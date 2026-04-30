Capstone Strategic Founder David Braun Leads Global M&A Excellence Conference in Kuala Lumpur

Second in-person invitation underscores continued demand for disciplined acquisition strategy among middle-market leaders worldwide

VIENNA, Va., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- David Braun, Founder and CEO of Capstone Strategic, recently led the Mergers and Acquisitions Excellence conference for senior C-suite business leaders in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, at the invitation of Kexxel Group, a leading global corporate conference organizer. This marked the second time Braun has led the conference in person, building on a series of virtual Kexxel sessions delivered to similar C-suite audiences in prior years, reinforcing his role as a trusted voice in disciplined growth strategy for middle-market companies.

Capstone Strategic CEO David Braun leads an executive education conference for C-level leaders in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Over the multi-day conference, Braun guided executives through a structured approach to acquisition-driven growth, emphasizing the importance of strategic clarity, rigorous research, valuation discipline, and integration planning.

"It was a privilege to return and work with a group of executives deeply focused on building sustainable growth," said Braun. "Across industries and geographies, the challenges are remarkably consistent. Acquisition can be a powerful lever, but only when it is grounded in strategy and executed with discipline."

Braun's sessions covered the full mergers and acquisitions lifecycle: from defining a clear strategic rationale and demand-driven target identification to due diligence, valuation, negotiation, and structured 100-day integration planning. To explore the legal side of mergers and acquisitions, Braun was joined by Edwin Chan, Partner at Goodwin Law Firm, based in the firm's Hong Kong office.

"David Braun has once again delivered a first-class executive program that exceeded expectations," said Adora Tan, Kexxel Group's Production and Operations Director. "The consistently excellent participant feedback reflects the caliber of insights, strategic relevance and practical value shared throughout the masterclass. He and his team continue to set the benchmark we look for in world-class executive facilitators, and we look forward to working together again!"

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Vienna, Virginia, Capstone Strategic has facilitated more than $2 billion in transactions across more than 40 industries. The firm is recognized for its proprietary Roadmap to Acquisition methodology: a comprehensive framework that helps CEOs build M&A as a repeatable strategic competency rather than as a series of ad hoc transactions.

Key themes from the conference included:

Establishing one compelling strategic reason for acquisition

Transitioning from reactive deal sourcing to demand-driven targeting

Integrating due diligence and integration planning from the outset

Strengthening valuation discipline and negotiation clarity

Building internal capability to support long-term external growth

"For middle-market CEOs navigating capital discipline and competitive pressure, acquisition is one of many tools available," Braun added. "It is not right for every company, and it should never replace strategy. The companies that succeed use M&A as a structured tactic to implement their broader growth strategy."

Braun is the author of Successful Acquisitions, a practical guide to disciplined acquisition strategy that holds a 4.7 rating on Amazon. He has also appeared as an expert source on CNN, Forbes, CBS MarketWatch, and Fox Business.

About Capstone Strategic

Capstone Strategic is a Vienna, Virginia-based advisory firm focused on helping middle-market companies build sustainable growth through discipline-driven mergers and acquisitions strategy, organic expansion frameworks, and strategic planning. Since 1995, Capstone has delivered outcomes for companies across more than 40 industries and is known for its structured Roadmap to Acquisition methodology that turns growth strategy into a repeatable capability.

About Kexxel Group

Kexxel Group is a global corporate training and business conference provider with over 20 years of experience delivering knowledge-sharing platforms for professionals and executives. Focused on creating high-impact learning experiences, Kexxel brings together business leaders to explore strategic topics including financial excellence, M&A strategy, leadership, negotiation, and solutions-oriented planning. The organization fosters learning, networking, and capability building through curated live and virtual events designed to support professional growth and industry development.

SOURCE Capstone Strategic