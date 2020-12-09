Achronix Announces Appointment of Mark Voll as New Chief Financial Officer

In 2013, Voll led Montage Technology's initial public offering and then later managed the sale of the company in 2015. Prior to Montage Technology, Voll led the initial public offering of Techwell, Inc. in 2006 and later managed the sale of Techwell to Intersil Corporation in 2010.

"We are extremely pleased to have Mark join our team," said Robert Blake, Achronix CEO. "We are excited about our strong and unique position in the high-end FPGA market, driven by our innovative Speedster®7t products and Speedcore™ eFPGA IP. Mark's extensive experience will help us scale our organization and navigate through this period of growth."

About Achronix Semiconductor Corporation

Achronix Semiconductor Corporation is a fabless semiconductor corporation based in Santa Clara, California, offering high-performance FPGA solutions. Achronix is the only supplier to have both high-performance and high-density standalone FPGAs and embedded FPGA (eFPGA) solutions in high-volume production. Achronix FPGA and eFPGA IP offerings are further enhanced by ready-to-use PCIe accelerator cards targeting AI, ML, networking and data center applications. All Achronix products are supported by best-in-class EDA software tools.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements regarding Achronix's strong and unique position in the high-end FPGA market or its ability to scale are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. Forward-looking statements represent our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: global economic conditions which may affect customer demand; pricing pressures; international trade disputes and sanctions; reliance on third parties to manufacture products; the impact of technological development and competition; development of new products and technologies or enhancements to existing product and technologies; market acceptance of products; design, manufacturing or defects; changes in consumer preferences or demands; and changes in industry standards. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the overall economy and, as a result of the foregoing, may negatively impact our operating results for future periods. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, Achronix disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

Follow Achronix

Website: http://www.achronix.com/

The Achronix Blog: https://www.achronix.com/blogs/

Twitter: @AchronixInc

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/57668/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/achronix/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/AchronixCorp

Contacts

Bob Siller

Achronix Semiconductor Corporation

408-889-4142

[email protected]

Achronix and Speedster are registered trademarks, and Speedcore and Speedchip are trademarks of Achronix Semiconductor Corporation. All other brands, product names and marks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Achronix