N/A Dimensions 199 x 145 x 170 mm (7.8" x 5.7" x 6.6") Weight 1.2 kg (2.64 lbs)

Portable Monitor Specifications

Name Acer PM161Q JB Display Size 15.6" Panel Type IPS Max. Resolution and

Refresh Rate HDMI: 1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz Type-C: 1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz Glare No Response Time 6 ms (GTG) Contrast Ratio 100,000,000:1 Max (ACM) Brightness 250 nits Viewing Angle 170°(H), 170°(V) Color Gamut 45% NTSC Colors 16.7 M Bits 6 bit + FRC Input Signal 1 HDMI (1.4) + 2 Type-C + SPK + Audio out Mounting 75 x 75 mm, ¼" Tripod Speakers 1 W x 2 Tilt 0°~ 90°

Name Acer PM131QT Display Size 12.3" Panel Type IPS Max. Resolution and

Refresh Rate HDMI: 1920 x 720 @ 60 Hz Type-C: 1920 x 720 @ 60 Hz Glare No Response Time 10 ms (GTG) Contrast Ratio 100,000,000:1 Max (ACM) Brightness 300 nits Viewing Angle 176°(H), 176°(V) Color Gamut 75% NTSC Colors 16.7 M Bits 8 bit Input Signal 1 HDMI + 2 Type-C + SPK + Audio out Speakers 1 W x 2 Mounting ¼" Tripod Tilt 0°~ 90°

Model Aspire Badge (AD19) Panel Size 1.85" Resolution 360 x 360 Panel Type IPS Brightness 350 cd/m² Operation Touch + button Bluetooth Version 6.0 Battery Capacity 410 mAh Material PC + ABS plastic (Polycarbonate + ABS alloy) Wearing Options Pin, lanyard, magnet Storage Capacity 16 MB Charging Method Contact charging Speaker Yes Image Transfer Bluetooth / app Battery Life • Max brightness (350 nits): 4 hours

• Min brightness (50 nits): 8 hours Supported Formats JPG/GIF/PNG Supported Languages English, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Japanese, Korean

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top technology companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. The company continues to evolve by embracing innovation across its offerings, which include computers and displays, while branching out to new businesses. Acer is also committed to sustainable growth, exploring new opportunities that align with its environmental and social responsibilities. The Acer Group employs nearly 12,000 employees that contribute to the research, design, marketing, sales and support of products, solutions, and services that break barriers between people and technology. Visit www.acer.com for more information.

© 2026 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

[1] A Google TV dongle is required. The dongle comes as standard. [2] While this model supports Google TV via a dongle included by Acer, it is important to note that the Google service is not developed or maintained by Acer. Therefore, the use of Google TV and any associated third-party apps or services is subject to the terms and conditions of Google and other app developers. [3] The smart system is a third-party app installation service provided by Zeasn Whale TV. The use of any associated third-party apps or services is subject to the applicable terms and conditions of the respective app developers.

SOURCE Acer