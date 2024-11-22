ACR Poker Adds Blitz Bonus Boost to November Calendar as $20 Million GTD Winter OSS Enters Final Days

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With just five days left to join the $20 Million GTD Winter Online Super Series (WOSS), ACR Poker is keeping the excitement going this November with the launch of its Blitz Bonus Boost promotion.

Starting today and available for a limited time, players can boost their bankrolls with an exclusive 50% bonus up to $500, by making a deposit of $25 or more using the code BLITZ. Once activated, players can unlock $1 of their bonus for every 27.5 Reward Points earned while playing ACR Poker's fast-paced and action-packed Blitz Poker game.

ACR

"With ACR Poker's $20 Million GTD Winter OSS already underway, we're excited to give players even more ways to boost their bankrolls," said ACR Pro Chris Moneymaker. "The Blitz Bonus Boost is a great way for players to maximize their rewards while enjoying high-speed gameplay with Blitz Poker, and we can't wait to see who rises to the challenge!"

The Blitz Bonus Boost gives players 30 days to unlock their full bonus, providing the opportunity to enjoy the fast-paced Blitz Poker, supercharge their bankrolls, and keep the action rolling as the WOSS winds down. In addition, new players can still qualify for the 100% Welcome Bonus up to $2,000, on their first deposit and, once cleared, activate the Blitz Bonus Boost to continue racking up rewards.

Moneymaker also noted that players can earn double points during the Blitz Bonus Boost by joining special Happy Hours between 6pm and 8pm ET daily.

Alongside the Blitz Bonus Boost, players still have time to take part in ACR Poker's Winter Online Super Series, running until this Monday, November 25th, with $20 million in guaranteed prize pools. There are buy-ins for all levels, and a special $35,000 Leaderboard Competition. Plus, for just $95, players can also enter the two remaining WSOP qualifiers on Sunday, November 24th and December 1st, each offering five guaranteed $30,000 packages to the $50 million GTD Super Main Event in the Bahamas.

For more details on the Blitz Bonus Boost, including the terms and conditions, plus other available promotions, visit ACRPoker.eu.

About ACR Poker

Formerly known as Americas Cardroom, ACR Poker joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, ACR Poker offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

