ACORD Solutions Group Announces New Board of Directors

Insurance technology leader Spero Zacharias of Chubb to serve as chair

NEW YORK and LONDON, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ACORD Solutions Group, a leading provider of digital solutions for the global insurance industry, today announced the appointment of four new members to its Board of Directors. The new Board members bring deep expertise across insurance and technology, reflecting ASG's commitment to advancing next-generation standardized data exchange and industry connectivity.

"Each of these accomplished industry leaders brings a unique perspective and proven track record in driving digital transformation at scale," said Chris Newman, President & CEO of ACORD Solutions Group. "Their insights will be invaluable as we continue to serve the global insurance industry by giving it the tools to achieve new levels of efficiency, data quality, and interconnectivity."



The Board of Directors will be chaired by Spero Zacharias (SVP, Global Information Technology Major Initiatives, Chubb). Zacharias previously served as Board Chair for ACORD, the standards-setting body for the global insurance industry, from 2017 to 2019.



"Having worked with the ACORD community for many years, I've seen firsthand the power of digital, standardized data exchange," said Zacharias. "ACORD Solutions Group is driven by that same spirit of industry collaboration, belief in maximizing the value of data, and commitment to solving complex challenges. I look forward to supporting their mission of accelerating digital transformation across the industry."

The newly appointed Directors are:

Kasey Connors, Executive Director, Big "I" Agents Council for Technology. At ACT, Connors leads industry collaboration focused on advancing technology, improving data quality, and supporting responsible AI adoption across the independent insurance channel. With more than 15 years of experience in association leadership and marketing, she brings a strong agency and industry perspective to conversations around data standards, interoperability, and emerging technology. She is actively involved in multiple national initiatives that promote collaboration, governance, and practical technology adoption.

Nidhi Howell, Chief Business Technology Officer, Lockton Re. Howell is a delivery‑focused and commercially aligned technology leader with over 20 years' experience supporting critical technology and transformation programs for global organizations. At Lockton Re, her remit includes shaping technology strategy, overseeing major transformation initiatives, and ensuring technology enables sustainable growth, operational excellence, and effective risk management. Her prior experience includes senior technical and change management roles at Marsh, as well as leadership positions in multiple industry DEI initiatives.

Christina Lucas, Global Market Leader, Insurance, Google Cloud. Lucas spearheads strategy at the intersection of insurance and technology, driving digital transformation and enterprise optimization across the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Latin America. Previously, she served as President of Envista Forensics, Global Head of Industry Advisory at Guidewire, and also held several senior executive roles at AIG, including Global Head of Claims Business Performance. Her career is defined by her ability to navigate complex global markets to modernize legacy models. She also serves on various industry boards and advisory councils, including NAAIA New York and the Insurance Brokers' Association of New York.

Spero Zacharias, SVP, Global Information Technology Major Initiatives, Chubb. Zacharias is a senior leader in financial services, with over three decades of experience in insurance technology, cyber security, and related fields. At Chubb, he directs a portfolio of cyber security programs supporting operations across 54 countries and all commercial and consumer lines of business, from pet and crop insurance to life and general insurance. His decades of volunteer service in the ACORD community have included terms as both Chair and Vice-Chair of the ACORD Board of Directors.

Returning members of the Board include:

Nicole Kellenberger, Global Digital Client Engagement Lead, Swiss Re.

Chris Newman, President & CEO, ACORD Solutions Group.

Sabine VanderLinden, CEO, Alchemy Crew.

For more information on the ACORD Solutions Group Board of Directors, please see www.acordsolutions.com/board.

About ACORD Solutions Group

ACORD Solutions Group was created to solve critical industry challenges by delivering next-generation digital solutions and services. Our enterprise-class solutions optimize the speed, cost, and accuracy of data exchange, connecting stakeholders regardless of geography, role, and legacy constraints. ACORD Solutions Group is an extension of ACORD, the standards-setting body for the global insurance industry. Learn more at www.acordsolutions.com.

Media Contact:

Beth Jarecki, Omnia Paratus

[email protected]

SOURCE ACORD