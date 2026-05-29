Acer's New Predator and Nitro Monitors Bring Gaming Experiences to Life

Features 3D experiences, DFR technology, 5K clarity, anti-tearing, and 500 Hz refresh rates made accessible

Editor's Summary

The Predator XB273K 3D monitor brings immersive gaming experiences to life by combining 2D-to-3D capabilities, 4K resolution, a 180 Hz refresh rate, and NVIDIA ® G-SYNC ® Compatible.

monitor brings immersive gaming experiences to life by combining 2D-to-3D capabilities, 4K resolution, a 180 Hz refresh rate, and NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible. The 34-inch Predator X34 F1 monitor offers a WQHD QD-OLED, 1800R curvature, 360 Hz refresh rate, 0.03 ms response, and NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible, delivering competition-grade performance for professional gamers to stay ahead.

monitor offers a WQHD QD-OLED, 1800R curvature, 360 Hz refresh rate, 0.03 ms response, and NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible, delivering competition-grade performance for professional gamers to stay ahead. The 34-inch Acer Nitro XV345CKR P curved monitor delivers 5K WUHD, Mini LED backlighting, NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible, and Dynamic Frequency and Resolution (DFR) technology for either a 180 Hz refresh rate or 360 Hz at WFHD, bringing high-powered visuals to casual gamers.

curved monitor delivers 5K WUHD, Mini LED backlighting, NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible, and Dynamic Frequency and Resolution (DFR) technology for either a 180 Hz refresh rate or 360 Hz at WFHD, bringing high-powered visuals to casual gamers. The 31.5-inch Acer Nitro XV320QX monitor provides 5K resolution, DFR for either a 165 Hz refresh rate or 330 Hz at QHD, and AMD FreeSync™ Premium, combining ultra-high resolution with flexible high-speed performance for both gaming and content creation.

monitor provides 5K resolution, DFR for either a 165 Hz refresh rate or 330 Hz at QHD, and AMD FreeSync™ Premium, combining ultra-high resolution with flexible high-speed performance for both gaming and content creation. Designed to make extreme speeds more accessible, the 27-inch Acer Nitro XV273U F5 monitor offers a QHD IPS screen, DFR for up to a 1000 Hz refresh rate at HD, and anti-tearing technology like NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible.

TAIPEI, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today unveiled a refreshed lineup of high-performance gaming displays from Predator and Acer Nitro, combining the latest in display technology to bring gaming experiences to life. Spanning 3D experiences to blazing-fast refresh rates and stunning definition, the new monitors offer high-performance visuals that appeal to gaming enthusiasts and casual gamers alike, delivering next-level immersion without compromising on speed, clarity, or competitive responsiveness. The lineup also standardizes tear-free technology, with all models supporting up to AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro and multiple options that are NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible.

Predator XB273K 3D

The 27-inch Predator XB273K 3D display is designed for gamers who want to push beyond traditional flat gameplay with immersive 3D experiences, while bypassing the need for native 3D content. The display offers 3D eye-tracking technology paired with a 180 Hz refresh rate. It comes equipped with a local AI model onboard that can harness a connected device's graphics processing capabilities to intelligently transform standard 2D content into immersive 3D visuals, bringing games to life with enhanced depth, realism, and precision.

The monitor also debuts the new SpatialLabs™ 3D Hub app, which allows for adjusting settings and 3D modes, synchronizing connected devices, and accessing multiple leading games in native 3D. For supported titles, the monitor enables 3D visuals, allowing players to see environments, characters, and action scenes with greater dimensionality.

Combined with 4K UHD resolution, the display supports AMD FreeSync™ Premium and is NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible for tear-free capabilities and smooth, fluid gaming experiences.

Predator X34 F1

Designed as a futureproof display for competitive esports players, the 34-inch Predator X34 F1 offers a WQHD (3440×1440) QD-OLED panel for exceptional contrast and cinematic color, paired with an ultra-fast 360 Hz refresh rate and 0.03 ms (GTG) response time for top visual performance. With DCI-P3 99% color accuracy, Delta E<2 precision, and VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 500, it stands out for delivering vibrant color. In addition to offering support for AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro and NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible, it also supports Variable Refresh Rate (VRR). Furthermore, its QD-OLED Penta Tandem™ panel adopts a five-layer blue emission structure to enhance brightness and efficiency while extending the screen lifespan and durability.

