Achieve appoints veteran banking executive John Davis as chief credit officer

Financial services leader joins Achieve to oversee the digital personal finance company's credit policy, modeling and risk management frameworks

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Achieve, the leader in digital personal finance, has named veteran financial services executive John Davis as chief credit officer.

This strategic addition strengthens Achieve as it continues scaling operations and advancing its commitment to providing consumers with a personalized approach to managing debt. Davis brings more than 25 years of experience navigating complex financial environments and driving sustainable growth through data-driven credit strategies.

"John joins Achieve at a pivotal moment in our journey," said Achieve Co-Founder and Co-CEO Brad Stroh. "His expertise is instrumental as we continue to innovate on our leadership position and expand our reach. The addition of John underscores our commitment to better serving American families on their financial journeys and growth for Achieve and our investors."

Davis joins Achieve from Discover Financial Services, where he most recently served as the company's chief credit officer. He began his career with MBNA and has held senior leadership roles at JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Bank of America.

"American households have about $19 trillion in outstanding debt at a time when interest rates and inflation are making it harder for everyday people to make ends meet. This macroeconomic backdrop presents a unique opportunity for Achieve and its mission to help consumers better manage their debt and move forward on a sustainable financial path," said Davis. "I'm eager to apply my experience and strategic perspective to help address these challenges and accelerate the company's continued growth and success."

Reporting to President of Lending Kyle Enright, Davis will oversee credit policy, modeling and risk management frameworks for Achieve. He will manage key relationships with Achieve's partner bank and investors, along with expansion of Achieve's efforts to leverage artificial intelligence to provide responsible access to loans for an expanded mix of consumers.

"John brings a wealth of institutional experience that fits perfectly with where Achieve is headed as an organization," said Enright. "Having leaders who have managed credit and operations at this scale allows us to be even more precise in how we serve our members. His perspective will be a major asset as we continue to grow and refine our lending strategies."

The addition of Davis follows continued momentum for Achieve and its comprehensive approach to helping consumers better manage debt. With a commitment to transparency and a personalized approach, Achieve's digital personal finance offerings include personal loans, HELOCs and debt relief, as well as financial education and free mobile apps.

About Achieve

Achieve, THE digital personal finance company, helps everyday people get on, and stay on, the path to a better financial future. Achieve pairs proprietary data and analytics with personalized support to offer personal loans, home equity loans, debt relief and debt consolidation, along with financial tips and education and free mobile apps: Achieve MoLO® (Money Left Over) and Achieve GOOD™ (Get Out Of Debt). Achieve is frequently recognized for providing top-rated customer experience and satisfaction by both consumers and leading personal finance review platforms and has 2,200 dedicated teammates across the country, with hubs in Arizona, California, Florida and Texas.

Achieve refers to the global organization and may denote one or more affiliates of Achieve Company, including Achieve.com, Equal Housing Opportunity (NMLS ID #138464); Achieve Home Loans, Equal Housing Opportunity (NMLS ID #1810501); Achieve Personal Loans (NMLS ID #227977); Freedom Debt Relief (NMLS ID # 1248929); and Freedom Financial Asset Management (CRD #170229).

Contacts

Austin Kilgore

[email protected]

214-908-5097

Elina Tarkazikis

[email protected]

SOURCE Achieve