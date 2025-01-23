ACQUALINA RESORT UNVEILS STUNNING NEW EVENT SPACES

MIAMI, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Acqualina Resort & Residences, the ultra-luxury Miami oceanfront property, has unveiled its newly enhanced event spaces, offering a blend of classic charm and contemporary sophistication on its Mezzanine level. Designed by Miami's STA Architectural Group, the new ballroom and reimagined boardroom provide the perfect setting for an array of events, from elegant wedding receptions to high-profile corporate meetings.

"We are constantly looking for ways to improve and offer something new to our guests and residents," said Deborah Yager Fleming, CEO & Partner, Acqualina Resort & Residences. "As a family-owned and operated resort, we remain agile and nimble and constantly innovate and bring new services and amenities."

"The focal point of the redesign is the interplay of luxurious materials and thoughtful detailing that speaks to Acqualina's heritage," said Isabel Tragash, principal of STA Architectural Group. "Central to this is the custom flooring, with its large-format marble tiles and bespoke rug inserts."

The transformation pays homage to the resort's old-world elegance while integrating modern design elements and technology. The color palette features warm whites with touches of champagne and bronze metal trims, creating a welcoming yet luxurious atmosphere. The furnishings combine contemporary comfort with classic style, upholstered in timeless black and white tones. The ballroom, can host up to 100 guests, features large-format marble tiles and bespoke rug inserts that enhance its light, modern feel. An adjacent terrace offers stunning views of Acqualina's beachfront grounds and the Atlantic Ocean, adding to the grandeur.

The boardroom has been updated to cater to business needs while maintaining an airy and inviting feel. Its design emphasizes functionality and comfort, ensuring a productive environment for meetings and private dinners. With its seamless integration of cutting-edge technology, the space supports a range of business activities, ensuring that every meeting is both effective and memorable.

These redesigned spaces not only reflect Acqualina's commitment to luxury and innovation but also enhance the guest experience, making the resort a prime destination for both relaxation and celebration.

For more information, visit www.acqualinaresort.com.

ABOUT ACQUALINA RESORT & RESIDENCES

Acqualina Resort & Residences is where the charm of a Mediterranean villa meets elegance on the beach. The lush grounds feature red couches set on grass and are dotted with signature red umbrellas. A seaside luxury haven located on 4.5 beachfront acres in pristine Sunny Isles Beach, Acqualina Resort features 98 impeccably appointed guest rooms and suites and 188 residences with breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean, world-class dining including Il Mulino New York, the alfresco Costa Grill, Ke-uH Japanese restaurant and Avra Miami, three oceanfront swimming pools, spacious meeting rooms, and AcquaMarine, an innovative marine biology-based children's program. A variety of lavish interior and exterior venues provide an ideal background for opulent weddings and memorable events. Acqualina Spa provides guests with an exquisite 20,000-square-foot, two-story tranquil sanctuary of excellence and relaxation. A family-owned and operated property, Acqualina is a recipient of the coveted Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Awards for both the hotel and spa and the AAA Five Diamond Award and a member of The Leading Hotels of the World. Follow Acqualina on Social Media: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT THE LEADING HOTELS OF THE WORLD, LTD (Leading Hotels)

Comprised of more than 400 hotels in over 80 countries, The Leading Hotels of the World is the largest collection of independent luxury hotels. In 1928, 38 independent hoteliers came together to create LHW. Since then, the Company has carefully curated distinctive hotels, resorts, inns, chalets, villas, and safari camps from the snow-capped Alps of Europe to the African veldt, to share them with adventurous souls who seek the remarkably uncommon. The LHW community is filled of exceptional individuals, united by a passion for the surprising discoveries and details that come with every experience. LHW hoteliers are artisans of hospitality whose expertise, commitment to excellence, and individual flair allows them to create story-worthy moments for their guests. And it is these authentic, individualized experiences combined with the warm hospitality and high-touch service they provide that keeps discerning travelers returning again and again. LHW's collection covers the globe and promises a broad range of destinations and uncommon experiences, enhanced by LHW's tiered guest loyalty program Leaders Club. From converted former palaces, and countryside retreats run by the same families for generations, to gleaming skyscrapers in dynamic urban centers, serene private island escapes, glamorous tented camps – and beyond – explore, find inspiration, and experience unforgettable travel moments by visiting: www.lhw.com, Facebook @LeadingHotels, Twitter @LeadingHotels and Instagram @leadinghotelsoftheworld

Media Contact:

Alexandra Wensley

Vice President of Communications

Acqualina Resort & Residences

[email protected]

786.930.1900

SOURCE Acqualina Resort & Residences