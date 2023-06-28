Achieve Secures $50 Million Warehouse Facility from Silicon Valley Bank

News provided by

Silicon Valley Bank

28 Jun, 2023, 08:30 ET

SVB's leading fintech practice provides home equity lending warehouse facility to Achieve  

SAN FRANCISCO, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), a division of First Citizens Bank, today announced that it has provided a $50 million warehouse facility to Achieve, the leader in digital personal finance. Achieve provides personal loans to help with debt and cash flow, home equity lines of credit, as well as financial tools and education and has helped more than 1.5 million members resolve or consolidate over $17 billion in debt.

Provided by SVB's national fintech practice, the financing facility will support Achieve's HELOC program which is designed to help homeowners with unsecured debt manage high interest rates by using a portion of their home's available equity to consolidate their debt, lower their payments, and free up more available cash flow. Since Achieve Home Loans launched in 2019, HELOC borrowers have saved an average of almost $10,000 per year compared to their previous unsecured debt payments.

"Consumers are looking for options to help manage the impacts of high interest rates and inflation while tapping into their existing home equity," said Achieve Chief Financial Officer Ralph L. Leung. "Through our continued strong relationship with SVB, we look forward to being able to serve more everyday people with our differentiated HELOC program."

"Achieve is a national leader in providing innovative products and tailored solutions to help consumers reduce debt, improve cash flow, save money, and ultimately, reach a better financial future," said Brian Foley, Head of Warehouse and FinTech Relationship Management. "SVB is proud to continue our longstanding relationship with Achieve and provide them with the financial products and advice they need to grow their business and help more consumers."

As the leader in serving the fintech industry, SVB provides fintech clients with specialized banking services, specialty financing and payment solutions including venture debt, warehouse lending, payment processing, and APIs.

About Silicon Valley Bank
Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), a division of First Citizens Bank, is the bank of the world's most innovative companies and investors. SVB provides commercial and private banking to individuals and companies in the technology, life science and healthcare, private equity, venture capital and premium wine industries. SVB operates in centers of innovation throughout the United States, serving the unique needs of its dynamic clients with deep sector expertise, insights and connections. SVB's parent company, First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCNCA), is a top 20 U.S. financial institution with more than $200 billion in assets. First Citizens Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at svb.com

About Achieve
Achieve is the leader in digital personal finance. Our solutions help everyday people get on, and stay on, the path to a better financial future, with innovative technology and personalized support. By leveraging proprietary data and analytics, our solutions are tailored for each step of a consumer's financial journey and include personal loans, home equity loans and help with debt. In addition, Achieve also provides financial tips and education, including a free specialized mobile app, MoLO (Money Left Over). Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Achieve has nearly 3,000 dedicated teammates across the country with hubs in California, Arizona, Texas and Florida. Achieve is frequently recognized as a Best Place to Work.

Achieve and its affiliates are subsidiaries of Freedom Financial Network Funding, LLC, including Bills.com, LLC d/b/a Achieve.com (NMLS ID #138464) Equal Housing Lender; Freedom Financial Asset Management, LLC d/b/a Achieve Personal Loans (NMLS ID #227977); Freedom Resolution (NMLS ID #1248929); and Lendage, LLC d/b/a Achieve Loans (NMLS ID #1810501), Equal Housing Lender.

SOURCE Silicon Valley Bank

Also from this source

Climate Tech Proves More Resilient; Silicon Valley Bank Releases Annual Climate Tech Report

Silicon Valley Bank Appoints New Leadership to Support Innovation Economy Clients

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.