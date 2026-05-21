Achieve earns top ranking for personal loan customer satisfaction from LendingTree

LendingTree's first quarter 2026 rankings place Achieve in the Top 3 for personal loan customer satisfaction

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Achieve, the leader in digital personal finance, has been named one of the Top 3 in personal loan customer satisfaction by LendingTree for the first quarter of 2026. The distinction from one of the nation's largest online personal finance marketplaces underscores Achieve's commitment to delivering transparent, supportive and human-centered financial services.

This marks the fifth consecutive LendingTree customer service award that Achieve has earned, following top-three rankings in the third and fourth quarters of 2025. The quarterly ranking is based on verified customer reviews and data from the LendingTree platform, evaluating lenders on transparency, ease of the application process and the quality of customer service. Achieve consistently maintains high ratings for providing consumers with a clear path toward improving their financial health through debt consolidation.

"Earning a top-three spot on LendingTree for two consecutive quarters is a testament to our team's dedication to putting people first," said Achieve President of Lending Kyle Enright. "By combining our lowest-ever APRs with a focus on empathy, we are proving that debt consolidation can be both affordable and supportive. We know that when individuals come to us, they are looking for a partner that understands their unique situation. This recognition validates our commitment to a seamless experience that helps our members manage their debt and move forward with confidence."

A rate cut earlier this year lowered the best available annual percentage rate (APR) on Achieve Personal Loans to 6.25%, a reduction of 274 basis points. This initiative, supported by advanced AI-powered underwriting and FICO® Score 10 T data, broadens access to fixed-rate loans for an expanded set of consumers. Achieve Personal Loans are originated by a bank partner on the Achieve Personal Loans platform.

Key highlights of the Achieve Personal Loan experience:

Competitive, fixed rates: APRs now start as low as 6.25% for qualified borrowers, providing a more affordable alternative to high-interest credit card debt.

APRs now start as low as 6.25% for qualified borrowers, providing a more affordable alternative to high-interest credit card debt. Rapid funding: Qualified members can receive loan funds in as little as 24 hours to address immediate financial needs.

Qualified members can receive loan funds in as little as 24 hours to address immediate financial needs. Flexible terms: Borrowers can choose repayment schedules ranging from 24 to 60 months to align with their specific budget and goals.

Borrowers can choose repayment schedules ranging from 24 to 60 months to align with their specific budget and goals. Transparent pricing: All loans feature fixed monthly payments and a clear payoff date, with no hidden fees or revolving balances.

Achieve has served over 2 million consumers, helping to resolve over $20 billion in debt and facilitated over $15 billion in personal loans and home equity lines of credit since 2002. This latest accolade follows a series of recent wins: Achieve was named to Az Business Magazine's AZ Big 100 List for 2026 and honored by Built In's 2025 Best Places to Work Awards in both San Francisco and Dallas.

As a trusted leader in debt consolidation, Achieve remains committed to helping everyday people move toward a better financial future. This commitment is rooted in providing a transparent experience, a personalized approach to every member's unique situation and the predictable, fast cash flow necessary to attain long-term financial stability. By focusing on these core principles, the company continues to redefine how consumers manage debt and build lasting financial health.

About Achieve

Achieve, THE digital personal finance company, helps everyday people get on, and stay on, the path to a better financial future. Achieve pairs proprietary data and analytics with personalized support to offer personal loans, home equity loans, debt relief and debt consolidation, along with financial tips and education and free mobile apps: Achieve MoLO® (Money Left Over) and Achieve GOOD™ (Get Out Of Debt). Achieve has 2,200 dedicated teammates across the country, with hubs in Arizona, California, Florida and Texas. Achieve is frequently recognized as a Best Place to Work.

Achieve refers to the global organization and may denote one or more affiliates of Achieve Company, including Achieve.com, Equal Housing Opportunity (NMLS ID #138464); Achieve Home Loans, Equal Housing Opportunity (NMLS ID #1810501); Achieve Personal Loans (NMLS ID #227977); Achieve Debt Relief (NMLS ID # 1248929); and Freedom Financial Asset Management (CRD #170229). Personal loans are originated by Cross River Bank, a New Jersey State Chartered Commercial Bank, Equal Housing Lender.

Contacts

Austin Kilgore

[email protected]

214-908-5097

Elina Tarkazikis

[email protected]

SOURCE Achieve