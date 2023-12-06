ACI Learning Acquires Infosec Learning, Further Unifying Audit, Cybersecurity & IT Training Market

The acquisition supports ACI's mission to unite disparate point solutions within one platform and provide the best-in-class unified training platform for the modern workplace

DENVER, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ACI Learning , the audit, cybersecurity and IT training leader, today announced the acquisition of Infosec Learning, a leading digital skills learning platform for cybersecurity, cyber ranges and software training. This latest acquisition marks ACI's 4th add-on acquisition as a Boathouse Capital portfolio company.

The cybersecurity landscape continues to shift, and ACI Learning is at the forefront defining the market. This acquisition adds to ACI's impressive portfolio of training solutions aimed at getting people into jobs and helping professionals advance their careers, while at the same time giving organizations more confidence their data is protected.

Every day, new threats are emerging alongside traditional dangers, challenging organizations to continuously adapt to stay ahead of the bad actors looking to infiltrate their networks and disrupt operations. Organizations need an agile training and assessment infrastructure that equips individuals and business leaders with the knowledge and skills to safeguard their digital assets and information. Additionally, these organizations need the flexibility to test out those skills and the analytics to assess differing levels of expertise, staying ahead of changing parameters such as remote working cultures and the rush to add AI to the enterprise technology stack.

"This deal further consolidates the market and gives us more scale, data and insights to enhance our learning platform that's delivering an experience that is now table stakes for individuals and organizations alike," said Brett Shively, CEO of ACI Learning. "Our customers choose ACI because of our strong training content, courses and assessments, and our unwavering commitment to staying ahead of ever-evolving and fast-changing dynamics in their businesses. The internal and external challenges of existing and emerging threats, alongside the influx of new technologies like AI, have placed an even greater premium on cybersecurity, audit and IT skills training and assessment. The stakes are critical."

The acquired Infosec Learning assets include more than 500 configurable labs with simulation, assessment and reporting capabilities.

"From the beginning, we prioritized offering our training in a cloud-based, subscription learning environment," said Jim Kowatch, president & CEO, Infosec Learning. "Doing so ensured that our training catalog of courses and labs could be as flexible and nimble as our customers' needs. ACI's existing offerings and customer set matches ours perfectly, and we are thrilled to be bringing our portfolio and relationships to the ACI platform that is future-proofing organizations across the globe."

Infosec Learning provides colleges, universities, and businesses with innovative, impactful virtual labs for hands-on, personalized learning. Infosec Learning's lab solution is an online, remote accessible laboratory environment giving students a real-world experience that provides the necessary skill-set readiness needed to perform security practitioner support. The virtual labs include step-by-step instruction and a "capture the flag" assessment feature to teach and to verify lessons learned.

Tyton Partners served as financial advisor and Armstrong Teasdale LLP acted as legal advisor to Infosec Learning. Ice Miller LLP acted as legal advisor to ACI Learning.

About ACI Learning

ACI Learning is transforming the way companies train and technology professionals learn across audit, cybersecurity, and information technology. Fueling the modern workforce, ACI is trusted by the Fortune 500, leading universities, and small businesses alike. ACI is an always-on partner that identifies skill gaps and provides immediate solutions to businesses, channel partners and individuals. From providing technology fundamentals to protecting the systems that send people to space, ACI's credentialed edutainers deliver certification prep and skills training via binge-worthy content that supports all points of the career lifecycle. For more information, visit www.acilearning.com .

About Boathouse Capital

Boathouse Capital is a Philadelphia-based private equity firm with $650 million of capital under management. We invest $25 million to $100 million of control equity into high growth middle-market companies including SaaS/software and technology-enabled services. Our sector-focused investment strategy is centered around partnering with management teams to create enduring value and positioning our companies for accelerated growth.

www.boathousecapital.com

