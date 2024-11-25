Achieving Excellence in ESG: Silicon Labs Scores Among the World's Top 1% in EcoVadis Sustainability Ratings

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs, a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology, today announced that they scored in the top 1 percent of companies in EcoVadis's Environment, Sustainability, and Governance (ESG) ratings with an overall score of 83 out of 100.

"EcoVadis is a widely recognized assessor of business and supply chain sustainability and governance best practices," said Dean Butler, Chief Financial Officer at Silicon Labs. "By scoring in the 99th percentile, Silicon Labs demonstrates to our customers, partners, and communities that we are dedicated to operating with transparent business practices in all that we do."

Trajectory of Growth and Improvement

Silicon Labs joined the EcoVadis program in 2021, ranking in the top 35 percent of companies. Since that time, the company has implemented new sustainability programs and data collection processes and made significant improvements in public ESG disclosures. Silicon Labs teams and sustainability consultants came together in a multiyear effort to improve those scores, and the results are acknowledged by the improved Ecovadis and other rater scores in 2024.

EcoVadis measures across four categories: Environment, Labor and Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. Silicon Labs improved their scores across all four categories, and the company scored highest in the Environment metric, with 90 out of 100. This score reflects and aligns with Silicon Labs' overall ESG journey, where the company has taken great strides to advance lower emissions and energy plans to reduce its overall global carbon footprint.

Commitment to Transparency in Reporting

Silicon Labs plans to release its annual Corporate Sustainability Report (CSR) in Spring 2025, providing continued transparency around its ESG efforts. The report will highlight both the company's overall ESG initiatives in 2024 and the role of Silicon Labs' low-energy products in enabling customers to design more sustainable, energy efficient IoT products.

Download a copy of the company's current Corporate Sustainability Report.

