Achieva Credit Union Expands Member Value Through Strategic CUSO Acquisitions

Achieva's five acquisitions reflect how Capstone Strategic helps credit unions use CUSOs to expand capabilities, deepen member relationships, and create long-term strategic value.

VIENNA, Va., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Achieva Credit Union of Dunedin, Florida, has completed a series of five strategic acquisitions designed to expand its service model, deepen member relationships, and create new opportunities for long-term growth.

Achieva Credit Union

The acquisitions were part of a disciplined CUSO growth strategy focused on helping Achieva become more valuable to the members it serves. By expanding into complementary service areas, Achieva strengthened its role as a trusted, one-stop financial resource while creating new opportunities for member engagement, non-interest income, and future growth.

Capstone Strategic served as Achieva's advisor throughout the strategy, evaluation, and execution process. Working with Achieva's leadership team, Capstone helped develop a systematic approach for evaluating alternatives, identifying strategic fit, and prioritizing opportunities aligned with Achieva's long-term vision.

"Capstone Strategic helped us take a disciplined approach to growth by identifying opportunities that expanded how we serve our members," said Eric Jenkins, CEO of Achieva Credit Union. "Their team brought structure, insight, and deep CUSO acquisition experience to a process that helped us add new capabilities, strengthen relationships, and create long-term value for Achieva and the members we serve."

After vetting and prioritizing hundreds of prospects, Achieva pursued only the candidates that met objective strategic criteria. The completed acquisitions helped Achieva add three new member-focused service areas – property and casualty insurance, title insurance, and Medicare insurance – as well as create cross-selling opportunities connected to its lending business, access thousands of potential new members, generate new non-interest income opportunities, and partner with entrepreneurs and thought leaders who can help identify future growth pathways.

"For credit unions, CUSOs can be a flexible and powerful tool for turning strategy into action," said John Dearing, CFA®, Partner at Capstone Strategic. "Achieva's approach is a strong example of what happens when external growth begins with the member relationship. The goal was not acquisition for acquisition's sake. It was about building capabilities that help Achieva serve members more fully and create long-term strategic impact."

The work reflects a broader trend in the credit union market as institutions look for new ways to expand capabilities, enter complementary service areas, and deepen member relationships without relying solely on organic growth.

"Credit unions are under increasing pressure to grow capabilities while staying true to their member-first mission," Dearing added. "CUSO acquisitions and external growth strategies can help make that possible, but only when opportunities are evaluated through a clear strategic lens. Capstone brings the structure, objectivity, and execution experience to help leaders move from strategy to results."

About Capstone Strategic

Capstone Strategic is the CUSO transaction leader, helping credit unions, CUSOs, and mid-sized organizations grow through acquisitions, strategic partnerships, investments, and external growth strategies. Founded in 1995, Capstone brings nearly three decades of experience helping clients across hundreds of industries move from strategy to execution with clarity, discipline, and confidence. The firm is widely recognized for its leadership in CUSO acquisitions and its practical, relationship-first approach to helping organizations expand capabilities, strengthen market position, and create long-term value.

About Achieva Credit Union

Founded in 1937, Achieva Credit Union is a member-owned financial cooperative committed to helping people achieve financial success through personalized service, trusted guidance and a full range of financial solutions. Headquartered in Dunedin, Florida, Achieva is rated a Superior 5-Star credit union by BauerFinancial, has more than $3.1 billion in assets, and serves more than 200,000 members through 27 branches across Florida. With a longstanding commitment to community and member value, Achieva continues to empower individuals, families and businesses to build stronger financial futures. For more information, visit achievacu.com.

SOURCE Capstone Strategic