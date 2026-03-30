ACORD 2025 Member Report Shows Increased Member Engagement and Commitment to Digital-First Future for Insurance Industry

NEW YORK, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ACORD, the standards-setting body for the global insurance industry, today released its 2025 Member Report. Highlights of the year included the establishment of new dedicated departments for Research, Education & Advocacy and Standards Engagement, aligning ACORD's variety of educational and outreach initiatives even more closely with its mission of driving digitalization and modernization on behalf of its member community.

Other highlights of 2025 included:

Expanding assets available on the ACORD Standards Online Applications portal, where members can access ACORD Standards & Architecture, and explore specialized resources, personalized user information, and powerful digital tools.

Launching the ACORD NGDS (Next-Generation Digital Standards) Object Model, a powerful digital asset that enables efficient data exchange between enterprise systems, streamlines digital operations, and offers a structural framework for underwriting, policy management, and claims administration processes.

that enables efficient data exchange between enterprise systems, streamlines digital operations, and offers a structural framework for underwriting, policy management, and claims administration processes. Establishing a partnership with St. John's University to deliver professional development courses at an exclusive discount to ACORD members.

Publishing the first "GRLC Generation 2.0" releases, as the next evolution in the ACORD Global Reinsurance & Large Commercial (GRLC) Standards. These include the Unified Placing Standard consolidating multiple implementations into a single framework, as well as a roadmap for Gen 2.0 claims handling and orchestration. ACORD was honored with the 2025 British Insurance Technology Award for Technology Collaboration of the Year: Efficiency alongside Marsh and AXA XL for their groundbreaking digitalization of broker-carrier workflows using the GRLC Standards.

alongside Marsh and AXA XL for their groundbreaking digitalization of broker-carrier workflows using the GRLC Standards. Holding the ACORD Student Challenge, in which students were tasked with applying data science techniques and AI tools such as Large Language Models to gather and analyze data to inform the development of ACORD Data Standards for pet insurance underwriting.

"ACORD's mission and values have always been rooted in collaboration, integrity, and service to the global insurance industry," said Tanya Krochta, EVP, COO, and Acting CEO of ACORD, in her letter to the member community. "You, our members, are central to the work we do, and prove that we can achieve far more collectively to move the industry forward than any one organization alone."

The full 2025 Member Report can be accessed at www.acord.org/MemberReport2025.

About ACORD

ACORD is the global standards-setting body for the insurance industry. For 50 years, we have been an industry leader in identifying ways to help our members make improvements across the insurance value chain. ACORD facilitates fast, accurate data exchange and efficient workflows through the development of electronic standards, standardized forms, and tools to support their use.

ACORD currently engages more than 36,000 participating organizations spanning over 100 countries, including insurance and reinsurance companies, agents and brokers, software providers, financial services organizations, and industry associations. ACORD maintains offices in New York and London. Learn more at www.acord.org.

Press Contact:

Beth Jarecki, Omnia Paratus

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SOURCE ACORD