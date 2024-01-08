ACI Learning Tech Academy Earns ACCET Accreditation

CENTENNIAL, Ohio, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ACI Learning, a leading provider of career training in audit, cybersecurity, and IT, is proud to announce that its Tech Academy received accreditation from the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education and Training (ACCET). This prestigious accreditation validates ACI Learning Tech Academy's commitment to deliver high-quality training in the fields of technology and cybersecurity. This accreditation opens the door for ACI Learning Tech Academy to extend their offerings to more students in more places than ever before.

"ACCET accreditation is a significant milestone for the ACI Learning Tech Academy, affirming our dedication to maintaining the highest standards in training. ACCET accreditation is recognized by the U.S. Department of Education and is a symbol of quality and excellence in the field of continuing education and training," said Tim Kalil, ACI Learning Tech Academy President.

The ACCET Standards for Accreditation are rigorous, and institutions that aspire to achieve ACCET accreditation are characterized by a commitment to integrity, program quality, and successful student outcomes as well as a commitment to self-evaluation for the purpose of improving institutional effectiveness.

"We are extremely proud to have earned ACCET accreditation for our Tech Academy. This further reflects our commitment to providing top-notch training in the rapidly evolving fields of cybersecurity and IT," said Brett Shively, ACI Learning CEO. "Our learners can be proud that they completed training from a nationally accredited training institution."

In November, ACI Learning rebranded their successful Learning Hubs to the now ACI Learning Tech Academy. The re-naming reflects the strong position of the cybersecurity and IT training provider in the industry and meets the ACCET requirement for clarity about what the offering includes.

ACI Learning Tech Academy offers training for those interested in IT, cybersecurity, networking, and IT support. For those with little to no IT experience, they offer a Computer User Support Specialist program that gives students a strong foundation in IT skills. This program includes training for certifications that are in high demand with employers, including CompTIA A+, Network+, and Security+. The training is supported by an assigned Instructor Mentor to help support training as needed, and a Career Services team that prepares learners for entry or advancement into meaningful employment opportunities.

In 2023, ACI Learning awarded over $5 million in scholarships to 719 students. Additionally, sixteen students started in our Department of Labor approved CompTIA Apprenticeship Program in 2023.

For more information about ACI Learning Tech Academy please visit https://acitechacademy.com/

About ACI Learning

ACI Learning is transforming the way companies train and technology professionals learn across audit, cybersecurity and information technology. Fueling the modern workforce, ACI is trusted by the Fortune 500, leading universities and small businesses alike. ACI is an always-on partner that identifies skill gaps and provides immediate solutions to businesses, channel partners and individuals. From providing technology fundamentals to protecting the systems that send people to space, ACI's credentialed edutainers deliver certification prep and skills training via binge-worthy content that supports all points of the career lifecycle.

