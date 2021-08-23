ACI Mechanical adds Johnson Controls brand Skymark Water Source Heat Pumps to Applied HVAC line card

SEATTLE and PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ACI Mechanical & HVAC Sales has added another Johnson Controls Family of Brands product, Skymark Water Source Heat Pumps, to their applied HVAC line card. Water source heat pumps address a growing need for providing smart HVAC solutions for state and local energy codes. This new relationship will cover all of ACI's territories in Seattle, Spokane, Portland, and Northern Idaho.

SKYMARK LOGO

Rick Schnarr, Vice President of Sales at ACI, referenced the large number of installed heat pumps, and the diverse offering of 0.5 to 25 ton horizontal and vertical units from Skymark. "This WSHP offering, along with self-contained water cooled systems, and Reymsa cooling towers, allows us to combine our air distribution expertise and applied equipment knowledge to solve retrofit problems and help new designs work for buildings in our market."

"Working with Johnson Controls, and their advanced software selection tools, allows us to provide engineers and design build contractors with comprehensive solutions and modern documentation" says Keith Glasch, President of ACI. "Visualizing the solution in REVIT and other tools provides our customers with more resources to help building owners make educated decisions."

About Skymark®

Johnson Controls Inc. is pleased to highlight the Skymark® line of heating and cooling systems, now available exclusively through our independent sales network. The Skymark® line leverages over 125 years of engineering and manufacturing expertise to design, engineer, and assemble reliable and energy-efficient systems, in the United States by Johnson Controls Inc.

About ACI Mechanical and HVAC Sales

ACI is the Pacific Northwest's vendor of choice for commercial HVAC applications in education and industrial facilities, data centers, commercial office buildings, and healthcare. Since 1985, ACI has served Oregon and Washington from locations in Seattle, Portland, and Spokane. ACI represents the finest manufacturers, including Skymark®, Ruskin, Price Industries, Loren Cook Fan Co., GREE VRF, and many other HVAC product lines. Visit acimechsales.com

SOURCE ACI Mechanical Sales

Related Links

acimechsales.com

