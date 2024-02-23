Department of Labor Approved: New ACI Learning Tech Academy Apprenticeship Program Designation Allows Program To Better Serve Learners & Hiring Managers

News provided by

ACI Learning

23 Feb, 2024, 12:25 ET

DENVER, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ACI Learning, a leading provider of audit, cybersecurity, and IT education, proudly announces that its Tech Academy has received designation as a U.S. Department of Labor Registered Apprenticeship Program (RAP). This national approval marks a significant step towards advancing IT education, creating opportunities for aspiring professionals, and fostering collaborations that contribute to the growth of the IT workforce on a national scale.

What the designation means:
By achieving this designation, ACI Learning Tech Academy can increase collaboration with employers, providing them with expanded access to grants and initiatives. This ensures a more inclusive approach to apprenticeship efforts, with the goal of making IT education and career pathways accessible to a broader audience.

Benefits of national approval:

Credibility: The program's adherence to national standards establishes ACI Learning as a trustworthy choice for aspiring IT professionals and a valuable talent pipeline leader for employers.

Quality assurance: Rigorous evaluation ensures that the program maintains ambitious standards in curriculum, training methods, and outcomes, assuring a quality educational experience.

Access to resources: Approved programs gain access to valuable resources, including training materials, professional development opportunities, and networking events, enriching the overall educational experience.

Regulatory compliance: National approval guarantees compliance with laws, regulations, and industry standards, mitigating legal risks.

Industry Recognition: Graduates from nationally approved programs are more likely to be valued by employers within the industry, enhancing their employability and career prospects.

About ACI Learning Tech Academy

ACI Learning Tech Academy prepares people for a job in IT by developing valuable skills and earning foundational IT certifications to propel careers. Traditional instruction plus hands-on labs prepare learners for IT certification exams. All Tech Academy courses are taught by a live instructor and the cost of one certification attempt per class is included. When training is complete, the Tech Academy Career Services team assists in the job search process. Click here to learn more about the ACI Learning Tech Academy.

Media Contact:
Amanda Geist
16302077609
373458@email4pr.com

SOURCE ACI Learning

Also from this source

ACI Learning Adds Seasoned Revenue Leaders Jim Homer (EVP of Sales) and Scott Horn (CMO)

ACI Learning, the audit, cybersecurity and IT training leader, today announced the appointment of Jim Homer as Executive Vice President of Sales and...

ACI Learning Tech Academy Earns ACCET Accreditation

ACI Learning, a leading provider of career training in audit, cybersecurity, and IT, is proud to announce that its Tech Academy received...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Corporate Social Responsibility

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.