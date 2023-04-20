Acer Unleashes the Predator Orion X Desktop and Curved Monitors for Gaming Enthusiasts

Editor's Summary:

The new Predator Orion X gaming desktop features a sci-fi inspired, DIY-friendly design and runs on up to the 13th Gen Intel ® Core ™ i9-13900KS processor and up to NVIDIA ® GeForce RTX ™ 4090 GPUs, providing high-power gaming performance in a compact chassis

Core i9-13900KS processor and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 GPUs, providing high-power gaming performance in a compact chassis The 44.5-inch Nitro XZ452CU V curved gaming monitor brings smooth, immersive displays with a 1500R Dual QHD panel, 32:9 ultrawide aspect ratio and 165 Hz refresh rate

The "fast and furious" Predator X34 V gaming monitor boasts a curved 34-inch OLED display, UWQHD resolution and 175 Hz refresh rate with 0.1 ms (G to G)

TAIPEI, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today announced the latest addition to its lineup of powerful gaming desktops, the Predator Orion X. The compact gaming PC packs a massive punch as it combines up to the special edition 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-13900KS processor and up to a liquid-cooled NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4090 GPU, custom-engineered to fit all this power in a small, portable chassis. The space capsule-inspired design was crafted with multiple "zones" to house the CPU, GPU and liquid cooling system, an impressive feat for a desktop of this size. The upgradeable gaming PC also comes with a removable magnetic front cover and metal side panels to protect the vital internals and a mechanical arm-like headset cradle at the top.

Acer also announced new additions to its range of curved screens with the Nitro XZ452CU V and Predator X34 V gaming monitors. With nearly 45 inches of viewing space, the Nitro X2452CU V's AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro-supported DQHD monitor and rapid 165 Hz refresh rate allow for seamless viewing experience when playing games or multitasking. The Predator X34 V's OLED UWQHD panel, DCI-P3 99% color gamut and VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 400 let players experience brilliant visuals and play games in their full glory.

Predator Orion X: Out of this World Features and DIY-friendly Design

The Predator Orion X is equipped with 13th Gen Intel i9-13900KS processor[1], which features 24 cores, 32 threads, 150W TDP with the latest hybrid architecture, and can hit a record-setting 6 Ghz for high-powered processor performance. Leveraging the ultra-efficient NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture, the small gaming PC houses up to a liquid-cooled NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 GPU block that comes with 24 GB of G6X memory to deliver the ultimate experience for gamers and creators. To fit a GeForce RTX 4090 GPU of this stature, it adds a custom-engineered, liquid-cooled cooling module to the standard heat sink fans, making it possible to combine some of the strongest gaming components within a condensed frame.

The Predator Orion X's space capsule-inspired chassis weighs only 9 kg (19.8 lbs) and features a modified layout with three special "zones" to allow for greater customization freedom and performance across the board. Zone 1 is specifically designated for greater accessibility to the CPU, PSU, and SSD, while Zone 2 keeps the VGA and dual 2.5-inch SATA HDD slots within striking distance. Zone 3 helps keep its powerful internals at bay as it stows a 240 mm CPU liquid cooler[1], strategically stationed near Zone 1. Topping off its unique design features, the vital zones are protected with metal side panels, which can be removed using a small latch for easy upgrading and comes with a rotatable robotic-like arm on the top that functions as a headset rest.

Storage-wise, gamers and creators have no reason to fret as the Predator Orion X already comes with up to 32 GB DDR5-5600[[1]] RAM, two M.2 SSDs (up to 1 TB each) and an illuminated, hot swap NVMe M.2 SSD drive bay for added capacity. The DIY gaming rig also offers fast and seamless connectivity with Intel® Killer E3100G and Intel® Killer Wi-Fi 6E AX211 and a generous amount of ports including two USB3.2 Gen1 (one Type-C and one Type-A), a mic and combo jack at the front, a USB 3.2 Gen2x2 Type-C port, three USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A[1] ports, two USB 2.0 and a RJ45 located at the rear.

The Predator Orion X comes with PredatorSense 4.0 utility app, allowing gamers to monitor the system for overclocking and customizing RGB lighting preferences using a personalized, intuitive interface geared around maximizing the system's true potential.

Nitro XZ452CU V Monitor: Ultrawide and Ultra Smooth Viewing

With a massive 44.5-inch screen and 1500R curvature, casual and professional gamers alike are treated to a viewing experience unlike any other with the Nitro XZ452CU V gaming monitor. The ultrawide 32:9 (5120x1440) aspect ratio lets them do more all at once, whilst also boasting rapid refresh rate speeds of 165 Hz and comes with AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro to eliminate screen tearing and lessen input lag, taking their gaming to the next level with minimal interruptions.

When immersed in their expanded gaming worlds, colors and image details are splendidly rendered with support for 90% DCI-P3 and VESA DisplayHDR™ 400. Hardcore gamers can spend hours on end playing their favorite titles comfortably as the monitor is equipped with BlueLightShield Pro, Flickerless, Low-dimming, and ComfyView technologies and comes with Eyesafe 2.0 certification, while Acer's Ergostand allows users to adjust the positioning to their liking. It also comes with a three-in-one USB Type-C port[1] for display, data transfer and device charging, all at the same time, over a single cable. RJ45 allows for a secure, wired connection and the USB-B functions as a built-in KVM switch for hassle-free shifting.

Predator X34 V Monitor: Powerful and Futureproof

The Predator X34 V monitor is a reliable machine that can keep up with the daily demands of professional gamers. The futureproof monitor showcases an OLED UWQHD (3440x1440) resolution, VESA DisplayHDR™ TrueBlack 400 and DCI-P3 99% color gamut to highlight the best colors and imagery games have to offer. It also features a 1800R curvature and 21:9 aspect ratio, captivating players with wide viewing angles.

The 34-inch gaming monitor brings games to life with a blazing 175 Hz refresh rate and 0.1 ms response time (G to G) to ensure fluid, unbroken sessions with little to no ghosting. Paired with AMD FreeSync Premium™ and VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), gamers are treated to elevated, tear-free experiences, even when playing games with high-speed imagery. It also features a suite of technology that helps keep eyes safe and lets users stay comfortable during extended gaming sessions, including BlueLightShield Pro, Flickerless, Low-dimming, ComfyView and Eyesafe 2.0 certification.

Pricing and Availability

The Predator Orion X (POX-650) will be available in North America in September, starting at USD 2999.99; in EMEA in September, starting at EUR 2,499, and in China in September, starting at RMB 29,999.

The Nitro X2452CU will be available in North America in Q4 2023, starting at USD 999.99; in EMEA in Q4 2023, starting at EUR 1,099, and in China in Q3 2023, starting at RMB 7,999.

The Predator X34 V will be available in North America in Q4 2023, starting at USD 1,299.99; in EMEA in Q4 2023, starting at EUR 1,299, and in China in Q3 2023, starting at RMB 8,999.

