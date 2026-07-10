ACI Learning Campus Locations in Dallas, San Antonio, and Colorado Springs Approved as VET TEC 2.0 Training Providers

Veterans in Three Major Metro Areas Can Now Access Short-Term Tech Training Through VA Funding — Even with Little or no GI Bill® Benefits remaining.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ACI Learning Tech Academy, a tech-enabled training partner for cybersecurity, IT, and beyond, today announced that its campus locations in Dallas, Texas; San Antonio, Texas; and Colorado Springs, Colorado have been approved by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs as VET TEC 2.0 training providers. Veterans in these communities can now enroll in ACI Learning's approved programs and receive tuition and housing assistance through the Veteran Employment Through Technology Education Courses (VET TEC) program if eligible.

VET TEC 2.0, part of the Harry W. Colmery Veterans Educational Assistance Act, provides eligible veterans with funded access to short-term technology training without drawing down their GI Bill® entitlement. The popular program is back online this summer. To be approved, training providers must demonstrate strong, verifiable employment outcomes — meaning the VA only reimburses institutions whose graduates successfully complete their programs and secure gainful employment.

VET TEC 2.0 was recently launched by the VA, with a few small changes from the prior version of the program. The program supports training in areas such as: Cybersecurity, IT support, Networking, Cloud computing, Systems administration and other in-demand technology fields.

ACI Learning's approved VET TEC 2.0 programs across these campuses include:

Computer User Support Specialist — Prepares students for in-demand skills and certifications including AI Prompt Engineering, CompTIA A+, Network+, and Security+

— Prepares students for in-demand skills and certifications including AI Prompt Engineering, CompTIA A+, Network+, and Security+ Cybersecurity Analyst — Includes CompTIA Security+, CySA+ and PenTest+

"This is a great opportunity for Veterans in need of updating their skills and certs, who have already used their GI Bill benefits," said Tim Kalil, President of ACI Learning Tech Academy. "This approval reflects the strength of our outcomes and the dedication of our instructors and staff. Our Dallas, San Antonio, and Colorado Springs campuses are ready and excited to support the next generation of veterans making this transition."

With VET TEC 2.0, even veterans with no GI Bill® entitlement remaining may be eligible for this funding program. Candidates interested in training at one of ACI Learning's newly approved campuses can connect with Tech Academy's enrollment team to navigate the enrollment process or apply directly through the VA website.

In addition to classroom instruction from experienced industry professionals, ACI Learning students gain access to a suite of online learning resources through the myACI platform, one-on-one support from Instructor Mentors, and dedicated post-graduation assistance from Career Mentors to help students build resumes, prepare for interviews, and land their first role in tech.

For more information about ACI Learning's VET TEC 2.0 programs or to request information about enrollment, visit ACITechAcademy.com.

About ACI Learning Tech Academy

ACI Learning Tech Academy is your tech-enabled partner for cybersecurity, IT, and beyond. Whether you're building your career or strengthening your team, we deliver hands-on training — online, in-person, or hybrid — that leads to real-world skills and measurable results.

GI Bill® is a registered trademark of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. More information about education benefits offered by VA is available at the official U.S. government website at benefits.va.gov/gibill.

Media Contact: Kate Matty, SVP Marketing, [email protected]

SOURCE ACI Learning