Acer Unveils Tough New TravelMate Spin B3 Laptop for Classrooms

Editor's Summary

Acer launches a tough MIL-STD 810H-compliant [1], [2] laptop for the classroom that is certified to meet ASTM toy safety standards

laptop for the classroom that is certified to meet ASTM toy safety standards The ultra-durable design features a spill-resistant keyboard with mechanically anchored keys and a moisture-resistant touchpad

The Acer TravelMate Spin B3 laptop is powered by up to the latest Intel® Pentium® Silver processors[3] to smoothly handle whatever comes up in class, plus 12 hours of battery[4] life to get students through the school day

TAIPEI, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today announced the new TravelMate Spin B3 (TMB311R-32) convertible laptop with military-grade durability[2], a device specially designed for classrooms. The touchscreen device features a Full HD webcam and blazing-fast Intel® Wi-Fi 6, providing students with everything they need to succeed in interactive or virtual classrooms that make heavy use of media-based teaching materials.

Ultimately, the Acer TravelMate Spin B3 is a reliable device that strives to provide protection against common accidents, allowing parents and teachers to focus on what matters most: learning.

Efficient, Durable Performance

The Acer TravelMate Spin B3 is powered by up to the latest Intel® Pentium® Silver processors and offers up to 12 hours[4] of battery life to ensure students won't need to charge during the school day. With military-grade durability[2] and a shock absorbent bumper, the device can withstand up to 60 kg (132.28 lbs) of downward force and has increased resistance to daily wear and tear. Mechanically anchored keys further enhance the laptop's sturdiness: each key features small plastic wings that will catch on the chassis when pulled, helping to protect the keyboard from restless fingers.

Considering that students working at home might snack or have a glass of water while working, Acer created a unique drainage design that helps protect the notebooks from moderate spills[5] by routing water out from the bottom of the chassis. The touchpad is also moisture-resistant.

Antimicrobial Features

The Acer TravelMate Spin B3's touch display is covered with a layer of Antimicrobial Corning® Gorilla® Glass[6], [7] that has been specially formulated to reduce the growth of odor and stain-causing microorganisms. Additionally, an optional BPR and EPA-compliant silver-ion antimicrobial agent in the coating on the keyboard, touchpad and palm-rest surface is proven to show a consistently high microbial reduction rate against a broad range of bacteria under the JIS Z 2801 & ISO 22196 test protocol.

Collaboration, Connection and Connectivity

The Acer TravelMate Spin B3's convertible design makes learning more fun and facilitates collaborative work: after making something in tablet or clamshell mode, students can show off their work to others in display mode. The device can also be placed into tent mode, in which the keyboard props up and balances the display, letting users save desk space while watching videos or participating in online lectures. An optional Wacom AES pen and 5 MP HDR front-facing camera further enhance the device's versatility.

Additionally, the notebook has been equipped with a number of connectivity features in order to minimize the hassle associated with online learning. Intel Wi-Fi 6 provides a blazing-fast wireless connection while a strategically placed wireless antenna and 2x2 MU-MIMO helps with connectivity in multi-user environments. Optional 4G LTE connectivity provides students with extra personal bandwidth so that they can keep connected and maintain access to schoolwork and apps in the cloud, even when out of Wi-Fi range.

The device includes a full function USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C connector for faster data transfers, an RJ45 port for connecting directly to the Ethernet and an HDMI port for connecting to external displays. As a final touch, the front cover of the device includes a battery-level indicator, allowing teachers to tell at a glance if devices for classroom use need to be charged.

Pricing and Availability

The Acer TravelMate Spin B3 (TMB311R-32) will be available in North America in April starting at USD 329.99; in EMEA in Q2 starting at EUR 409; and in China in February, starting at RMB 2,499.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com .

[1] Tested by qualified 3rd party labs for certain tests procedure under MIL-STD 810G (Oct 2008) for environmental conditions that include high and low temperatures, humidity, vibrations, mechanical shocks on drops, rain, dust and sand. [2] Sand and Dust testing based on MIL-STD 810F. [3] Specifications may vary depending on model and/or region. [4] Battery life claim based on MobileMark 2014. Actual battery life varies depending on product specifications, computer settings and applications or features launched. All batteries' maximum capacity diminishes with time and use. Battery life varies depending on product model, configuration, power settings and usage, among other factors. [5] Up to 330 ml (11 fluid ounces) of water [6] All antimicrobial solutions, including Antimicrobial Corning® Gorilla® Glass, do not protect or provide users any direct or implied health benefits. [7] Antimicrobial solution is optional, and may vary depending on model and/or region.

About Acer

Established in 1976, Acer is a hardware + software + services company dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of innovative products that enhance people's lives. Acer's product offerings include PCs, displays, projectors, servers, tablets, smartphones and wearables. It is also developing cloud solutions to bring together the Internet of Things. Acer celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2016 and is one of the world's top 5 PC companies. It employs 7,000 people worldwide and has a presence in over 160 countries. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

© 2021 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Celeron, Intel and the Intel logo are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

SOURCE Acer

Related Links

http://www.acer.com

