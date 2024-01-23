ACI Learning Adds Seasoned Revenue Leaders Jim Homer (EVP of Sales) and Scott Horn (CMO)

Enhanced leadership capabilities to lead growth of ACI Learning's enterprise business

DENVER, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ACI Learning , the audit, cybersecurity and IT training leader, today announced the appointment of Jim Homer as Executive Vice President of Sales and Scott Horn as Chief Marketing Officer. Each brings exceptional experience in driving revenue, scaling operations and achieving liquidity events.

Horn most recently served as the CMO for EnterpriseDB, the leading provider of SaaS and software solutions for the Postgres open-source database where he helped drive global revenue which led to a successful growth investment from Bain Capital Private Equity . Homer joins via ACI's acquisition of Infosec Learning where he served as CMO.

"Jim and Scott bring proven leadership experience to help us maximize the commercialization potential of our unified training platform," said Brett Shively, CEO of ACI Learning. "I look forward to them both playing key roles in helping ACI execute our go-to-market strategy to accelerate the growth of our enterprise business."

As more organizations evolve talent and recruitment strategies to keep up with constant change, ACI Learning helps them assess, hire, enhance and retain the talent they need. From general cyber awareness to specialized training, testing and credentialing, ACI wraps everything into one convenient system for organizations to utilize a single platform for learning, development and skilling.

"Our portfolio of training solutions gets people into jobs and helps professionals advance their careers, while at the same time giving business leaders more confidence that their digital assets are protected against the ever-evolving list of cybersecurity threats facing them," added Shively. "When you combine our product market fit with the business acumen of the two leaders we've added, the sky's the limit for ACI's ability to become the de facto always-on training platform for organizations."

More About Jim Homer

At Infosec Learning, Homer was also an investor and Board Member in addition to his CMO role. Prior to Infosec Learning, he was a Senior Vice President at Pearson where he founded Pearson Accelerated Pathways, a managed services solution centered on employer workforce education, credential attainment and talent management. Before that, he was President at Jones & Bartlett Learning where he led the transformation of a print publisher to a digital provider of curriculum, training, and assessments to global customers. He also had an earlier stint at Pearson, serving as Executive VP, General Manager and grew revenue 140% in five years. Prior to that, he served in Vice President roles at Thomson Corporation (now Cengage Learning) and MCI Telecommunications (now Verizon).

More About Scott Horn

Prior to EDB, Horn was the CMO at Huntress, a Series B company focused on cybersecurity solutions for small- and mid-sized businesses. He was the Chief Revenue Officer and CMO at PrismHR, an HR SaaS company where he helped lead a successful investment by Stone Point Capital LLC . He has held prior roles as Chief Marketing and Revenue Operations Officer of [24]7.ai; Vice President, Global Marketing at Seagate Technology Inc.; and was the General Manager of Marketing for Microsoft's Windows Phone Group. Prior to Microsoft, Scott held software engineering positions at Broadband Technologies and Nortel.

About ACI Learning

ACI Learning is transforming the way companies train and technology professionals learn across audit, cybersecurity, and information technology. Fueling the modern workforce, ACI is trusted by the Fortune 500, leading universities, and small businesses alike. ACI is an always-on partner that identifies skill gaps and provides immediate solutions to businesses, channel partners and individuals. From providing technology fundamentals to protecting the systems that send people to space, ACI's credentialed edutainers deliver certification prep and skills training via binge-worthy content that supports all points of the career lifecycle. For more information, visit www.acilearning.com .

