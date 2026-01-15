Monster $10 Million Guaranteed Up for Grabs as Dual Mystery Bounty Venoms Start This Weekend at ACR Poker

Satellites from just $0 lead to two thrilling Venom events loaded with massive prize money and mystery bounties

The countdown is on as ACR Poker's signature Dual Venom tournaments begin this Sunday, bringing $10 million in combined guarantees and massive Mystery Bounties.

The excitement begins this Sunday, January 18th at 12:05pm ET with Day 1A for the $8 million NLH and $2 million PLO Mystery Bounty Venoms. Each event features five Day 1's, giving players the opportunity to play multiple flights and combine their stacks for Day 2 on Monday, February 2nd, where everyone remaining will already be in the money. Those who advance to the Final Table will battle it out on Tuesday, February 3rd at 4:05pm ET for the coveted Venom titles.

Both tournaments feature huge mystery bounties alongside their massive guarantees. In the Venom NLH, eliminating just one player could unlock a $500,000 top bounty, with the champion set to pocket around $600,000. The Venom PLO, which ties ACR Poker's biggest Omaha event ever, offers a $200,000 top bounty and an estimated $200,000 first-place prize. Every knockout across both events earns players a minimum bounty of at least $5,000.

"The Dual Mystery Bounty Venom tournaments fire up this Sunday, packed with massive prizes, thrilling poker action, and non-stop excitement," said ACR Pro Chris Moneymaker. "With multiple ways to qualify for low cost and even free, anyone can make their mark on the big stage and go after those monster bounties. Grab your seat now and take your shot at life-changing scores."

Players of all bankrolls can qualify for their $2,650 Venom seats via Venom Fever Satellites starting at $0. Additional opportunities to secure Venom tickets are available through the Venom Vault and the Poison Path promotions, giving players more ways to get in on the action.

The Dual Mystery Bounty Venom schedule is as follows:

Day 1A: Sunday, January 18th, 12:05pm ET

Day 1B: Thursday, January 22nd, 12:05pm ET

Day 1C: Sunday, January 25th, 12:05pm ET

Day 1D: Thursday, January 29th, 12:05pm ET

Day 1E: Sunday, February 1st, 12:05pm ET

Day 2: Monday, February 2nd, 1:05pm ET

Final Table: Tuesday, February 3rd, 4:05pm ET

For more details on the Dual Mystery Bounty Venoms, read the ACR Poker blog, or visit ACRPoker.eu.

About ACR Poker

Formerly known as Americas Cardroom, ACR Poker joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, ACR Poker offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

