Acer Receives Silver Class Distinction in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2021

TAIPEI, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. has received a Silver Class distinction in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2021, which features only the top ESG (environmental, social and governance) scoring companies. Acer was assessed in the category of "Computers & Peripherals and Office Electronics" and ranked in the top five among 80 global companies.

The S&P Global ESG Scores are based on the DJSI Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) of companies spanning 61 industries worldwide on their corporate sustainability performance. Manjit Jus, Global Head of ESG Research, S&P Global, "We congratulate Acer on its Silver Award in The Sustainability Yearbook 2021, which showcases the best performing companies among industry peers and in terms of financially material ESG metrics. With over 7,000 companies assessed, an inclusion in the yearbook is a true statement of corporate sustainability excellence."

Acer has been actively promoting social responsibilities awareness among its employees, while responding to the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals. Since 2017, the company has held its Corporate Social Responsibility project awards to recognize achievements among its worldwide operations. In 2019, Acer launched Project Humanity, an initiative encouraging employees to take part in protecting the environment in their everyday lives, starting with single-use disposable items. Subsequently, the scope has expanded to empower employees to make positive differences that apply to business operations, such as designs that use less plastic in product packaging, and Acer has even invited supply chain partners to join Project Humanity to make a difference together.

The transparent reporting of Acer's responsibility efforts has continued to be recognized by global sustainability indices and won industry accolades for ESG performance of organizations. In 2020, Acer was listed on three global sustainability indices: the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) Emerging Markets Index for seven consecutive years, the MSCI ESG Leaders Indexes with "AA" rating, and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index for the fifth year. In addition, Acer was ranked among the 100 most sustainably managed companies in the world by The Wall Street Journal.

Acer's annual corporate responsibility report adheres to the GRI Standards for sustainability reporting, and since 2019 refers to the SASB reporting standards that focus on topics that matter to financial investors. Acer is committed to innovating in all aspects of its technology, management, and operations. By closely engaging with partners and suppliers to act responsibly, Acer aims to continue making positive impacts to the society and environment.

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer now is one of the world's top ICT companies and has a presence in over 160 countries. As Acer looks into the future, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another to open up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. From service-oriented technologies to the Internet of Things to gaming and virtual reality, Acer's 7,000+ employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

© 2021 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

SOURCE Acer