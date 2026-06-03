Achieve boosts HELOC loan limit to $700,000 with APRs as low as 5.5%

Larger, fixed-rate HELOC gives qualified homeowners greater borrowing power and access to more home equity

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Achieve, the leader in digital personal finance, has increased the maximum loan amount available through its fixed-rate home equity line of credit (HELOC) to $700,000 and lowered its best available annual percentage rate (APR) to 5.5% for borrowers who meet certain qualifications, such as enrolling in autopay.

The updates took effect June 2 and are expected to improve homeowners' access to home equity through expanded loan limits, a new maximum combined loan-to-value ratio of up to 90% and a new maximum debt-to-income ratio of up to 50%. Borrowers can continue to benefit from robust underwriting standards and consumer-centric features including flexible loan terms, fully amortizing payments and fixed rates.

The changes mark the second major expansion of Achieve's HELOC offering in 2026. In April, Achieve increased loan limits to $500,000 and lowered interest rates in many credit tiers.

"Our previous loan limit increase has been well received by homeowners and investors alike and we feel confident this latest increase to $700,000 will give qualified borrowers greater flexibility to use their home equity in ways that align with their financial goals," said Achieve President of Lending Kyle Enright.

Achieve's fixed-rate HELOC combines the flexibility of accessing home equity with the certainty of fixed, monthly payments throughout the repayment term. Unlike traditional variable-rate HELOCs, Achieve's fixed-rate HELOCs are fully amortizing for the entire life of the loan, helping borrowers avoid payment shock associated with variable rates, interest-only periods and balloon payments. The product can be used for a variety of purposes, including debt consolidation, home improvements and other major expenses.

Features and benefits of the Achieve HELOC include:

Fixed Rates and Fully Amortizing Payments: Transparent pricing and payment terms without the risky teaser rates, interest-only periods and bait-and-switch tactics that can trap homeowners in a debt spiral

Transparent pricing and payment terms without the risky teaser rates, interest-only periods and bait-and-switch tactics that can trap homeowners in a debt spiral Low Credit Score Requirement: Minimum required credit score of 600

Minimum required credit score of 600 Flexible Application Process: Borrowers can start their loan application online or over the phone

Borrowers can start their loan application online or over the phone No In-Person Appraisals: State-of-the-art automated valuation models ensure accurate home valuations while reducing time and expense during loan underwriting

State-of-the-art automated valuation models ensure accurate home valuations while reducing time and expense during loan underwriting Fast Underwriting: HELOCs close in as little as 7 business days

HELOCs close in as little as 7 business days Convenient Closings: Borrowers can digitally sign most loan documents and a mobile notary is dispatched to borrowers to collect remaining ink-signed documents

Borrowers can digitally sign most loan documents and a mobile notary is dispatched to borrowers to collect remaining ink-signed documents Expanded Loan Limits: Borrow up to $700,000

Borrow up to $700,000 Greater Access to Home Equity: Qualified borrowers may be eligible to borrow up to 90% of their home's value

Qualified borrowers may be eligible to borrow up to 90% of their home's value 5-Year Draw Period: Borrowers can pay down and borrow from their HELOC for up to five years

Borrowers can pay down and borrow from their HELOC for up to five years Repay on Your Timeline: 10, 15, 20 and 30-year terms available, with no prepayment penalty for the life of the HELOC

10, 15, 20 and 30-year terms available, with no prepayment penalty for the life of the HELOC Direct Creditor Pay: Borrowers using their HELOC to consolidate debt have the convenience of Achieve paying off their creditors directly

Borrowers using their HELOC to consolidate debt have the convenience of Achieve paying off their creditors directly Widespread Availability: Achieve HELOCs are available in 31 states, encompassing nearly 80% of the U.S. population

The expanded HELOC terms are now available in Achieve's direct-to-consumer experience, and will later be available through Achieve Pro, a new HELOC third-party origination channel that's expected to launch in the second half of 2026.

"As we continue building our national TPO platform, enhancements like higher loan limits make our fixed-rate HELOC even more compelling for our lender partners and their clients," said Managing Director of Achieve Home Loans Nectar Kalajian. "Homeowners are looking for flexible ways to access home equity, and mortgage professionals want products that can serve a wider range of borrower needs. Expanding our maximum loan amount strengthens our ability to support both."

About Achieve

Achieve, THE digital personal finance company, helps everyday people get on, and stay on, the path to a better financial future. Achieve pairs proprietary data and analytics with personalized support to offer personal loans, home equity loans, debt relief and debt consolidation, along with financial tips and education and free mobile apps: Achieve MoLO® (Money Left Over) and Achieve GOOD™ (Get Out Of Debt). Achieve is frequently recognized for providing top-rated customer experience and satisfaction by both consumers and leading personal finance review platforms and has 2,200 dedicated teammates across the country, with hubs in Arizona, California, Florida and Texas.

Achieve refers to the global organization and may denote one or more affiliates of Achieve Company, including Achieve.com, Equal Housing Opportunity (NMLS ID #138464); Achieve Home Loans, Equal Housing Opportunity (NMLS ID #1810501); Achieve Personal Loans (NMLS ID #227977); Freedom Debt Relief (NMLS ID # 1248929); and Freedom Financial Asset Management (CRD #170229).

Contacts

Austin Kilgore

[email protected]

214-908-5097

Elina Tarkazikise

[email protected]

SOURCE Achieve