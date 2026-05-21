Achieve launches $10,000 debt payoff giveaway through Fresh Start Contest

Submissions are open to consumers nationwide through June 1

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Achieve, the leader in digital personal finance, is giving one consumer a chance to reset their financial future through its new $10,000 Fresh Start Contest, an initiative designed to help ease the burden of debt and spotlight the real stories behind financial hardship.

The contest will award $10,000 to one individual to put directly toward their debt, helping them take a meaningful step toward greater financial stability and freedom. With submissions open until June 1, consumers can enter by sharing a short personal story about their debt payoff journey and how their lives would change if debt no longer stood in the way.

At a time when 1 in 3 Americans have more debt than they can manage, according to Achieve data, the company launched the contest to shine a light on the emotional and practical realities many households face every day — while helping one person or family move forward with renewed momentum.

"Every American deserves the brighter financial future that debt freedom provides and we want to give someone that opportunity," said Achieve Co-Founder and Co-CEO Brad Stroh. "Our mission is helping people get out from under the weight of debt, so we understand how daunting debt can be at times. We also know there's a path forward and a plan for every family. Sometimes a little support or building positive money momentum can make all the difference."

Achieve helps everyday consumers manage debt, unlock cash flow and move toward a stronger financial future through personalized financial products and services, including debt relief, personal loans and home equity products. The contest reflects the company's belief that smarter debt starts with a financial game plan. Achieve hopes this contest can help consumers reflect on their own situation and get on a path to reduce financial stress and take meaningful steps toward lasting financial progress.

To enter, participants must submit a 150-250 word story describing their debt payoff journey and what becoming debt-free would mean for their future. Entries may include the goals, milestones and opportunities debt has delayed — -from buying a home or starting a family to simply gaining peace of mind and breathing room in a monthly budget.

"We want to hear about the decisions you'd make, the plans you would no longer have to put off and the first things you'd do if you finally were debt free," Stroh said.

A three-judge panel from Achieve will select the winning story in June. The winner's story will also be featured across Achieve's website and social media channels as part of the company's ongoing effort to amplify authentic consumer financial experiences.

Consumers can learn more and submit their stories at: Achieve Fresh Start Contest.

Contest disclaimer: NO ENTRY FEE REQUIRED. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S./D.C., (excluding Nebraska, North Dakota, Colorado and Maryland), 18+ or age of majority. Void where prohibited. The contest begins 12:00:01 AM PT on 5/1/26 and ends 11:59:59 PM PT on 6/1/26. To enter: Submit a 150-250 word story on your debt payoff journey at achieve.com/campaigns/10k-start-fresh. One (1) Prize: $10,000 USD. Bonus entries for follows/tags! Winner selected by a 3-judge panel. Subject to full Official Rules and eligibility: achieve.com/campaigns/10k-start-fresh. Sponsor: Achieve.com, Tempe, AZ.

About Achieve

Achieve, THE digital personal finance company, helps everyday people get on, and stay on, the path to a better financial future. Achieve pairs proprietary data and analytics with personalized support to offer personal loans, home equity loans, debt relief and debt consolidation, along with financial tips and education and free mobile apps: Achieve MoLO® (Money Left Over) and Achieve GOOD™ (Get Out Of Debt). Achieve is frequently recognized for providing top-rated customer experience and satisfaction by both consumers and leading personal finance review platforms and has 2,200 dedicated teammates across the country, with hubs in Arizona, California, Florida and Texas.

Achieve refers to the global organization and may denote one or more affiliates of Achieve Company, including Achieve.com, Equal Housing Opportunity (NMLS ID #138464); Achieve Home Loans, Equal Housing Opportunity (NMLS ID #1810501); Achieve Personal Loans (NMLS ID #227977); Freedom Debt Relief (NMLS ID # 1248929); and Freedom Financial Asset Management (CRD #170229).

Austin Kilgore

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Elina Tarkazikis

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SOURCE Achieve