Acosta Group and Muscular Dystrophy Association Mark 40 Years of Partnership and $102 Million Raised as MDA Celebrates 75th Anniversary

Consumer brands and grocery retailers nationwide join Acosta Group to support MDA

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Acosta Group and the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) are proudly celebrating 40 years of partnership dedicated to empowering people living with neuromuscular diseases. This milestone coincides with MDA's 75th anniversary, recognizing decades of leadership in accelerating research, supporting multidisciplinary care nationwide, and advocating for families to have access to healthcare, education, travel, and more. Together with many of the nation's leading consumer brands and grocery retailers, Acosta Group has raised over $102 million to support critical research and care.

The partnership began in 1985 with the launch of the "Aisles of Smiles" campaign, which united leading consumer brands and retailers nationwide to raise awareness and funding for MDA. Over four decades, Acosta Group associates have supported MDA's mission to live longer, more independent lives.

"We are exceptionally proud to celebrate this milestone with Muscular Dystrophy Association as we elevate our efforts to build awareness, challenge stigmas, and create opportunities for people of all abilities," said Brian Wynne, president and CEO of Acosta Group. "Our partnership with MDA reflects the passion and dedication of our associates, brand owner clients, and retail customers who have given so much of their time and resources to support these efforts. Together, we have made a meaningful difference for families living with neuromuscular diseases, and we look forward to the opportunities ahead to help advance MDA's mission."

"Acosta Group's partnership has been a source of strength for families living with any of the more than 300 neuromuscular conditions we support for four decades. Their teams, clients, and retail partners have shown time and again what it looks like to lead with passion, purpose, and community," said Erin Feliciano, VP Corporate Partnerships at MDA. "As we celebrate the Muscular Dystrophy Association's 75th anniversary, we are deeply grateful for the $102 million in impact and even more appreciative of the countless moments of hope, progress, and possibility this partnership has made possible. Together, we are shaping a future where every person living with a neuromuscular condition can live longer, grow stronger, and pursue their dreams with confidence."

ANNUAL AISLES OF SMILES EVENT RAISES $658,000

A highlight of the anniversary year was the annual "Aisles of Smiles" event in Monterey, Calif. Over 250 guests attended the August event, including Acosta Group senior leaders, clients, and retail partners, for an evening centered on strengthening relationships and building community. In partnership with 8 grocers and 33 leading CPG brands, the event raised $658,000 for MDA through in-store and online shopper marketing campaigns.

"The Aisles of Smiles event demonstrates the incredible impact we can achieve when brands, retailers, and communities unite behind the Muscular Dystrophy Association's mission," said Doug Vanderhorst, Senior Director, Western Region at Acosta Sales & Marketing. "It's inspiring to see so many partners come together for a cause that touches countless lives. The generosity and commitment shown by everyone involved truly reflect the spirit of collaboration and compassion that defines our work with MDA."

Acosta Group congratulates MDA on 75 years of leadership, innovation, and hope. Together, the two organizations remain committed to building on this legacy and making an even greater difference in the years ahead.

ABOUT ACOSTA GROUP

Acosta Group is a collective of the most trusted retail, marketing, and foodservice agencies empowering brands and retailers to win in the modern marketplace. By delivering transformative, commerce-focused solutions and more than 98 years of expertise, Acosta Group connects the company's partners with people at every point in the consumer journey.

Comprised of Acosta, ActionLink, ADW, CORE Foodservice, CROSSMARK, Mosaic, Premium Retail Services, and Product Connections, Acosta Group understands and anticipates evolving consumer needs, fueling accelerated performance to connect tomorrow's commerce today. For more information, please visit acosta.group .

ABOUT MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY ASSOCIATION

Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) is the #1 voluntary health organization in the United States for people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and over 300 other neuromuscular conditions. For 75 years, MDA has led the way in accelerating research, advancing care, and advocating support and inclusion of families living with neuromuscular disease. MDA's mission is to empower the people we serve to live longer, more independent lives. To learn more, visit mda.org and follow MDA on Instagram, Facebook, X, Threads, Bluesky, TikTok, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

SOURCE Acosta Group