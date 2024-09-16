Acosta Group Announces Strategic Leadership Appointments to Strengthen Client and Customer Relationships and Drive Growth

"These appointments reflect our strategic focus on growth and delivering tailored services and solutions for our clients and customers," said Brian Wynne, President and CEO of Acosta Group. "Mark's extensive retail expertise will greatly enhance the value we deliver through our omnichannel sales operations and services, while Darian's strong client relationships will help us provide the innovative solutions our clients need."

"Ashley's promotion is well-deserved, as she has created meaningful value for clients and customers through her deep industry knowledge and by developing and leading high-performing teams. We also appreciate Jami's continued leadership at CROSSMARK, where she remains dedicated to driving client growth."

"Lisa has led several key strategic projects and acquisitions for our company, and we are excited for her to add the growth of our Acosta Europe business to her responsibilities."

"Together, these leaders will ensure we are well-positioned to achieve future success for our clients, customers, and the company overall," added Wynne.

These strategic moves reinforce Acosta Group's transformation and profitable growth over the past three and a half years, further solidifying the company's position as a leading omnichannel growth partner for brands and retailers. Collectively, Acosta Group serves more than 3,000 clients, and the recent acquisitions of CROSSMARK and Product Connections in North America and Dee Set Group in the United Kingdom have significantly expanded its client base and sales and marketing capabilities.

MARK RAHIYA TO LEAD OMNICHANNEL SALES AND SERVICES

Mark Rahiya joins Acosta Group as Group President of Omnichannel Sales and Services. Rahiya brings over 25 years of experience at Coca-Cola North America, where he held several senior leadership positions, including Chief Supply Chain Officer for Coca-Cola, Chief Retailer Sales Officer, and Chief Commercial Officer and SVP, Operations. During his tenure, he spearheaded the transformation of Coca-Cola's North American supply chain, driving substantial improvements in efficiency, cost savings, and innovation. His experience also spans national retail sales, field operations, supply chain, technology and innovation, making him uniquely equipped to lead Acosta Group's largest business segment.

In this newly created role, Rahiya will oversee go-to-market strategy, sales and retail merchandising operations, and innovation across North America. He will report directly to Wynne and lead the Acosta, CROSSMARK, and ADW sales agencies and the in-store services, commercial strategy, operations, and business development teams. Rahiya's leadership will further strengthen client and customer relationships, driving growth and positioning Acosta Group as the premier provider of omnichannel solutions.

DARIAN PICKETT NAMED CHIEF GLOBAL CLIENT OFFICER

Darian Pickett, a seasoned industry veteran and accomplished Acosta Group leader, has been appointed Chief Global Client Officer, representing a significant investment in the organization's clients. Since joining Acosta in 1991, Pickett has held leadership roles across every aspect of the company's operations. He is known for navigating market changes successfully while building and maintaining strong client relationships.

In this newly created role, Pickett will provide strategic counsel to Acosta Group's core clients, ensuring they receive customized, growth-driving solutions. He will continue reporting to Wynne and work closely with teams across Acosta Group's sales and marketing agencies to align solutions with client needs in a rapidly evolving retail landscape. Pickett's extensive industry expertise will be vital to expanding Acosta Group's global client engagement.

ASHLEY ROEHM PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT OF ACOSTA SALES AGENCY AND JAMI MCDERMID TO CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT OF CROSSMARK

Ashley Roehm has been promoted to President of Acosta Sales Agency after serving as Chief Sales Officer. Since joining Acosta in 2023, she has overseen the large-format business for key clients, including Kroger. Roehm brings over two decades of leadership experience, most notably from Clorox, where she led sales and planning efforts across multiple retail channels. In her new role, she will be responsible for strengthening client and customer relationships and driving innovative sales strategies to fuel growth for Acosta's brand partners.

Jami McDermid will continue her leadership as President of CROSSMARK, a role she has held since 2017. Since joining CROSSMARK in 2016 as Chief Client Officer, McDermid has been a dynamic leader with a deep understanding of trade marketing and commercial management. Previously, she served as Chief Business Transformation Officer at MillerCoors and has proven leadership in sales, trade marketing, and commercial management. McDermid will continue to ensure CROSSMARK delivers exceptional results for its clients.

Roehm and McDermid will report to Rahiya. Acosta and CROSSMARK will remain separate agency brands within Acosta Group.

LISA KOTH NAMED ACOSTA GROUP CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER AND EVP, ACOSTA EUROPE

Lisa Koth will now serve as Acosta Group Chief Strategy Officer and EVP, Acosta Europe, expanding her role to include leadership of Acosta Europe following the company's acquisition of the Dee Set Group in the UK. Koth joined the company as a Senior Strategy Director in 2021 and was promoted to SVP, Acosta Group Chief Strategy Officer in 2022. She has led several critical acquisitions over the past two years, including the organization's recent acquisition of CROSSMARK and Product Connections.

Prior to Acosta Group, Koth served in project leadership roles for The Boston Consulting Group and began her career as a financial analyst with General Mills. Koth's role at Acosta Group will now focus on integrating and expanding the company's capabilities in Europe in addition to her responsibilities for Acosta Group's corporate strategy, mergers and acquisitions, and innovation. She will continue reporting to Wynne.

