Capstone Strategic Unveils Brand Refresh to Mark 30 Years of Strategic Growth Leadership

New identity reflects renewed focus on strategy, partnership, and the next generation of growth for mid-market companies

VIENNA, Va., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Capstone Strategic, a leading advisory firm specializing in strategic growth, acquisitions, and partnerships, today announced a brand refresh to coincide with its 30th anniversary. The refreshed brand includes a new logo and a clearer emphasis on the "Strategic" core of the firm's name: reinforcing Capstone's role as a long-term growth partner for mid-market companies navigating increasingly complex decisions.

The brand refresh marks more than a visual update. It signals the next chapter of Capstone's evolution, aligned with expanded thought leadership, new content series, and deeper partner engagements designed to support the next 30 years of strategic growth.

"For three decades, we've had the privilege of working alongside business owners, executives, and boards as they make some of the most important decisions of their careers," said David Braun, Founder and CEO of Capstone Strategic. "I'm incredibly proud of what this firm has built: our people, our process, and the trust our clients place in us. This refresh reflects both that legacy and our excitement about where we're headed next. The challenges facing mid-sized companies and credit unions are changing, and we're energized by the opportunity to help leaders think more strategically about growth in the years ahead."

Since its founding, Capstone has advised clients across more than 100 distinct industries, with deep experience helping organizations pursue disciplined external growth through acquisitions, partnerships, and investment strategies.

According to Richard Frank, Chief Marketing Officer of Capstone Strategic, the refreshed brand better reflects how the firm already works, and thinks.

"Capstone has always been deeply strategic in how it approaches growth, risk, and decision-making," said Frank. "This brand refresh brings that thinking forward in a clearer, more intentional way. It's about presenting ourselves in a manner that matches the rigor, discipline, and long-term perspective our clients experience every day. As we look to the future, this identity gives us a strong platform for new ideas, new partnerships, and continued impact."

The refreshed brand will roll out across Capstone's digital presence, content platforms, and client materials in the coming months. As part of the anniversary milestone, the firm will also introduce new insights, tools, and collaborative engagements focused on helping mid-sized companies and credit unions plan for sustainable growth in an evolving marketplace.

About Capstone Strategic

Capstone Strategic is an advisory firm focused on helping organizations grow with clarity, discipline, and intent. For 30 years, Capstone has partnered with business owners, executives, and boards in more than 100 industries, managing successful transactions totaling more than $2 billion, to navigate acquisitions, partnerships, and strategic decisions that shape long-term success. The firm is known for its structured, proactive approach to external growth, its ability to uncover not-for-sale acquisition opportunities, and its commitment to relationships built on trust and insight.

SOURCE Capstone Strategic