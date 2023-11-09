Acer Reports October Consolidated Revenues at NT$19.35 Billion, Up 7.2% Year-on-year

Business other than computers and displays contributed 27.4% of October revenues

TAIPEI, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced its October consolidated revenues at NT$ 19.35 billion with 7.2% growth year-on-year (YoY). Year-to-October revenues reached NT$ 197.52 billion, which was higher than pre-pandemic (2016 to 2019) levels for the same period.

October business highlights:

  • Notebook business revenues grew 13.9% YoY
  • Gaming business [1] revenues grew 27.7% YoY
  • Chromebook revenues grew 20.6% YoY

Acer has seen its computer business move back on the right track with inventory gradually coming under control, while new usage models based on generative AI are emerging.

Acer's strategy to establish multiple business engines through pushing its business scope boundaries has provided the company with more opportunities in the evolving industry dynamics. Eleven public subsidiaries have announced their revenues and highlights for businesses under incubation include:

  • Acer Mobile Power System Inc. revenues in October grew 50.0% YoY
  • Altos Computing revenues in October grew 24.2% YoY
  • Acerpure Inc. revenues in October grew 25.5% YoY
  • Acer ITS Inc. revenues in October grew 19.9% YoY

[1] Acer's gaming related products and businesses

