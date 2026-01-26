ACI Learning Launches HelpDeskPro, a Purpose-Built Training Solution Designed for Today's Help Desk Reality

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ACI Learning, a leader in professional IT and cybersecurity training, today announced the launch of HelpDeskPro, a training solution purpose-built for Help Desk professionals facing expanding responsibilities, higher expectations, and constant pressure to resolve issues quickly—often with limited time and resources.

For years, ACI Learning has supported Help Desk professionals with expert-led instruction, hands-on labs, and real-world training designed to build confidence and capability on the front lines of IT support. HelpDeskPro brings that experience together into a single, tailored solution designed around the realities of the modern Help Desk role and the skills teams need to stay ahead.

"Help Desk professionals are no longer just responding to tickets—they're central to productivity, security, and the overall employee experience," said Scott Horn, CEO of ACI Learning. "We've served this audience for years, and HelpDeskPro reflects that experience. It's intentionally designed around the real skills Help Desk teams need today, delivered in a way that fits how they actually work."

A Training Solution Designed for the Modern Help Desk

HelpDeskPro addresses the challenges facing small and growing Help Desk teams, including broader technical scope, high ticket volume, budget constraints, and increasing expectations around communication and service quality.

Rather than generic or reactive training, HelpDeskPro delivers targeted, proactive skill development focused on the areas that drive the greatest impact at Tier-1 and early Tier-2.

Key areas of focus include:

Hardware and device troubleshooting, supported by hands-on labs that allow technicians to diagnose and resolve real-world issues before they impact users

Operating system and end-user support skills that address common problems leading to repeat tickets and escalations

Foundational networking skills that help frontline analysts troubleshoot wired and wireless connectivity issues, understand core networking concepts, and improve first-contact resolution

Customer support and service skills delivered through more than 50 focused micro-courses that strengthen communication, empathy, stakeholder management, and professionalism under pressure

Hands-on labs and assessments that allow technicians to build and validate skills before issues impact production, reinforcing proactive skill development rather than reactive troubleshooting

Together, these capabilities help Help Desk teams resolve issues faster, reduce escalations, and deliver more consistent support experiences across the organization.

Instructional Design Built for Real Workdays

HelpDeskPro is modular by design, allowing training to fit into the flow of daily work rather than competing with ticket volume. Teams can focus training on a small number of key analysts, see measurable improvements quickly, and scale as needs evolve.

All content is delivered through myACI, ACI Learning's learning platform that brings together expert-led video instruction, embedded assessments, hands-on labs, and easy-to-use analytics. Leaders gain visibility into skill development and progress, making it easier to demonstrate the value of training investments.

"Too often, learning happens after something goes wrong," Horn added. "HelpDeskPro helps teams build skills before issues escalate, reducing repeat problems and giving Help Desk professionals the confidence to handle what comes next."

Availability

HelpDeskPro is available now here or by connecting directly with ACI's sales team.

About ACI Learning

ACI Learning delivers hands-on training solutions that help individuals and organizations build job-ready skills in IT, cybersecurity, audit, and governance. With a long history of supporting Help Desk and frontline IT professionals, ACI Learning combines expert-led instruction, immersive labs, and intentional instructional design to help learners perform with confidence in real-world environments.

CONTACT: Kate Matty

[email protected]

SOURCE ACI Learning