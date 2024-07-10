Acosta Group Expands Sales and Marketing Relationship with The J.M. Smucker Company in North America

New business awarded includes supporting headquarter sales, retail merchandising, and digital commerce across the U.S. grocery and retail channel

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acosta Group, a leading sales and marketing agency collective, announced today the expansion of its engagement with The J.M. Smucker Company (NYSE: SJM) to include a complete North American solution for headquarter sales, retail merchandising, and digital commerce. This appointment by Smucker is based on Acosta Group's comprehensive set of services and solutions and demonstrated ability to support the company's portfolio of brands across various channels and markets.

Acosta Group's expansion with Smucker includes providing a full suite of sales and marketing solutions for its brands across U.S. grocery and mass retail. In addition to representing the Smucker portfolio of brands as an extension of its sales team inside retailer merchant buying offices, Acosta Group will activate its unmatched In-Store Services merchandising team to ensure that the Company's brands are readily available for purchase in-store, on-shelf, and online. Acosta Group has a strong history of supporting the Smucker portfolio, including helping grow the Hostess brand in North America for the previous 10 years, as well as the Smucker family of brands in the Canadian marketplace over the last two decades and in the United States convenience channel since 2019.

"We are pleased to announce our expanded partnership with Acosta to support the needs of our retail customers and consumers," said Robert Crane, Senior Vice President, Head of Sales and Sales Commercialization for The J.M. Smucker Company. "At Smucker, we are proud to have established a world-class sales and commercial organization and a critical element to maintaining that standing is ensuring we continue to execute with excellence on the fundamentals. I know that our partners at Acosta Group share in this commitment and that they will continue to support our delivery of first-class service."

"We're extraordinarily proud to be an important part of The J.M. Smucker Company success story and appreciative of the trust their leadership continues to place in our work to further elevate its iconic brands across North America," said Brian Wynne, President and CEO of Acosta Group. "Our integrated sales and marketing agencies will support Smucker with everything from headquarter sales to digital commerce, demonstrating our ability to provide our CPG clients with frictionless access to our complete set of services and solutions."

About Acosta Group

Acosta Group is a collective of the most trusted retail, marketing and foodservice agencies empowering brands and retailers to win in the modern marketplace. By delivering transformative, commerce-focused solutions and more than 95 years of expertise, Acosta Group connects brands with people at every point in the consumer journey.

Comprised of Acosta, Core Foodservice, Mosaic, Premium Retail Services and Actionlink, Acosta Group understands and anticipates evolving consumer needs, fueling accelerated performance to connect tomorrow's commerce today. For more information, please visit acosta.group .

About The J.M. Smucker Co.

At The J.M. Smucker Co., it is our privilege to make food people and pets love by offering a diverse family of brands available across North America. We are proud to lead in the coffee, peanut butter, fruit spreads, frozen handheld, sweet baked goods, dog snacks and cat food categories by offering brands consumers trust for themselves and their families each day including Folgers®, Dunkin'®, Café Bustelo®, Jif®, Smucker's® Uncrustables®, Smucker's®, Hostess®, Voortman®, Milk-Bone® and Meow Mix®. Through our unwavering commitment to producing high quality products, operating responsibly and ethically and delivering on our Purpose, we will continue to grow our business while making a positive impact on society. For more information, please visit jmsmucker.com.

The J.M. Smucker Co. is the owner of all trademarks referenced herein, except for Dunkin'®, which is a trademark of DD IP Holder LLC. The Dunkin'® brand is licensed to The J.M. Smucker Co. for packaged coffee products sold in retail channels, such as grocery stores, mass merchandisers, club stores, e-commerce and drug stores, as well as in certain away from home channels. This information does not pertain to products for sale in Dunkin'® restaurants.

