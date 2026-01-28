ACR Poker Gives Players a Shot to Qualify Online for $700,000 GTD Enjoy Poker Series Main Event This February in Uruguay

16 guaranteed all-inclusive packages, worth $88,000 in value, to be won in two satellites on Sunday, February 1st and February 8th

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Players looking to turn a small buy-in into a luxury poker adventure in paradise will get their chance this February, as ACR Poker is heading back to the stunning shores of Punta Del Este, Uruguay for the Enjoy Poker Series.

Ahead of the huge $700,000 GTD Main Event, players can compete for 16 all-inclusive prize packages, worth $5,500 each, across two Punta del Este Satellites . They run on Sunday, February 1st (eight packages) and Sunday, February 8th (eight packages) at 5:05pm ET online at ACR Poker.

With a total of $88,000 worth of guaranteed value up for grabs, players can buy-in for as little as $95, or qualify for free by ranking on the Beast weekly leaderboard.

Each $5,500 package includes:

One $1,650 buy-in to the $700,000 GTD Enjoy Poker Series Main Event

10-night hotel stay at the Enjoy Punta del Este Resort & Casino from February 20th to March 2nd

from February 20th to March 2nd Travel expenses

A host of epic poker and off-felt experiences

"Competing in and winning the 2024 Enjoy Poker Series Main Event in Uruguay was an unforgettable experience, and the live energy and atmosphere playing at the tables made it even more special," said ACR Pro Chris Moneymaker. "With these online satellites, everyone gets that same opportunity. This is your chance to turn a small buy-in into an incredible live poker adventure, play against the best, and make memories that last a lifetime."

Running from February 20th - 28th, the Enjoy Poker Series offers players the very best of live poker, set against the backdrop of Uruguay's breathtaking Atlantic Coast. Beyond the poker tables, players can enjoy beachfront luxury, fine dining, and vibrant nightlife at the Punta del Este Resort & Casino.

In addition to the Punta del Este Satellites, players can also jump into ACR Poker's Dual Mystery Bounty Venom tournaments . It features $10 million in guarantees and the last Day 1 is this Sunday, February 1st, with seats available via Venom Fever Satellites , Venom Vault and Poison Path .

