Acosta Group Announces Brian Driscoll as New Chairman of the Board of Directors

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Acosta Group today announced the appointment of Brian Driscoll as the new non-executive chairman of the board of directors, effective January 15. Driscoll succeeds Grant LaMontagne, who is completing a five-year rotation as chairman and will continue to serve on the board.

Driscoll brings over 40 years of experience in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry. He is currently the chairman of The Arnott's Group, a board member of Gibson, and an executive advisor with KKR & Co. Previously, he served as president, CEO, and board member of Snyder's-Lance, Inc., which was acquired by The Campbell Soup Company in 2018. Before that, he led Diamond Foods, Inc. as president, CEO, and board member from 2012 to 2016, and was CEO and board member of Hostess Brands, Inc. from 2010 to 2012. Earlier in his career, Driscoll held leadership roles at Kraft North America, Nabisco, and Nestle Foods, starting his CPG journey at Procter & Gamble.

"We are excited to welcome Brian Driscoll as the new non-executive chairman of the board for our company," said Brian Wynne, president and CEO of Acosta Group and member of the company's board of directors. "Brian's extensive leadership background in CPG, with unique experiences in both executive and board chair roles for publicly traded and private equity-owned companies, will be invaluable to Acosta Group. I look forward to working with him and the board to strengthen our expanded capabilities, elevate outcomes for our clients and customers, create new opportunities for our associates, and accelerate our profitable growth trajectory."

Added Wynne, "We also extend our sincere thanks to Grant LaMontagne for his exceptional stewardship of the board over the past five years. Grant has played a crucial role in guiding Acosta Group through significant transformation, several strategic acquisitions, and tremendous growth. We are grateful for his continued service on the board moving forward."

"I am honored to take on the role of chairman of the board at Acosta Group," said Driscoll. "I look forward to working with the board and the executive team to continue driving the company's transformation and delivering exceptional value to our clients and customers."

About Acosta Group

Acosta Group is a collective of the most trusted retail, marketing, and foodservice agencies, empowering brands and retailers to win in the modern marketplace. By delivering transformative, commerce-focused solutions and more than 97 years of expertise, Acosta Group connects the company's partners with people at every point in the consumer journey. Comprised of Acosta, ActionLink, CORE Foodservice, Crossmark, Mosaic, Premium Retail Services, and Product Connections, Acosta Group understands and anticipates evolving consumer needs, fueling accelerated performance to connect tomorrow's commerce today. For more information, please visit acosta.group

