ACI Learning Tech Academy Partners with Holy Cross College at Notre Dame to Offer Co-Branded, Career-Ready IT and Cybersecurity Certificates

NOTRE DAME, Ind., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ACI Learning Tech Academy has partnered with Holy Cross College at Notre Dame to offer students co-branded certificates of completion that combine Holy Cross's academic credibility with Tech Academy's hands-on, outcome-driven IT and cybersecurity training.

Through this partnership, students enrolled in ACI Learning Tech Academy programs will earn industry-recognized certifications alongside a certificate of completion that carries the Holy Cross College name—providing added academic distinction and employer-recognized validation of their skills.

The Holy Cross–ACI partnership delivers a premium learning experience built for today's workforce. Students learn from certified instructors in live, instructor-led cohorts and gain real-world experience through hands-on labs, personalized mentoring, and dedicated career services. As a CompTIA Platinum Partner, ACI Learning Tech Academy prepares learners for the most in-demand IT and cybersecurity certifications with instruction aligned to rigorous CompTIA standards.

"Our partnership with Holy Cross College at Notre Dame strengthens the pathway for individuals pursuing careers in IT and cybersecurity," said Tim Kalil, President of ACI Learning Tech Academy. "Students learn from experienced industry practitioners in live, hands-on courses and graduate with training recognized for its rigor, relevance, and Holy Cross–backed credibility. That combination helps graduates stand out as they prepare for certification and take the next step in their careers."

"Holy Cross is committed to helping learners gain the skills and confidence to thrive in today's workforce," said Alex Hammel, Executive Director of the Center for Leadership & Professional Excellence at Holy Cross College at Notre Dame. "This partnership with ACI Learning Tech Academy provides a strong combination of rigorous training, recognized credentials, and Holy Cross-backed credibility for students pursuing careers in IT and cybersecurity."

This partnership is designed for learners preparing for new career opportunities—whether launching a first career, transitioning from military service, or upskilling for advancement in IT or cybersecurity roles. Students receive one-on-one mentoring, resume coaching, certification exam preparation, and full career services support. With Holy Cross's name on their certificate and practical, job-ready skills to match, graduates are positioned to enter high-growth technology fields with confidence and credibility.

For more information visit: https://www.acitechacademy.com/partners/holy-cross-college/

About ACI Learning and ACI Learning Tech Academy

ACI Learning provides a full ecosystem of learning and development solutions that support individuals and organizations in building skills that matter. As part of this ecosystem, ACI Learning Tech Academy helps people launch and grow careers in IT and cybersecurity through hands-on, instructor-led training led by real-world practitioners.

Tech Academy combines expert teaching, interactive labs, and personalized support with industry-recognized outcomes. Tech Academy is ACCET accredited, and programs are recommended for college credit (ACE) and designed to prepare learners for CompTIA certifications including A+, Network+, Security+, CySA+, and PenTest+. With flexible online and in-person options, Tech Academy equips learners with the confidence and practical ability to move from the classroom into high-demand technical roles within months.

About Holy Cross College at Notre Dame

Holy Cross College at Notre Dame is a Catholic liberal arts college in Notre Dame, Indiana, sponsored by the Congregation of Holy Cross. Holy Cross educates and forms students through a whole-person approach grounded in faith, excellence, and a culture of accompaniment. Shaped by an unmistakable spirit of hospitality and community, the College prepares graduates to live with purpose and lead with integrity—equipped with the competence to see and the courage to act.