For immersive gaming experiences, the monitor offers a 1800R curvature, combined with a 21:9 aspect ratio, to create an all-encompassing gaming environment that wraps around the field of vision and draws users in. Designed for professional gamers spending significant time playing, it offers eye protections for extended sessions, such as BlueLightShield Pro, Flickerless, and Low-dimming technologies.

Acer Nitro XV345CKR P

The curved 34-inch Acer Nitro XV345CKR P brings high-powered visuals to casual gamers. It offers a 5K WUHD (5120x2160) resolution for sharp imagery, and its Vertical Alignment (VA) screen brings out contrasts for expansive detail and depth, further enhanced by Mini LED backlighting with 1344 zones. With a 180 Hz refresh rate and DFR support for 360 Hz in WFHD, it offers the flexibility to accelerate visual performance on demand. The monitor is VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000 certified with Delta E<2 and covers 95% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, ensuring games come to life in vibrant color. It also supports AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro and is NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible.

Acer Nitro XV320QX

For gamers and creators who need ultra-high resolution, the 31.5-inch Acer Nitro XV320QX display offers a 5K (5120×2880) screen with a 165 Hz refresh rate for exceptional detail and smooth performance. With DFR enabling 330 Hz in QHD, it offers both modes to allow users to switch between extreme refresh rates for fast paced competitive gaming and high-resolution visuals for creative workflows. Coupled with AMD FreeSync™ Premium support, fast liquid crystal IPS, and a response time of up to 0.5 ms (GTG), it balances ultra-sharp visuals with fluid, tear-free gaming. The display further offers a DCI-P3 of 95% and Acer HDR400 for vibrant colors, whilst its Acer Smart Dial and an infrared remote simplify adjusting settings such as brightness, contrast, and input.

Acer Nitro XV273U F5

The 27-inch Acer Nitro XV273U F5 display makes competition-grade speeds more accessible to a broader range of gamers. It offers the clarity of QHD (2560×1440) resolution, with a maximum screen refresh rate of up to 540 Hz along with DFR for up to 1000 Hz at HD, allowing for speeding up frame rates to deliver ultra-smooth 2D motion scenes and elite-level speed. For vivid color, it also comes with 95% DCI-P3 color gamut, Delta E<2 color accuracy, and VESA DisplayHDR™ 600, and it supports AMD FreeSync™ Premium and is NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible for keeping visuals smooth. Fast liquid crystal IPS, dual light bars, and VRB Pro further enhance visual experiences, and black bezels framing the screen are offset by a white rear and base.

Pricing and Availability

The Predator XB273K 3D will be available in North America in Q4'2026, starting at USD 1299.99; in EMEA in Q4'2026, starting at EUR 1499; in China in Q3'2026, starting at RMB 6999; and in Australia in Q4'2026, starting at AUD 2499.

The Predator X34 F1 will be available in North America in Q4'2026, starting at USD 1099.99; and in EMEA in Q3'2026, starting at EUR 1299.

The Acer Nitro XV345CKR P will be available in North America in Q4'2026, starting at USD 899.99; and in EMEA in Q1'2027, starting at EUR 799.

The Acer Nitro XV320QX will be available in North America in Q4'2026, starting at USD 1099.99; and in EMEA in Q4'2026, starting at EUR 999.

The Acer Nitro XV273U F5 will be available in North America in Q4'2026, starting at USD 699.99; in EMEA in Q4'2026, starting at EUR 599; and in China in Q3'2026, starting at RMB 4999.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com.

Specifications

Product Name Predator XB273K 3D Display Size 27" Panel Type IPS Max. Resolution and Refresh Rate HDMI: 3840x2160@180 Hz DP: 3840x2160@180 Hz Tear Technology AMD FreeSync™ Premium, NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible Surface Type Matte Response Time 1 ms / 0.5 ms (GTG, Min.) Contrast Ratio 100,000,000:1 (ACM) Brightness 400 nits Viewing Angle 178° (H), 178° (V) Color Gamut 95% DCI-P3 Colors 1.07 B Bits 8 bit + FRC (10 bit with dithering) Input Signal 2 HDMI (2.1) + 1 DP (1.4) + SPK + Audio out + USB 3.2 x 2 + USB-B (1 up 2 down) VESA Wall Mounting 100x100 mm Speaker 5 W x 2 Power Supply (100 - 240 V) Internal (C13/C14) Tilt/Swivel/Height Adjustment/Pivot -5°~25° / ±20° / 150 mm / 90°

