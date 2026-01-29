ACR Poker And Chris Moneymaker Bring Back $1 Million Guaranteed 'Moneymaker Mystery Million' Tournament This February

Multi-flight tourney offers hundreds of qualifier flights and big bounties, all for just a $109-buy-in, starting Sunday, February 1st

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After last year's successful debut, ACR Pro and poker legend Chris Moneymaker have announced the return of the Moneymaker Mystery Million .

The month-long multi-flight tournament, inspired by Moneymaker's journey from a modest online buy-in to a world championship title, offers players of all levels a shot at a $1 million guaranteed prize pool and juicy bounties worth up to $100,000.

From Sunday, February 1st through Monday, March 2nd, players can join hundreds of Day 1 flights for just $109, competing on their own schedule to build their stack, aim for the final table, and create their very own 'Moneymaker Moment'. And to add even more excitement to the action, every knockout comes with an instant bounty reveal that could be worth six-figures.

Day 2 kicks off on Monday, March 2nd at 3:05pm ET, leading to the final table on Tuesday, March 3rd at 3:05pm ET, where the next Moneymaker Mystery Million champion will be crowned.

"Playing in the Moneymaker Mystery Million last year was a blast, and I'm excited to see it back again after such a great first run," said Moneymaker. "It's all about fun, accessible poker, and giving everyday players a shot at turning a modest buy-in into something incredible. With $1 million guaranteed, big bounties, and hundreds of flights running around the clock, I can't wait to see who comes out on top this year."

Tourney highlights include:

$1,000,000 guaranteed

$100,000 top Mystery Bounty

$109 buy-In

313 Day 1 flight options spanning through February and into March

Players can also jump into ACR Poker's weekly $109 buy-in Sunday Moneymaker , offering a $300,000 guaranteed prize pool, with Mega Satellite paths offering chances to qualify for way less or even free.

For more information on the Moneymaker Mystery Million, visit ACRPoker.eu .

