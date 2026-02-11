ACQUALINA RESORT ACHIEVES A FIVE-STAR RATING FOR THE HOTEL AND SPA FROM FORBES TRAVEL GUIDE FOR THE 14TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR

MIAMI, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Forbes Travel Guide announced Acqualina Resort as a Five Star Hotel, making it the 14th year in a row the oceanfront property has received this prestigious, ultra-exclusive industry accolade. In addition, Forbes Travel Guide awarded Acqualina Spa with a Five Star Spa rating.

The award-winning Acqualina Resort evokes a Mediterranean lifestyle and is Miami's only hotel of its kind built open to the sea.

Forbes Travel Guide is the gold standard for luxury hospitality ratings worldwide, and announces its Global Star Ratings yearly, listing the world's finest hotels, restaurants, and spas. Only properties that meet Forbes' hospitality standards — the most stringent in the industry — achieve a Five Star, Four Star, or Recommended rating. Professional inspectors check into and check out every property they rate regularly, evaluating 900 rigorous criteria to determine a Star Rating that takes the guesswork out of travel planning and establishes a global benchmark for luxury travel.

"To be awarded the Five-Star hotel and spa designation for the 14th consecutive year is a distinction we cherish deeply. It is a powerful affirmation of our dedication to personalized service and to creating an atmosphere where guests feel both inspired and at ease, leaving with memories that endure long after their stay," said Deborah Yager Fleming, CEO and Partner.

To mark the occasion, Acqualina Resort invites guests to book the Fifth Night Free package. Guests receive the fifth night free when booking a five-night getaway. In addition, they can indulge in such offerings as a special welcome amenity, daily buffet breakfast for two, spa credit, and complimentary Internet access.

This year, Acqualina Spa introduced its newest and most invigorating enhancement: Cold Plunge, a transformative addition to the spa's signature Ritual Flow experience, a self-guided contrast therapy journey, included with all spa services. Guests are invited to move through a progression of heat, steam, and cold, each phase designed to amplify the benefits of the next.

With four world-class restaurants, curated amenities and luxurious rooms and suites, Acqualina Resort provides an exclusive experience and ultra-luxurious beach lifestyle like no other. The gorgeous beachfront location features outdoor living room settings, three oceanfront swimming pools, and cabanas where guests can make online reservations. Guests of Acqualina can bask in the South Florida sun or spend the afternoon shaded by palm trees. The attentive team will make sure every need is met. That includes everything from serving a delicious Mediterranean lunch on the beach to providing a delectable coconut or a cocktail where guests never need to leave the beach.

For more information, visit www.acqualinaresort.com.

ABOUT ACQUALINA RESORT & RESIDENCES

Acqualina Resort & Residences is where the charm of a Mediterranean villa meets elegance on the beach. The lush grounds feature red couches set on grass and are dotted with signature red umbrellas. A seaside luxury haven located on 4.5 beachfront acres in pristine Sunny Isles Beach, Acqualina Resort features 98 impeccably appointed guest rooms and suites and 188 residences with breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean, world-class dining including Il Mulino New York, the alfresco Costa Grill, Ke-uH Japanese restaurant and Avra Miami, three oceanfront swimming pools, spacious meeting rooms, and AcquaMarine, an innovative marine biology-based children's program. A variety of lavish interior and exterior venues provide an ideal background for opulent weddings and memorable events. Acqualina Spa provides guests with an exquisite 20,000-square-foot, two-story tranquil sanctuary of excellence and relaxation. A family-owned and operated property, Acqualina is a recipient of the coveted Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Awards for both the hotel and spa and the AAA Five Diamond Award and a member of The Leading Hotels of the World. Follow Acqualina on Social Media: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

ABOUT THE LEADING HOTELS OF THE WORLD, LTD (Leading Hotels)

Comprised of more than 400 hotels in over 80 countries, The Leading Hotels of the World is the largest collection of independent luxury hotels. In 1928, 38 independent hoteliers came together to create LHW. Since then, the Company has carefully curated distinctive hotels, resorts, inns, chalets, villas, and safari camps from the snow-capped Alps of Europe to the African veldt, to share them with adventurous souls who seek the remarkably uncommon. The LHW community is filled of exceptional individuals, united by a passion for the surprising discoveries and details that come with every experience. LHW hoteliers are artisans of hospitality whose expertise, commitment to excellence, and individual flair allows them to create story-worthy moments for their guests. And it is these authentic, individualized experiences combined with the warm hospitality and high-touch service they provide that keeps discerning travelers returning again and again. LHW's collection covers the globe and promises a broad range of destinations and uncommon experiences, enhanced by LHW's tiered guest loyalty program Leaders Club. From converted former palaces, and countryside retreats run by the same families for generations, to gleaming skyscrapers in dynamic urban centers, serene private island escapes, glamorous tented camps – and beyond – explore, find inspiration, and experience unforgettable travel moments by visiting: www.lhw.com, Facebook @LeadingHotels, Twitter @LeadingHotels and Instagram @leadinghotelsoftheworld

SOURCE Acqualina Resort & Residences