Product Name Predator X34 F1 Display Size 34" Panel Type QD-OLED Penta Tandem™ Max. Resolution and Refresh Rate HDMI: 3440x1440@360 Hz DP: 3440x1440@360 Hz Tear Technology AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro, NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible Surface Type Glossy Response Time 0.03 ms (GTG) Contrast Ratio 1,500,000:1 (Native) Brightness Typ. 300 nits, Peak 1300 nits @ HDR 3% Viewing Angle 178° (H), 178° (V) Color Gamut 99% DCI-P3 Colors 1.07 B Bits 10 bit Input Signal 2 HDMI (2.1) + 2 DisplayPort (1.4) + 1 Type-C (65 W) + SPK + Audio out + USB 3.2 x 2 + USB-B (2

up 2 down) VESA Wall Mounting 100x100 mm Speaker 5 W x 2 Power Supply (100 - 240 V) External (C13/C14) Tilt/Swivel/Height Adjustment/Pivot -5°~ 20° / ±20° / 120 mm / N/A

Product Name Acer Nitro XV345CKR P Display Size 34" Panel Type VA Max. Resolution and Refresh Rate HDMI: 5120 x2160@180 Hz DP: 5120x2160@180 Hz Type-C: 5120x2160@180 Hz DFR: 2560x1080@360 Hz Tear Technology AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro, NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible Surface Type Matte Response Time 5 ms (GTG) Contrast Ratio 4,000:1 (Native) Brightness Native: 450 nits; HDR1000 mode: peak 1000 nits Viewing Angle 178° (H), 178° (V) Color Gamut 95% DCI-P3 Colors 1.07 B Bits 10 bit Input Signal 2 HDMI (2.1) + 1 DisplayPort (1.4) + 1 Type-C (65 W) + SPK + Audio out VESA Wall Mounting 100x100 mm Speaker 5 W x 2 Power Supply (100 - 240 V) External (C5/C6) Tilt/Swivel/Height Adjustment/Pivot -5° to 20° / ±178ﾟ/ 120mm / N/A

Product Name Acer Nitro XV320QX Display Size 31.5" Panel Type IPS Max. Resolution and Refresh Rate HDMI: 5120x2880@165 Hz DP: 5120x2880@165 Hz DFR: 2560x1440@330 Hz Tear Technology AMD FreeSync™ Premium Surface Type Matte Response Time 1 ms / 0.5 ms (GTG, Min.) Contrast Ratio 100,000,000:1 max (ACM) Brightness 350 nits (cd/m2) Viewing Angle 178° (H), 178° (V) Color Gamut 95% DCI-P3 Colors 1.07 B Bits 8 bit + FRC Input Signal 2 HDMI (2.1) + 1 DisplayPort (2.1) + SPK + Audio out VESA Wall Mounting 100x100 mm Speaker 2 W x 2 Power Supply (100 - 240 V) Internal (C13/C14) Tilt/Swivel/Height Adjustment/Pivot -5° – 25° / ±20° / 150 mm / ±90°

Product Name Acer Nitro XV273U F5 Display Size 27" Panel Type IPS Max. Resolution and Refresh Rate HDMI: 2560x1440@540 Hz DP: 2560x1440@540 Hz DFR: 1280x720@1000 Hz Tear Technology AMD FreeSync™ Premium, NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible Surface Type Matte Response Time 1 ms / 0.5 ms (GTG, Min.) / 1 ms (VRB Pro) Contrast Ratio 1000:1 (Native) Brightness Native 400 nits HDR600 mode: peak 600 nits Viewing Angle 178° (H),178° (V) Color Gamut 95% DCI-P3 Colors 1.07 B Bits 8 bit + FRC (10 bit with dithering) Input Signal 2 HDMI (2.1) + 2 DisplayPort (1.4); 2 HDMI (2.1) + 2 DisplayPort (1.4) + SPK + Audio out VESA Wall Mounting 100x100 mm Speaker 2 W x 2 Power Supply (100 - 240 V) External (C5/C6) Tilt/Swivel/Height Adjustment/Pivot -5° to 25° / ±20° / 150 mm / ±90°

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top technology companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. The company continues to evolve by embracing innovation across its offerings, which include computers and displays, while branching out to new businesses. Acer is also committed to sustainable growth, exploring new opportunities that align with its environmental and social responsibilities. The Acer Group employs nearly 12,000 employees that contribute to the research, design, marketing, sales and support of products, solutions, and services that break barriers between people and technology. Visit www.acer.com for more information.

© 2026 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

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