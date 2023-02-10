Acer Reports January Consolidated Revenues at NT$ 13.63 Billion

TAIPEI, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced today its consolidated revenues for January 2023 at NT$13.63 billion. The PC industry continues to go through a period of correction, compounded by the effects of the Lunar New Year holidays. However, Acer is confident that new technologies trigger new usage models and stimulate market demand over time; it announced a new version of its SpatialLabs 3D technology in January with very positive feedback.

Acer's multiple business engine strategy continues its strong momentum, with businesses other than PCs and displays contributing 35.3% of total revenues in January. All public subsidiaries have announced their January revenues, while other business highlights include:

Altos Computing Inc. revenues grew 90.6% in January year-on-year (YoY)

MPS Energy Inc. revenues grew 436.3% in January YoY

AcerPure Inc. revenues grew 38.3% in January YoY

Acer ITS Inc. revenues grew 130.8% in January YoY

Acer foresees the PC industry to experience effects due to post-pandemic decline in the next few months. While Acer persists on its ESG focus with numerous impassioned initiatives, it has been listed as a constituent of the MSCI ESG Leaders Indexes for the ninth year and garnered the best rating of "AAA"[1] in the category of technology hardware, storage, and peripherals industry.

[1] MSCI Rating as of Dec. 12, 2022.

