Achronix and Signoff Semiconductors Partner for AI/ML FPGA and eFPGA IP Design Services

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, a leader in high-performance FPGAs and embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, and Signoff Semiconductors, a spec-to-silicon FPGA and ASIC design services company, have partnered to offer expert FPGA and eFPGA IP design services solutions for artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) applications. Signoff will develop AI and deep-learning accelerators, inferencing solutions, and edge IoT processors using Achronix's FPGA and eFPGA IP technology. This partnership will accelerate time to market, leveraging Signoff Semiconductors proven FPGA and ASIC design expertise alongside Achronix's leading Speedster7t FPGA and Speedcore eFPGA IP platforms.

As the complexity of designing efficient processing of AI and ML algorithms increases, customers need access to proven design services companies that have expertise in developing solutions on leading-edge semiconductor platforms. This partnership enables Signoff Semiconductor to have direct access to Achronix's silicon, IP and support services, which will accelerate customers' time to market. Signoff Semiconductors has industry-proven expert design services focused on both FPGA and ASIC designs for AI/ML applications. This expertise is ideal for Achronix customers, enabling access to the same design services company to target both FPGA and eFPGA IP based solutions.

"Achronix partnered with Signoff Semiconductor to provide our customers with proven experts in AI/ML design services," said Steve Mensor, VP of Sales and Marketing at Achronix. "Their ability to target both FPGAs and ASICs that incorporate eFPGA IP provides our customers with the ability to design both standalone FPGAs and then migrate those designs to an ASIC with eFPGA IP, using the same design services partner."

"The migration to Achronix FPGAs is a strong addition to our partnership solutions portfolio. Together, we are offering tremendous potential to our mutual customers by enabling them to accelerate the product development process," said Vikram Khemchandani, CEO and Co-Founder of Signoff Semiconductors. "Achronix FPGAs and eFPGA technology solutions are the ideal fit for high-performance, data-acceleration applications."

About SignOff Semiconductors

SignOff Semiconductors is a Spec-to-Silicon SoC/ASIC Design Services company headquartered in Bangalore, India and having its presence in San Jose CA. SignOff started its journey in 2016 as a Design services company and has been working as a preferred Design partner to some of the leading companies working in various Automotive, mobile, IoT and communication-based applications. Their core expertise includes Physical Design, Verification and Custom Layout across different foundries & nodes (180Nm – 7Nm), along with providing custom silicon solutions using both in-house expertise and third-party IPs. The team has a cumulative experience 100+ years in Physical Design and taping out 80+ ASICs targeted to leading foundries in various process nodes including 7nm. Over the years SignOff has built expertise on High speed SerDes Ip's, Graphics Cores, Modems, servers, storage, and RISC Cores.

Recently SignOff has introduced "Kaveri" a Low footprint, low power Embedded Application Processor, which can be used is various applications such as portable Medical Devices, small form factor based consumer devices, embedded controllers, and sensor hubs etc. The team has already developed "SIGNOX" a PICORV 32 application processor-based pulse oximeter which is a reference design and looking forward to making more such designs with robust application development tool chain along with adding more peripherals in the future versions of Kaveri.

About Achronix Semiconductor Corporation

Achronix Semiconductor Corporation is a fabless semiconductor corporation based in Santa Clara, California, offering high-end FPGA-based data acceleration solutions, designed to address high-performance, compute-intensive and real-time processing applications. Achronix is the only supplier to have both high-performance, high-density standalone FPGAs and licensed eFPGA IP solutions. Achronix Speedster®7t FPGA and Speedcore™ eFPGA IP offerings are further enhanced by ready-to-use VectorPath™ accelerator cards targeting AI, machine learning, networking and data center applications. All Achronix products are fully supported by the Achronix Tool Suite which enables customers to quickly develop their own custom applications.

Achronix has a global footprint, with sales and design teams across the U.S., Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.achronix.com.

Follow Achronix

Website: www.achronix.com

The Achronix Blog: https://www.achronix.com/blogs/

Twitter: @AchronixInc

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/achronix-semiconductor

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/achronix/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/AchronixCorp

Contacts

Bob Siller

Achronix Semiconductor Corporation

408-889-4142

[email protected]

Achronix and Speedster are registered trademarks, and Speedcore, Speedchip, and VectorPath are trademarks of Achronix Semiconductor Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their prospective owners.



SOURCE Achronix

Related Links

achronix.com

